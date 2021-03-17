Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 official notes brings buffs for Irelia and Katarina while nerfing Lulu and Olaf

Teamfight tactics patch 11.6 is right around the corner, and Riot Games will be looking to bring some balance tweaks this time around.

Though the new update will not be as large as the previous, it will still boast significant changes to certain champions and will be upsetting the existing meta quite a bit.

Irelia, Nautilus, Zed, and Katarina will be receiving a lot of buffs this time around, and as a result, assassins will be receiving a significant boost.

However, picks like Tristana, Lulu, and Olaf will be on the nerf list, and their board dominance will be toned down quite a bit.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 official notes

After two of our biggest non-set patches, we’re turning our focus to minor nudges to maintain our balanced game state through the global competition season.



➡️ Patch 11.6 Notes: https://t.co/pcA2fjR8bk pic.twitter.com/Jek6drOLzX — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) March 16, 2021

Champions

One-cost champions

Diana Attack Speed: 0.65 to 0.7

Garen Judgement Damage: 450/675/1125 to 450/675/1250

Two-cost champions

Lulu can no longer target the same unit twice with Wild Growth in one Mage double cast

Nautilus Mana: 75/150 to 85/150

Vi Denting Blow Armor Shred: 40/60/80 percent to 40/50/70 percent

Vi Denting Blow Damage: 250/400/800 to 250/425/850

Zed Contempt for the Weak AD Steal: 20/25/30 percent to 30/30/30 percent

Three-cost champions

Irelia Bladestorm Damage: 200/300/550 to 200/300/700

Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1500 to 650/1000/1500

Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 350/550/1200 to 350/500/1200

Four-cost champions

Olaf Attack Damage: 90 to 85

Talon Attack Damage: 90 to 95

Talon True Strike Base Damage: 85/135/400 to 100/150/400

Five-cost champions

Yone Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 60/60/80 percent to 60/60/70 percent

Items

Ornn’s Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent

Last Whisper Armor Shred: 80 percent to 70 percent

Last Whisper Shred Duration: Three to five seconds

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 300/375/500 to 300/350/450

Sunfire Cape is no longer Unique. Each Sunfire Cape on a unit will search for its own burn target every two second

Bug fixes

Demoted: Keeper 4 is now properly a silver trait

Fixed a bug where Zilean’s Rewind Fate failed to find targets if Zilean was in the Zhonya’s Paradox invulnerable state

Get Back Here: Darius no longer fails to deal damage with Fortune’s Guillotine if his target dashes very far away

Carve a path: Fixed a bug where Darius had a brief window between chain dunks where he was not unstoppable

Talon and Wukong’s spells will now properly proc Trap Claw’s spellshield and stun

Fixed a bug where Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom would occasionally stop casting when hit by another Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom