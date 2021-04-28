Teamfight Tactics patch 11.9 official notes introduce the brand new set Reckoning

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.9 is finally here, and the League of Legends-based board game finally brings the new set, Reckoning.

Reckoning will bring a ton of new traits, along with the Shadow Items system, to spice up the game even further.

Prepare for Reckoning with the Patch 11.9 Notes. 👻



🗒️ Get all the details: https://t.co/r1QDE9kTo5 pic.twitter.com/NR5O9JUbiK — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 27, 2021

Some of the older items will be returning as well. However, they will be getting some tweaks with Reckoning. Some new items will be added as well to the set, and the game will play out a lot differently than it did in the Fates set.

Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look at Riot’s official website.

However. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.9 official notes

Balance has been broken, and the Mist is coming.



Side with the forces of order or the legions of chaos in TFT: Reckoning. pic.twitter.com/OY4JWymR63 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 27, 2021

#1. Reckoning Pass and Pass+ exclusives

Here are some highlights from the new 1295 RP Pass+ during TFT: Reckoning. As with past passes, players will get rewards for gathering XP. But to unlock all the exclusives listed below, you’ll have to upgrade to the Pass+.

Advertisement

Emotes: God King Faceoff, Evil Grin, Please Ruin Me, and more

Booms to celebrate your victories: Infernal Flock, Rune Surge, and Prismatic Smite

Star Shards to star-up your favorite Little Legends

LL Eggs: Magical Misfit Eggs, and more

Arenas: Sanctum of Order, Realm of Harmony, and Court of Chaos

Chaos Pengu and Chaos Sprite

#2. Little Legends

Dowsie

Do you want to add a mystical mer-mage to your party? Look no further. Dowsie can adapt to nearly all surroundings, so you’ll have to lure them out.

Fenroar

Fenroar are fiercely loyal warriors. But don’t let the sword intimidate you. They become eternally bound to their Puproar as well as their friends, which they make quite easily after a round or two of fetch the orbs.

Nimblefoot

A cunning master of speed, traps, and thievery, Nimblefoot quickly turns any journey into a mischievous misadventure.

#3. Ranked

Advertisement

When Reckoning goes live in your region with Patch 11.9, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set’s first ranked stage. As a reminder, Grandmaster and Challenger are unlocked right out of the gates.

Everyone will start Reckoning in Iron II.

You’ll get five provisional matches after the reset, meaning you won’t lose any LP for sub-top-four placements in your first five ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain extra LP for finishing top-four.

Fates ranked rewards will be given out in Patch 11.10.

Players who reached Gold or higher at any point in the Fates set will receive the Victorious Protector.

Players who managed to reach Gold or higher in both halves of the set will receive the Fates-themed Triumphant Protector as well.

Competitive play in Hyper Roll is going to work a bit differently. Everyone will start in Gray tier and progress throughout a Color system climaxing in Hyper Tier.

#4. Hyper Roll

It’s here! TFT’s first official lab, Hyper Roll, is where you can roll faster and harder than a three-star Dango.

Reckoning set mechanic

Shadow Items are a new set mechanic. You can read about them in detail here.

#5. Shadow items

Shadow Components can appear in every carousel after the first one, as well as in the Armory.

You only need one Shadow component to create a completed Shadow Item. The other component can be a normal one. Two shadow components also create a completed Shadow Item.

When used correctly, Shadow Items are more powerful than base items. But if used carelessly, they can cause your team more harm than good.

#6. The Armory

The Armory isn’t exclusive to Reckoning, but it’s making its debut here. It’s core to Hyper Roll and will likely stick around for TFT’s future.

Armory is a pop-up shop where you select an item from a couple of options as you would a champion. These items are free, but you can only take one per Armory. You can, and often should, pick up Shadow components here.

#7. Systems

Unit movement

Champions now evaluate their movements before committing when chasing enemy units

Advertisement

Old: If a unit’s target moves out of its Attack Range, it will move one hex to attempt to get back in range, and then re-evaluate its target if still not in range

New to Reckoning: If a unit’s target moves out of its Attack Range, it will evaluate if moving one hex would put it back into range. If not, it will immediately re-evaluate its target

Assassins now consistently jump first before other champions move at the start of combat.

#8. Mana generation

In previous sets, if you put a lot of tanky items on a character, they become more efficient at generating mana. Now, stacking defensive items won’t allow you to generate wild amounts of mana. But it’ll still be good.

Old: Six percent of damage taken pre-mitigation is gained as mana

New: One percent pre-mitigation and seven percent post-mitigation damage taken is gained as mana

#9. Ability and item conventions updates

Some ability terms and interactions are being updated for consistency.

Attack Range is now calculated in Hexes

Spell Power is renamed to Ability Power

Basic attacks are renamed to just “attacks”

All physical damage, from abilities or attacks, can now critically strike and be dodged

All Active Abilities (abilities that are not Passive, like Vayne’s Silver Bolts) can now be blocked by Trap Claw

Item icons have been updated

Image via Riot Games

#10. Shop card glow

If you own a copy of a champion, cards of the same champion will glow in your shops.

Shop odds

Advertisement

During Fates, hitting a three-star four-cost was made easier with the Chosen system. With its removal, the devs are rebalancing some of the Shop odds changes they had to make to balance the Chosen system.

Level 7: 22/35/30/12/1 percent ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1 percent

Level 8: 15/25/35/20/5 percent ⇒ 15/20/35/25/5 percent

#11. Round timers

The devs have cut a few seconds out of moments where you’re not doing much to allow for more playtime and less “dead” time. This is especially important because the devs are adding time onto a few stages with the new Armory system.

Opening Carousel: Time To Gate Opening: 13 seconds to 11 seconds

Opening Carousel: Pick Time: 10 seconds to eight seconds

Stage 1-2 Planning Phase: 12 seconds to six seconds

Stage 1-3 Planning Phase: 20 seconds to 15 seconds

PVE Rounds Arrival Time: Six seconds to four seconds

All Carousels Pick Time: Eight seconds to six seconds

All Carousels Additional time for final picks: Five seconds to three seconds

#12. Carousel odds

Less randomness, slightly more Spatulas, still a bit of variance.

Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: One of all: 80 percent to 76 percent

Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: One of all and 1 Spat: 15 percent to 22 percent

Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: 3 Spats and Random Items: Five percent to two percent

Stage 3 Carousel: One of all: 30 percent to 50 percent

Stage 3 Carousel: 9 Random Components: 50 percent to 33 percent

Stage 3 Carousel: One of all and 1 Spat: 15 percent

Stage 3 Carousel: 3 Spats and Random Items: Five percent to two percent

#13. Tiebreaker update

The developers have added a new tiebreaker, which kicks in if players are still tied after the first two tiebreakers (negative health and health prior to elimination). The new tiebreaker is “won a round more recently.”

#14. Updated items

Item Raw State Deflations

Advertisement

Most base stats for component items and the completed items they produce have been reduced. This will slow down the power ramp that champions experience when getting their items.

Spell Power to Ability Power

BF Sword Attack Damage: 15 to 10

Recurve Bow Attack Speed: 15 percent to 10 percent

Needlessly Large Rod Spell Power: 15 to 10

Chain Vest Armor: 25 to 20

Negatron Cloak Magic Resist: 25 to 20

Giant’s Belt Health: 200 to 150

Sparring Gloves Crit Chance: 10 percent to five percent

Some Completed items built from Sparring Gloves lost five percent Dodge instead

Infinity Edge did not lose five percent Crit because we want it to still grant 100 percent Crit Chance

#15. Updated classic items

Returning items have been updated to accommodate the changes in Reckoning. These items have deflated raw stats based on their components (see above). A few of these items have been reworked, while many have just been adjusted.

Advertisement

The following items are now Unique (don’t stack them, it won’t work well): Trap Claw, Sunfire Cape, Guardian Angel, Frozen Heart

Bloodthirster NEW EFFECT: The first time the wearer would fall below 40 percent Health, they gain a shield equal to 30 percent maximum Health for 5 seconds. It still gives Lifesteal as well

Dragon’s Claw REWORKED: Grants 200 bonus Magic Resist (including components)

Frozen Heart Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent

Frozen Heart Radius: One to two Hexes

Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor and Magic Resist per Enemy: 20 to 18

Giant Slayer Bonus Damage over 1,750: 80 percent to 70 percent

Hand of Justice Now grants +40 Attack Damage and Spell Power instead of +40 percent increased damage

Luden’s Echo to Archangel’s Staff

Archangel’s Staff (Luden’s Echo REPLACEMENT): Each time the wearer casts their spell, they gain Spell Power equal to 35 percent of their maximum Mana

Rapid Firecannon Bonus Attack Range: +200 percent to +1 Hex

Rapid Firecannon Attack Speed: 20 percent to 40 percent, a heavy compensation for losing some attack range

Redemption REWORKED: The wearer radiates an aura to allies within one Hex, healing them for 25 percent of their missing Health every five seconds. Allies affected by the aura take 40 percent reduced damage from area-of-effect attacks

Morellonomicon Healing Reduction: 75 percent to 50 percent

Runaan’s Hurricane Bolt Damage: 80 percent to 75 percent of Attack Damage

Spear of Shojin now grants Mana On Attack instead of On Hit, thereby removing its synergy with Hurricane

Spear of Shojin Mana per on Attack: Five to eight

Statikk Shiv can no longer crit

Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: On Crit to On Hit

Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: 60 percent to 70 percent

Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: Six to five seconds

Titan’s Resolve stacks now increase Attack Damage and Spell Power by two instead of increasing damage by two percent

Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 30 percent to 25 percent

Zephyr now pierces CC immunity effects (ie: Quicksilver, Verdant)

Zz’Rot taunt now happens immediately. Taunt is an instant effect that no longer compels enemies that are taunted to chase the target for one second. Instead, enemies can retarget once if no longer in range

Zz’Rot Health and Attack Damage now scale based on the current Stage rather than the Star Level of the wearer

#16. Shadow items

Shadow items are made with a shadow component and either a regular or a shadow component. They’re powerful but have trade-offs.

Sacrificial Infinity Edge

Shroud of Darkness

Trickster’s Gloves

Vengeful Trap Claw

Caustic Quicksilver

Final Whisper

Sacrificial Gauntlet

Hand of Vengeance

Spectral Spear of Shojin

Frozen Dark Heart

Sacrificial Redemption

Chalice of Malice

Statikk Stiletto

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality

Very Dark Blue Buff

Hextech Gunblade of Immortality

Locket of the Silver Lunari

Mor-evil-lonomicon

Ionic Dark-Spark

Guinsoo’s Sacrificial Rageblade

Rabadon’s Caustic Deathcap

Caustic Deathblade

Fallen Guardian Angel

Zeke’s Bleak Herald

Riskthirster

Evil Giant Slayer

Titan’s Revenge

Unstable Zz’Rot Portal

Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane

Eclipse Cape

Warmog’s Sacrificial Armor

Turbulent Zephyr

Gargoyle Stoneplate of Immortality

Refracted Bramble Ves

Refracted Dragon’s Claw

Rapid Deathcanno