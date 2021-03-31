Teamfight Tactics patch 11.7 will be introducing some minor balance updates to the League of Legends-based board game ahead of the new set.

In a recent patch rundown, Riot Statikk went over some of the changes that players can expect this time around.

In the video he stated,

“We’re in a place where a lot of competitive events are happening… and we don’t really want to change too much right as players are playing [at Worlds], and make the game suddenly a new one to relearn. We’re kinda treading lightly [with Patch 11.7].”

So there will be just a few minor tweaks to Teamfight Tactics this time around.

Players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.7 official notes

Patch 11.7 INCOMING! 💥



Traits

Vanguard Armor: 100/250/500/800 to 100/250/500/1,000

Champions

Tier 1

“Nidalee carry’s going to be feline’ mean spearitied after this one.”

Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 100/175/300⇒100/175/350

Tier 2

“Vlad’s been clot up in the late game even when at three stars. The totally not-a-vampire blood mage will feel less like a hemogoblin and more like the behemoth team drainer he was made to be.”

Vladimir Transfusion Damage: 400/600/900⇒400/600/1000

Tier 3

“It’s no axecident that we’re buffing all these lesser played carries. From utilkity carries, to tank carries (see Tier 4), don’t be disarmed by the new furmidable team comps that arise this patch.”

Darius Fortune’s Guillotine Damage Falloff upon reset: 25%⇒25/20/10%

Irelia Bladestorm Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/4⇒2.5/3/5 seconds

Yuumi Zoomies Heal: 30/45/75%⇒30/45/90% missing Health

Tier 4

“Some of these lesser used 4 cost carries have been shackled to being the team’s tank, or trait top off. But now, they’re erupturing with pig-me-up buffs to help them swinedle a win for you feather or not your opponents are ready. One thing to pay ashention to here is the change in Shen’s mana lock duration, which allows him to build up Mana half way through his shield’s duration at 3 stars.“

Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 400/600/2000⇒400/600/2500

Cho’Gath Rupture Damage: 200/400/1500⇒200/400/2000

Talon Truestrike Bonus Damage: 100/150/400⇒100/200/600

Shen Max Mana Lock Duration: 4/4/8⇒4 seconds

Sejuani Firecracker Damage: 100/200/800⇒100/200/1600

Xayah Featherstorm Return Damage: 100/200/400⇒100/200/600

Ranked

The devs have made some changes to the MMR system to create more consistency in LP gains/losses. Players should see a smoother climb (or fall) going forward.