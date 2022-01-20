Teamfight Tactics patch 12.2 official notes: Heimerdinger buffs, Tahm Kench nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.2 will be introducing the Gifts of the Golden Lantern Event to the League of Legends-based gameplay.
However, along with celebrating the Lunar Legend Festival, Riot Games will be also be introducing a series of balance updates to the game.
Many champions and traits will be tweaked this time around as the developers look to balance the present state of Teamfight Tactics.
TFT fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.2 official notes
1) Hextech Augment balance changes
- Metabolic Accelerator: No longer grants two health after PvE rounds
- High Roller: Grants four gold
- Shrug it Off: Moved from Gold to Silver tier
- Thrill of the Hunt III: Has been removed. One and two are still Hextech Augment options
- Wise Spending: Grants four gold
- Item Bag II: Grants a Reforger
- Sniper’s Nest: Visual indicators have been added to help determine the number of stacks a unit has
- Stand Behind Me: Additionally increased Bodyguard armor by 25 percent
2) Trait Augments
- Bodyguard Heart: Grants a Blitzcrank instead of Leona
- Protector Heart: Grants a Blitzcrank
- Bodyguard Crest: Grants a Darius instead of Leona
- Clockwork Crest: Has been added to the Augment selection menu and grants a Zilean
- Academy Crest: Grants a Garen
- Mutant Crest: Grants a Kassadin
- Protector Crest: Grants a Garen
- Mercenary Crest: Grants three gold
- Mercenary Heart: Grants one gold
- Socialite Heart: Grants one gold
3) Portable Forge
- Moved from Prismatic to Gold tier
- Gold Collector: Chance to drop gold reduced from 75 to 50 percent
- Anima Visage: Health regeneration reduced from eight to six percent
- Death’s Defiance: Attack damage reduced from 30 to 25
- Death’s Defiance: Attack speed reduced from 30 to 25 percent
- Death’s Defiance: Armor reduced from 50 to 40
- Eternal Winter: Attack speed slow reduced from 35 to 25 percent
- Manazane: Mana reduced from 50 to 40 and mana restore reduced from 200 to 150
4) Trait balance changes
- Imperial: A bug fix was applied to Imperial five, in which damage buffs on all Imperial units are no longer removed during some combat situations.
- Bodyguard: Armor nerfed from 100/200/350/500 to 75/150/250/450
- Bodyguard: Shield buffed from 100/300/600/1000 to 150/350/700/1200
- Mercenary: Neeko’s Help removed as a three and four-loss streak drop
- Mercenary: Four loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.4 gold
- Mercenary: Five loss average changed from 6.9 to 6.6 gold
- Mercenary: Six loss average changed from 7.6 to 7.4 gold
- Mercenary: Seven loss average changed from 8.25 to 7.9 gold
- Scrap: Shield per component adjusted from 20/35/60 to 20/40/60
- Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 60 to 55
- Syndicate(7): Bonus increased from 50 to 60 percent
- Socialite(3): Omnivamp increased from 30 to 33 percent
5) Champion balance changes
One-cost
- Ziggs: Spell damage nerfed to 300/400/550
Two-cost
- Zyra: Grasping Spines spell damage adjusted from 350/450/650 to 325/450/675
- Katarina: Health increased from 650 to 700
- Swain: Maximum mana increased from 75 to 80
- Talon: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7
Three-cost
- Cho’Gath: Armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 55
- Cho’Gath: Feast damage buffed from 800/900/1000 to 900/975/1050
- Gangplank: Parley spell damage increased at two and three-star from 110/135/170 to 110/150/200
- Heimerdinger: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65
- Heimerdinger: Rocket Swarm spell damage increased at two and three-star from 70/95/140 to 70/100/150
- Vex: Personal Space spell shield reduced at one-star from 550/675/850 to 525/675/850
- Miss Fortune: Make it Rain spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 275/375/550 to 275/375/600
- Shaco: Attack damage nerfed from 85 to 80
Four-cost
- Braum: Maximum mana nerfed from 100/180 to 120/200
- Seraphine: Encore spell heal nerfed from 275/450/1200 to 250/350/1000
- Sion: Maximum mana nerfed from 100/175 to 125/200
- Urgot: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 25 to 30 percent
- Urgot: Spell duration increased at three-star from 5/5/5 to 5/5/10
- Lux: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
- Jhin: Curtain Call spell damage reduced at three-star from 150/200/344 to 150/200/300 percent
- Orianna: Command Shockwave shield amount adjusted at two-star from 100/160/400 to 100/150/400
- Yone: Soul Unbound spell duration reduced at three-star from 4/5/20 to 4/5/15
Five-cost
- Tahm Kench: Devour spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 900/1450/30000 to 850/1350/30000
- Tahm Kench: Stats gained from feeding Tahm Kench are getting reduced by 10 percent
- Tahm Kench: Only units from the bench can get fed to Tahm Kench
- Jayce: Melee shield buffed at one and two-star from 350/500/3000 to 375/550/3000
- Jinx: Super Mega Death Rocket attack damage scaling buffed at one and two-star from 190/200/888 to 200/210/888 percent
- Viktor: Chaos Ray spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 325/425/1500 to 360/420/1500
- Kai’Sa: Attack speed reduced from 1.2 to 1.1
6) item balance changes
- Locket of the Iron Solari: Shield increased from eight to 15 seconds
- Chalice of Power: Ability power reduced from 35 to 30
- Hand of Justice: One buff each round is increased from 30 to 33 percent
7) Bug fixes
- Clockwork Crest has been added to the Hextech Augment selection menu.
- An issue with a damage buff on all Imperial units getting removed during certain combat situations via Imperial five has been resolved.
- Caitlyn’s ability will no longer hit invulnerable and untargetable objects, such as units with Guardian Angel.
- Fiora’s ability will no longer fizzle out if her target perishes when she begins her cast.
- The magic damage from one-star Illaoi’s Harsh Lessons spell will deal 200 instead of 175.
- A unit sold with a Sniper emblem will no longer retain the bonus plus-one attack range.
- The item Runaan’s Hurricane no longer applies to Viktor’s armor shred.
- Crown Augments will no longer appear upon a player taking the Built Different Hextech Augment, while Soul Augments that benefit the entire team are still allowed to appear.
- An issue with Zac targeting the same enemy twice with his ability has been resolved and Zac will no longer deal double damage to a target yoinked by him.