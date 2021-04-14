Teamfight Tactics patch 11.8 official notes brings nerfs to Samira, Neeko, and Darius while buffing Kayle and Sett

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.8 is not going to bring any changes to the League of Legends-based boardgame, as Riot will be looking to make just a few minor tweaks this time around.

Champions like Samira, Neeko, and Darius will be up on the nerf list, while Sett, Orn and Kayle will be receiving some quality-of-life buffs to make them more effective.

With Set 5 Reckoning to arrive soon to Teamfight Tactics, this will be the final patch for Fates.

It's the last patch of Fates! Here are the final changes before we bid the Festival of Beasts adieu. 👋



Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.8 official notes

#1. Systems

Lucky Lanterns

Luckier and more frequent Lucky Lanterns.

More frequent gold drops with more gold

Significantly increased the drop rates of rare items (Neeko’s, Spatula, Force of Nature)

Instead of having a 25% chance to not spawn a Lantern, each game will have a 25% chance to drop a Lantern in all 3 Stages

#2. Traits

Image via Riot Games

Fortune changes will add a bit more variety to the already max’d out for-fun trait. Let us know who figures out what the new Fortune drops are first! Meanwhile, Spirit’s getting a little less spirited after a nerf that I touch on during the items section as well.

Fortune: Added a new drop possibility for 3 Fortune 12 Losses (40% Chance)

Fortune: Added a cold hearted new drop possibility for 6 Fortune (4% chance)

Fortune: Changed the chance to drop ‘The Boot’ in 6 Fortune from 1% ⇒ 4%

Spirit Bonus Attack Speed: 20/35% ⇒ 18/30%

#3. Champions

Tier 3

With recent buffs, Darius and Neeko have become powerful carries. However, when we pair their current power with our Lantern changes, which will make 3 starring units easier in general, we’re implementing a quick nerf to these already strong reroll powered 3-cost carries.

Darius Fortune’s Guillotine Damage Falloff: 25/20/10% ⇒ 25/20/15%

Neeko Blooming Burst Damage: 250/350/450 ⇒ 250/325/425

Tier 4

Considering Aurelion Sol is used (almost) exclusively in Mage comps, go ahead and double the numbers on this nerf. And if you aren’t using Aurelion Sol with Mage then you’ve got a lot to figure out in the last patch of Fates.

Aurelion Sol Voice of Lightning Damage: 325/500/1400 ⇒ 300/475/1300

Kayle Divine Ascension wave Damage: 100/140/350 ⇒ 110/150/350

Tier 5

Here are the fun changes. Fueling clickbait youtube thumbnails for content creators. Feel free to use the titles below:

“Azir BREAKS all Riot Games at Once!” Azir Emperor’s Divide Damage: 200/350/8888 ⇒ 225/375/18888

“Rito Overnerf ruins gAmE” Lee Sin Health: 1000 ⇒ 999

“3-star EPIC Ornn Win-Con!?” Ornn Stampede Damage: 150/250/750 ⇒ 175/275/9999

“Samira Nerf Got You Down, Just 3 Star Her!!!” Samira Inferno Trigger Base Damage: 15/25/40 ⇒ 10/20/777

“You’ll NEVER Believe…” Sett Showstopper Damage: 40/60/400% ⇒ 40/60/800%

“They Buffed Sett Twice!” Sett Showstopper Secondary Damage: 20/30/200% ⇒ 20/30/400%

“INSWAIN Swain Nerf” Swain Draconic Ascension maximum Health gain: 60/75/100% ⇒ 60/65/100%

“EZ climb to Masters with Zil Buff!” Zilean Rewind Fate Revive Delay: 3.5/3/1 ⇒ 3/2/0.5 seconds

#4. Items

Informa-story: Prior to patch 11.5, folks thought Locket in teamfight tactics was useful only for win streaking early. Then Spirit Tristana compositions appeared, and players figured out how to play around Locket by not building a frontline. After seeing its power in teamfight tactics, we promptly nerfed Locket (and Tristana) back in Patch 11.6, and players typically reacted thinking we killed the composition entirely. Alas, it’s Patch 11.8 and we’re nerfing both Spirit and Locket once again due to the power of the mid-game zero frontline compositions.

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 300/350/450 ⇒ 300/350/400