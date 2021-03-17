Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 official notes brings buffs for Irelia and Katarina while nerfing Lulu and Olaf

Teamfight tactics patch 11.6 is right around the corner, and Riot Games will be looking to bring some balance tweaks this time around.
Though the new update will not be as large as the previous, it will still boast significant changes to certain champions and will be upsetting the existing meta quite a bit.
Irelia, Nautilus, Zed, and Katarina will be receiving a lot of buffs this time around, and as a result, assassins will be receiving a significant boost.
However, picks like Tristana, Lulu, and Olaf will be on the nerf list, and their board dominance will be toned down quite a bit.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 official notes
Champions
One-cost champions
- Diana Attack Speed: 0.65 to 0.7
- Garen Judgement Damage: 450/675/1125 to 450/675/1250
Two-cost champions
- Lulu can no longer target the same unit twice with Wild Growth in one Mage double cast
- Nautilus Mana: 75/150 to 85/150
- Vi Denting Blow Armor Shred: 40/60/80 percent to 40/50/70 percent
- Vi Denting Blow Damage: 250/400/800 to 250/425/850
- Zed Contempt for the Weak AD Steal: 20/25/30 percent to 30/30/30 percent
Three-cost champions
- Irelia Bladestorm Damage: 200/300/550 to 200/300/700
- Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1500 to 650/1000/1500
- Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 350/550/1200 to 350/500/1200
Four-cost champions
- Olaf Attack Damage: 90 to 85
- Talon Attack Damage: 90 to 95
- Talon True Strike Base Damage: 85/135/400 to 100/150/400
Five-cost champions
- Yone Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 60/60/80 percent to 60/60/70 percent
Items
- Ornn’s Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent
- Last Whisper Armor Shred: 80 percent to 70 percent
- Last Whisper Shred Duration: Three to five seconds
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 300/375/500 to 300/350/450
- Sunfire Cape is no longer Unique. Each Sunfire Cape on a unit will search for its own burn target every two second
Bug fixes
- Demoted: Keeper 4 is now properly a silver trait
- Fixed a bug where Zilean’s Rewind Fate failed to find targets if Zilean was in the Zhonya’s Paradox invulnerable state
- Get Back Here: Darius no longer fails to deal damage with Fortune’s Guillotine if his target dashes very far away
- Carve a path: Fixed a bug where Darius had a brief window between chain dunks where he was not unstoppable
- Talon and Wukong’s spells will now properly proc Trap Claw’s spellshield and stun
- Fixed a bug where Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom would occasionally stop casting when hit by another Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom