Teamfight Tactics patch 12.2 official notes: Heimerdinger buffs, Tahm Kench nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.2 will be introducing the Gifts of the Golden Lantern Event to the League of Legends-based gameplay.

However, along with celebrating the Lunar Legend Festival, Riot Games will be also be introducing a series of balance updates to the game.

Many champions and traits will be tweaked this time around as the developers look to balance the present state of Teamfight Tactics.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT

Check out the patch notes at: The Gifts of the Golden Lantern Event comes with patch 12.2 allowing you to give, and receive gifts to celebrate Lunar Legend Festival!Check out the patch notes at: riot.com/3nCpK7m The Gifts of the Golden Lantern Event comes with patch 12.2 allowing you to give, and receive gifts to celebrate Lunar Legend Festival!Check out the patch notes at: riot.com/3nCpK7m https://t.co/WpvLtbGiBy

TFT fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.2 official notes

1) Hextech Augment balance changes

Metabolic Accelerator: No longer grants two health after PvE rounds

High Roller: Grants four gold

Shrug it Off: Moved from Gold to Silver tier

Thrill of the Hunt III: Has been removed. One and two are still Hextech Augment options

Wise Spending: Grants four gold

Item Bag II: Grants a Reforger

Sniper’s Nest: Visual indicators have been added to help determine the number of stacks a unit has

Stand Behind Me: Additionally increased Bodyguard armor by 25 percent

2) Trait Augments

Bodyguard Heart: Grants a Blitzcrank instead of Leona

Protector Heart: Grants a Blitzcrank

Bodyguard Crest: Grants a Darius instead of Leona

Clockwork Crest: Has been added to the Augment selection menu and grants a Zilean

Academy Crest: Grants a Garen

Mutant Crest: Grants a Kassadin

Protector Crest: Grants a Garen

Mercenary Crest: Grants three gold

Mercenary Heart: Grants one gold

Socialite Heart: Grants one gold

3) Portable Forge

Moved from Prismatic to Gold tier

Gold Collector: Chance to drop gold reduced from 75 to 50 percent

Anima Visage: Health regeneration reduced from eight to six percent

Death’s Defiance: Attack damage reduced from 30 to 25

Death’s Defiance: Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent

Death’s Defiance: Armor reduced from 50 to 40

Eternal Winter: Attack speed slow reduced from 35 to 25 percent

Manazane: Mana reduced from 50 to 40 and mana restore reduced from 200 to 150

Teamfight Tactics @TFT The Lunar Legend Festival is coming, and you're invited to a new event, Gifts of the Golden Lantern, where you can give (and receive) gifts to Tacticians from across the Convergence. Look out for more info on January 13th! The Lunar Legend Festival is coming, and you're invited to a new event, Gifts of the Golden Lantern, where you can give (and receive) gifts to Tacticians from across the Convergence. Look out for more info on January 13th! 🏮 https://t.co/YMXYS9WWkw

4) Trait balance changes

Imperial: A bug fix was applied to Imperial five, in which damage buffs on all Imperial units are no longer removed during some combat situations.

Bodyguard: Armor nerfed from 100/200/350/500 to 75/150/250/450

Bodyguard: Shield buffed from 100/300/600/1000 to 150/350/700/1200

Mercenary: Neeko’s Help removed as a three and four-loss streak drop

Mercenary: Four loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.4 gold

Mercenary: Five loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.6 gold

Mercenary: Six loss average changed from 7.6 to 7.4 gold

Mercenary: Seven loss average changed from 8.25 to 7.9 gold

Scrap: Shield per component adjusted from 20/35/60 to 20/40/60

Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 55

Syndicate(7): Bonus increased from 50 to 60 percent

Socialite(3): Omnivamp increased from 30 to 33 percent

5) Champion balance changes

One-cost

Ziggs: Spell damage nerfed to 300/400/550

Two-cost

Zyra: Grasping Spines spell damage adjusted from 350/450/650 to 325/450/675

Katarina: Health increased from 650 to 700

Swain: Maximum mana increased from 75 to 80

Talon: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 55

Cho’Gath: Feast damage buffed from 800/900/1000 to 900/975/1050

Gangplank: Parley spell damage increased at two and three-star from 110/135/170 to 110/150/200

Heimerdinger: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65

Heimerdinger: Rocket Swarm spell damage increased at two and three-star from 70/95/140 to 70/100/150

Vex: Personal Space spell shield reduced at one-star from 550/675/850 to 525/675/850

Miss Fortune: Make it Rain spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 275/375/550 to 275/375/600

Shaco: Attack damage nerfed from 85 to 80

Four-cost

Braum: Maximum mana nerfed from 100/180 to 120/200

Seraphine: Encore spell heal nerfed from 275/450/1200 to 250/350/1000

Sion: Maximum mana nerfed from 100/175 to 125/200

Urgot: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 25 to 30 percent

Urgot: Spell duration increased at three-star from 5/5/5 to 5/5/10

Lux: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Jhin: Curtain Call spell damage reduced at three-star from 150/200/344 to 150/200/300 percent

Orianna: Command Shockwave shield amount adjusted at two-star from 100/160/400 to 100/150/400

Yone: Soul Unbound spell duration reduced at three-star from 4/5/20 to 4/5/15

Five-cost

Tahm Kench: Devour spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 900/1450/30000 to 850/1350/30000

Tahm Kench: Stats gained from feeding Tahm Kench are getting reduced by 10 percent

Tahm Kench: Only units from the bench can get fed to Tahm Kench

Jayce: Melee shield buffed at one and two-star from 350/500/3000 to 375/550/3000

Jinx: Super Mega Death Rocket attack damage scaling buffed at one and two-star from 190/200/888 to 200/210/888 percent

Viktor: Chaos Ray spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 325/425/1500 to 360/420/1500

Kai’Sa: Attack speed reduced from 1.2 to 1.1

Teamfight Tactics @TFT But if you haven't taken a look yet, here's the latest Dev Drop!

Take a look for more information on the new event, large mid-set roster swap, and the future of TFT. Sorry for the repost, friends.But if you haven't taken a look yet, here's the latest Dev Drop!Take a look for more information on the new event, large mid-set roster swap, and the future of TFT. Sorry for the repost, friends. 😳 But if you haven't taken a look yet, here's the latest Dev Drop!Take a look for more information on the new event, large mid-set roster swap, and the future of TFT. https://t.co/3KLQgd0M5a

6) item balance changes

Locket of the Iron Solari: Shield increased from eight to 15 seconds

Chalice of Power: Ability power reduced from 35 to 30

Hand of Justice: One buff each round is increased from 30 to 33 percent

7) Bug fixes

Also Read Article Continues below

Clockwork Crest has been added to the Hextech Augment selection menu.

An issue with a damage buff on all Imperial units getting removed during certain combat situations via Imperial five has been resolved.

Caitlyn’s ability will no longer hit invulnerable and untargetable objects, such as units with Guardian Angel.

Fiora’s ability will no longer fizzle out if her target perishes when she begins her cast.

The magic damage from one-star Illaoi’s Harsh Lessons spell will deal 200 instead of 175.

A unit sold with a Sniper emblem will no longer retain the bonus plus-one attack range.

The item Runaan’s Hurricane no longer applies to Viktor’s armor shred.

Crown Augments will no longer appear upon a player taking the Built Different Hextech Augment, while Soul Augments that benefit the entire team are still allowed to appear.

An issue with Zac targeting the same enemy twice with his ability has been resolved and Zac will no longer deal double damage to a target yoinked by him.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar