Teamfight Tactics patch 12.4 official notes brings massive Champion and Augment changes

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.4 will be a big one, as Riot Games will look to introduce a significant number of updates to the League of Legends-based board game.

Changes will be hitting almost every part of the game, from champions to traits to augments, and there will be massive updates across the board.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.4 official notes

1) Set 6.5 Hextech Augment changes

Chemical Overload: Chemical Overload III removed.

Runic Shield: Runic Shield III removed

Ardent Censer: Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent

Cutthroat: Mana reave reduced from 65 to 50 percent

Duet: Health bonus nerfed from 400 to 200

En Garde: Disarm duration reduced from three to 2.5 seconds

Lifelong Learning: Ability power after surviving combat increased from two to three, with a total of five

Lifelong Learning: No longer works during PVE rounds

Portable Forge: Obsidian Cleaver option had its magic resistance and armor shred reduced from 70 to 60 percent

Self-Repair: Repair time increased from six to seven seconds

Sniper Heart: Now grants an Ashe instead of Tristana

Twinshot Heart: Now grants a Corki instead of Kog’Maw

Unstable Evolution: A bug was resolved in which three-star champions with items were getting stacks that weren’t intended

Armor Plating: Adjusted to give proc’s one time at 50 percent health while also giving three seconds of Invulnerability

Broken Stopwatch: Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4

Clear Mind: Can only appear at Stage 1-4

Gold Reserves: Maximum damage decreased from 60 to 50 percent

Scholar Creast: Now grants a Zyra instead of a Heimerdinger

Sharpshooter: Damage reduction increased from 45 to 50 percent

Spellbalde: Ability power scaling on the next basic attack after spell cast reduced from 225 to 200 percent

Titanic Force: Will rarely show up as a first Hextech Augment choice anymore

Celestial Blessing III: Omnivamp increased from 25 to 35 percent

Cybernetic Implants III: Health increased from 350 to 450

Enforcer Soul: Removed

High-End Shopping: Grants an additional five gold and will never appear as a first Hextech Augment choice

Makeshift Armor III: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 75 to 80 percent

Socialite Soul: Now grants eight gold in addition to other effects

Woodland Charm: Will never appear as a third Hextech Augment choice

Share the Spotlight: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier

Share the Spotlight: Bonus increased from 100 to 150 percent

2) Trait Augments that gain a champion

Runic Shield: Grants a Swain

Runic Shield II: Grants a Vex

Ardent Censer: Grants a Lulu

Cutthroat: Grants a Talon

Duet: Grants a Senna

En Garde: Grants a Warwick

Lifelong Learning: Grants a Syndra

Payday: Grants an Ashe

One for All: Grants an Ashe

Pirates: Grants a Quinn

Self-Repair: Grants a Zilean

Shrug it Off: Grants a Sejuani

So Small: Grants a Corki

Stand Behind Me: Grants a Blitzcrank

Unstable Evolution: Grants a Rek’Sai

Armor Plating: Grants a Cho’Gath

Broken Stopwatch: Grants a Zilean

Gold Reserves: Grants a Quinn

Instant Injection: Grants a Warwick

Junkyard: Grants an Ezreal

Sharpshooter: Grants a Corki

Smoke Bomb: Grants a Talon

Spellblade: Grants a Swain

Share the Spotlight: Grants a Senna

3) TFT Set 6.5 trait balance changes

Bruiser: Bonus health adjusted from 125/225/400/700 to 125/225/450/800

Challenger: Attack speed adjusted from 30/55/80/130 to 25/55/90/150 percent

Chemtech: Bonus attack speed adjusted from 15/50/90/130 to 15/40/80/150 percent

Chemtech: Maximum health regeneration per second adjusted from 3/5/8/15 to 4/7/10/18 percent

Colossus: Now grants an innate bonus of 1,000 health

Cho’Gath: Health nerfed from 1,300 to 700

Galio: Health reduced from 1,800 to 1,200

Innovator: Hextech dragon fear duration reduced from three to two seconds

Innovator: Hextech dragon critical strike bonus damage nerfed from 30 to 10 percent

Mutant: New breakpoint of seven added for each variation

Mutant: Adrenaline Rush (7): 100 percent chance to proc and 40 attack damage

Mutant Bio Leeching (7): 80 percent omnivamp

Mutant Cybernetic (7): 1,500 health and 100 attack damage

Mutant Metamorphosis (7): 35 armor and magic resistance, along with seven attack damage and ability power every two seconds that can stack up to five times

Mutant Synaptic Web (7): 40 mana and 50 ability power

Mutant Voidborne (7): 80 percent of damage is true damage

Mutant Veracious Appetite (7): Gain 40 attack damage and ability power each time an ally dies

Mutant Cybernetic (5): Health reduced from 1,000 to 900

Scrap: Ezreal and Irelia will no longer roll Hextech Gunblade and Morellonomicon

Socialite: Breakpoints changed to 1/2/3/5

Socialite (1): Bonus damage reduced from 20 to 15 percent

Socialite (5): All bonuses are doubled

Twinshot: Breakpoints changed to 2/3/4/5

Twinshot: Units have a chance to proc twice at 40/55/70/100 percent

Twinshot: Attack damage is now 10/25/40/60

Twinshot: Tooltip now specifies that Twinshot works with ability casts as well

4) TFT Set 6.5 champion changes

One-cost

Kassadin: Kassadin now has the traits Mutant and Scholar

Kassadin: Health increased from 700 to 750

Ziggs: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

Two-cost

Blitzcrank: Blitzcrank’s traits are now Scrap and Bodyguard

Swain: Swain’s traits are Hextech and Arcanist

Swain: Death’s Hand damage reduced from 250/340/480 to 225/300/450

Talon: Talon’s traits are Debonair and Assassin

Talon: Blade’s End damage adjusted from 450/625/950 to 450/650/950

Talon VIP bonus: Blade’s Edge bleed now deals true damage and lasts 100 percent longer

Three-cost

Ekko: Ekko’s traits are now Scrap, Assassin, and Innovator

Ekko: Attack damage increased from 50 to 65

Ekko: Health increased from 650 to 700

Ekko: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40

Ekko: Parallel Convergence damage reduced from 175/225/375 to 150/200/350

Gangplank: Parley base damage increased from 110/150/200 to 120/160/225

Leona: Leona’s traits are Debonair and Bodyguard

Leona VIP bonus: Leona heals for 0.8 percent maximum health every second for each unit targeting her

Malzahar: Malefic Visions damage reduced from 650/900/1100 to 625/875/1050

Vex: Personal Space shield amount increased from 525/675/850 to 550/700/900

Vex: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50

Zac: Yoink! spell has Zac taking 75 percent reduced damage while casting his ability

Zac: Spell damage reduced from 400/525/999 to 300/400/600

Four-cost

Braum: Vault Breaker stun duration reduced to 2/3/6 to 1.75/2.25/8 seconds

Orianna: Spell damage adjusted from 350/550/1200 to 300/450/1200

Vi: Vi’s traits are now Rival, Enforcer, and Bruiser

Vi: Health reduced from 1,000 to 900

Five-cost

Galio: Colossal Entrance spell damage reduced from 200/300/9001 to 150/225/9001

Galio: Spell stun duration changed from 1.5/1.75/9.5 to 1/1.5/10

Galio: Spell now gains an additional five percent of his maximum health as damage

Jinx: JInx’s traits are Rival, Scrap, and Twinshot

Jinx: Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling adjusted from 200/210/888 to 220/230/888 percent

Jinx: After casting her spell she will now auto attack random valid targets with each attack

Tahm Kench: Damage adjusted from 900/1350/30000 to 900/1350/30000

5) Set 6.5 item changes

Guardian Angel: Removed

Edge of Night: Added

Edge of Night: When the holder first drops below 50 percent health, they enter a stealth mode, becoming untargetable and shredding negative effects. Upon coming out of stealth, the unitholder gains 40 percent bonus attack speed. It is a Unique item (one per champion).

Brink of Dawn (Radiant): Grants 55 percent bonus attack speed after coming out of stealth and triggers a second time upon dropping to 25 percent health.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar