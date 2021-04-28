Teamfight Tactics patch 11.9 official notes introduce the brand new set Reckoning

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.9 is finally here, and the League of Legends-based board game finally brings the new set, Reckoning.
Reckoning will bring a ton of new traits, along with the Shadow Items system, to spice up the game even further.
Some of the older items will be returning as well. However, they will be getting some tweaks with Reckoning. Some new items will be added as well to the set, and the game will play out a lot differently than it did in the Fates set.
Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look at Riot’s official website.
However. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.9 official notes
#1. Reckoning Pass and Pass+ exclusives
Here are some highlights from the new 1295 RP Pass+ during TFT: Reckoning. As with past passes, players will get rewards for gathering XP. But to unlock all the exclusives listed below, you’ll have to upgrade to the Pass+.
- Emotes: God King Faceoff, Evil Grin, Please Ruin Me, and more
- Booms to celebrate your victories: Infernal Flock, Rune Surge, and Prismatic Smite
- Star Shards to star-up your favorite Little Legends
- LL Eggs: Magical Misfit Eggs, and more
- Arenas: Sanctum of Order, Realm of Harmony, and Court of Chaos
- Chaos Pengu and Chaos Sprite
#2. Little Legends
Dowsie
Do you want to add a mystical mer-mage to your party? Look no further. Dowsie can adapt to nearly all surroundings, so you’ll have to lure them out.
Fenroar
Fenroar are fiercely loyal warriors. But don’t let the sword intimidate you. They become eternally bound to their Puproar as well as their friends, which they make quite easily after a round or two of fetch the orbs.
Nimblefoot
A cunning master of speed, traps, and thievery, Nimblefoot quickly turns any journey into a mischievous misadventure.
#3. Ranked
- When Reckoning goes live in your region with Patch 11.9, you’ll be able to start climbing the ladder in this set’s first ranked stage. As a reminder, Grandmaster and Challenger are unlocked right out of the gates.
- Everyone will start Reckoning in Iron II.
- You’ll get five provisional matches after the reset, meaning you won’t lose any LP for sub-top-four placements in your first five ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain extra LP for finishing top-four.
- Fates ranked rewards will be given out in Patch 11.10.
- Players who reached Gold or higher at any point in the Fates set will receive the Victorious Protector.
- Players who managed to reach Gold or higher in both halves of the set will receive the Fates-themed Triumphant Protector as well.
- Competitive play in Hyper Roll is going to work a bit differently. Everyone will start in Gray tier and progress throughout a Color system climaxing in Hyper Tier.
#4. Hyper Roll
It’s here! TFT’s first official lab, Hyper Roll, is where you can roll faster and harder than a three-star Dango.
Reckoning set mechanic
Shadow Items are a new set mechanic. You can read about them in detail here.
#5. Shadow items
- Shadow Components can appear in every carousel after the first one, as well as in the Armory.
- You only need one Shadow component to create a completed Shadow Item. The other component can be a normal one. Two shadow components also create a completed Shadow Item.
- When used correctly, Shadow Items are more powerful than base items. But if used carelessly, they can cause your team more harm than good.
#6. The Armory
The Armory isn’t exclusive to Reckoning, but it’s making its debut here. It’s core to Hyper Roll and will likely stick around for TFT’s future.
Armory is a pop-up shop where you select an item from a couple of options as you would a champion. These items are free, but you can only take one per Armory. You can, and often should, pick up Shadow components here.
#7. Systems
Unit movement
Champions now evaluate their movements before committing when chasing enemy units
- Old: If a unit’s target moves out of its Attack Range, it will move one hex to attempt to get back in range, and then re-evaluate its target if still not in range
- New to Reckoning: If a unit’s target moves out of its Attack Range, it will evaluate if moving one hex would put it back into range. If not, it will immediately re-evaluate its target
- Assassins now consistently jump first before other champions move at the start of combat.
#8. Mana generation
In previous sets, if you put a lot of tanky items on a character, they become more efficient at generating mana. Now, stacking defensive items won’t allow you to generate wild amounts of mana. But it’ll still be good.
- Old: Six percent of damage taken pre-mitigation is gained as mana
- New: One percent pre-mitigation and seven percent post-mitigation damage taken is gained as mana
#9. Ability and item conventions updates
Some ability terms and interactions are being updated for consistency.
- Attack Range is now calculated in Hexes
- Spell Power is renamed to Ability Power
- Basic attacks are renamed to just “attacks”
- All physical damage, from abilities or attacks, can now critically strike and be dodged
- All Active Abilities (abilities that are not Passive, like Vayne’s Silver Bolts) can now be blocked by Trap Claw
- Item icons have been updated
#10. Shop card glow
If you own a copy of a champion, cards of the same champion will glow in your shops.
Shop odds
During Fates, hitting a three-star four-cost was made easier with the Chosen system. With its removal, the devs are rebalancing some of the Shop odds changes they had to make to balance the Chosen system.
- Level 7: 22/35/30/12/1 percent ⇒ 19/35/30/15/1 percent
- Level 8: 15/25/35/20/5 percent ⇒ 15/20/35/25/5 percent
#11. Round timers
The devs have cut a few seconds out of moments where you’re not doing much to allow for more playtime and less “dead” time. This is especially important because the devs are adding time onto a few stages with the new Armory system.
- Opening Carousel: Time To Gate Opening: 13 seconds to 11 seconds
- Opening Carousel: Pick Time: 10 seconds to eight seconds
- Stage 1-2 Planning Phase: 12 seconds to six seconds
- Stage 1-3 Planning Phase: 20 seconds to 15 seconds
- PVE Rounds Arrival Time: Six seconds to four seconds
- All Carousels Pick Time: Eight seconds to six seconds
- All Carousels Additional time for final picks: Five seconds to three seconds
#12. Carousel odds
Less randomness, slightly more Spatulas, still a bit of variance.
- Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: One of all: 80 percent to 76 percent
- Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: One of all and 1 Spat: 15 percent to 22 percent
- Stage 2 and 4 Carousel: 3 Spats and Random Items: Five percent to two percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: One of all: 30 percent to 50 percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: 9 Random Components: 50 percent to 33 percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: One of all and 1 Spat: 15 percent
- Stage 3 Carousel: 3 Spats and Random Items: Five percent to two percent
#13. Tiebreaker update
The developers have added a new tiebreaker, which kicks in if players are still tied after the first two tiebreakers (negative health and health prior to elimination). The new tiebreaker is “won a round more recently.”
#14. Updated items
Item Raw State Deflations
Most base stats for component items and the completed items they produce have been reduced. This will slow down the power ramp that champions experience when getting their items.
- Spell Power to Ability Power
- BF Sword Attack Damage: 15 to 10
- Recurve Bow Attack Speed: 15 percent to 10 percent
- Needlessly Large Rod Spell Power: 15 to 10
- Chain Vest Armor: 25 to 20
- Negatron Cloak Magic Resist: 25 to 20
- Giant’s Belt Health: 200 to 150
- Sparring Gloves Crit Chance: 10 percent to five percent
- Some Completed items built from Sparring Gloves lost five percent Dodge instead
- Infinity Edge did not lose five percent Crit because we want it to still grant 100 percent Crit Chance
#15. Updated classic items
Returning items have been updated to accommodate the changes in Reckoning. These items have deflated raw stats based on their components (see above). A few of these items have been reworked, while many have just been adjusted.
- The following items are now Unique (don’t stack them, it won’t work well): Trap Claw, Sunfire Cape, Guardian Angel, Frozen Heart
- Bloodthirster NEW EFFECT: The first time the wearer would fall below 40 percent Health, they gain a shield equal to 30 percent maximum Health for 5 seconds. It still gives Lifesteal as well
- Dragon’s Claw REWORKED: Grants 200 bonus Magic Resist (including components)
- Frozen Heart Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent to 35 percent
- Frozen Heart Radius: One to two Hexes
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor and Magic Resist per Enemy: 20 to 18
- Giant Slayer Bonus Damage over 1,750: 80 percent to 70 percent
- Hand of Justice Now grants +40 Attack Damage and Spell Power instead of +40 percent increased damage
- Luden’s Echo to Archangel’s Staff
- Archangel’s Staff (Luden’s Echo REPLACEMENT): Each time the wearer casts their spell, they gain Spell Power equal to 35 percent of their maximum Mana
- Rapid Firecannon Bonus Attack Range: +200 percent to +1 Hex
- Rapid Firecannon Attack Speed: 20 percent to 40 percent, a heavy compensation for losing some attack range
- Redemption REWORKED: The wearer radiates an aura to allies within one Hex, healing them for 25 percent of their missing Health every five seconds. Allies affected by the aura take 40 percent reduced damage from area-of-effect attacks
- Morellonomicon Healing Reduction: 75 percent to 50 percent
- Runaan’s Hurricane Bolt Damage: 80 percent to 75 percent of Attack Damage
- Spear of Shojin now grants Mana On Attack instead of On Hit, thereby removing its synergy with Hurricane
- Spear of Shojin Mana per on Attack: Five to eight
- Statikk Shiv can no longer crit
- Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: On Crit to On Hit
- Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: 60 percent to 70 percent
- Statikk Shiv Magic Resist Shred: Six to five seconds
- Titan’s Resolve stacks now increase Attack Damage and Spell Power by two instead of increasing damage by two percent
- Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed: 30 percent to 25 percent
- Zephyr now pierces CC immunity effects (ie: Quicksilver, Verdant)
- Zz’Rot taunt now happens immediately. Taunt is an instant effect that no longer compels enemies that are taunted to chase the target for one second. Instead, enemies can retarget once if no longer in range
- Zz’Rot Health and Attack Damage now scale based on the current Stage rather than the Star Level of the wearer
#16. Shadow items
Shadow items are made with a shadow component and either a regular or a shadow component. They’re powerful but have trade-offs.
- Sacrificial Infinity Edge
- Shroud of Darkness
- Trickster’s Gloves
- Vengeful Trap Claw
- Caustic Quicksilver
- Final Whisper
- Sacrificial Gauntlet
- Hand of Vengeance
- Spectral Spear of Shojin
- Frozen Dark Heart
- Sacrificial Redemption
- Chalice of Malice
- Statikk Stiletto
- Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality
- Very Dark Blue Buff
- Hextech Gunblade of Immortality
- Locket of the Silver Lunari
- Mor-evil-lonomicon
- Ionic Dark-Spark
- Guinsoo’s Sacrificial Rageblade
- Rabadon’s Caustic Deathcap
- Caustic Deathblade
- Fallen Guardian Angel
- Zeke’s Bleak Herald
- Riskthirster
- Evil Giant Slayer
- Titan’s Revenge
- Unstable Zz’Rot Portal
- Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane
- Eclipse Cape
- Warmog’s Sacrificial Armor
- Turbulent Zephyr
- Gargoyle Stoneplate of Immortality
- Refracted Bramble Ves
- Refracted Dragon’s Claw
- Rapid Deathcanno