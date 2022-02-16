Teamfight Tactics patch 12.4 official notes brings massive Champion and Augment changes

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.4 will be a big one, as Riot Games will look to introduce a significant number of updates to the League of Legends-based board game.
Changes will be hitting almost every part of the game, from champions to traits to augments, and there will be massive updates across the board.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.4 official notes
1) Set 6.5 Hextech Augment changes
- Chemical Overload: Chemical Overload III removed.
- Runic Shield: Runic Shield III removed
- Ardent Censer: Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent
- Cutthroat: Mana reave reduced from 65 to 50 percent
- Duet: Health bonus nerfed from 400 to 200
- En Garde: Disarm duration reduced from three to 2.5 seconds
- Lifelong Learning: Ability power after surviving combat increased from two to three, with a total of five
- Lifelong Learning: No longer works during PVE rounds
- Portable Forge: Obsidian Cleaver option had its magic resistance and armor shred reduced from 70 to 60 percent
- Self-Repair: Repair time increased from six to seven seconds
- Sniper Heart: Now grants an Ashe instead of Tristana
- Twinshot Heart: Now grants a Corki instead of Kog’Maw
- Unstable Evolution: A bug was resolved in which three-star champions with items were getting stacks that weren’t intended
- Armor Plating: Adjusted to give proc’s one time at 50 percent health while also giving three seconds of Invulnerability
- Broken Stopwatch: Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4
- Clear Mind: Can only appear at Stage 1-4
- Gold Reserves: Maximum damage decreased from 60 to 50 percent
- Scholar Creast: Now grants a Zyra instead of a Heimerdinger
- Sharpshooter: Damage reduction increased from 45 to 50 percent
- Spellbalde: Ability power scaling on the next basic attack after spell cast reduced from 225 to 200 percent
- Titanic Force: Will rarely show up as a first Hextech Augment choice anymore
- Celestial Blessing III: Omnivamp increased from 25 to 35 percent
- Cybernetic Implants III: Health increased from 350 to 450
- Enforcer Soul: Removed
- High-End Shopping: Grants an additional five gold and will never appear as a first Hextech Augment choice
- Makeshift Armor III: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 75 to 80 percent
- Socialite Soul: Now grants eight gold in addition to other effects
- Woodland Charm: Will never appear as a third Hextech Augment choice
- Share the Spotlight: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier
- Share the Spotlight: Bonus increased from 100 to 150 percent
2) Trait Augments that gain a champion
- Runic Shield: Grants a Swain
- Runic Shield II: Grants a Vex
- Ardent Censer: Grants a Lulu
- Cutthroat: Grants a Talon
- Duet: Grants a Senna
- En Garde: Grants a Warwick
- Lifelong Learning: Grants a Syndra
- Payday: Grants an Ashe
- One for All: Grants an Ashe
- Pirates: Grants a Quinn
- Self-Repair: Grants a Zilean
- Shrug it Off: Grants a Sejuani
- So Small: Grants a Corki
- Stand Behind Me: Grants a Blitzcrank
- Unstable Evolution: Grants a Rek’Sai
- Armor Plating: Grants a Cho’Gath
- Broken Stopwatch: Grants a Zilean
- Gold Reserves: Grants a Quinn
- Instant Injection: Grants a Warwick
- Junkyard: Grants an Ezreal
- Sharpshooter: Grants a Corki
- Smoke Bomb: Grants a Talon
- Spellblade: Grants a Swain
- Share the Spotlight: Grants a Senna
3) TFT Set 6.5 trait balance changes
- Bruiser: Bonus health adjusted from 125/225/400/700 to 125/225/450/800
- Challenger: Attack speed adjusted from 30/55/80/130 to 25/55/90/150 percent
- Chemtech: Bonus attack speed adjusted from 15/50/90/130 to 15/40/80/150 percent
- Chemtech: Maximum health regeneration per second adjusted from 3/5/8/15 to 4/7/10/18 percent
- Colossus: Now grants an innate bonus of 1,000 health
- Cho’Gath: Health nerfed from 1,300 to 700
- Galio: Health reduced from 1,800 to 1,200
- Innovator: Hextech dragon fear duration reduced from three to two seconds
- Innovator: Hextech dragon critical strike bonus damage nerfed from 30 to 10 percent
- Mutant: New breakpoint of seven added for each variation
- Mutant: Adrenaline Rush (7): 100 percent chance to proc and 40 attack damage
- Mutant Bio Leeching (7): 80 percent omnivamp
- Mutant Cybernetic (7): 1,500 health and 100 attack damage
- Mutant Metamorphosis (7): 35 armor and magic resistance, along with seven attack damage and ability power every two seconds that can stack up to five times
- Mutant Synaptic Web (7): 40 mana and 50 ability power
- Mutant Voidborne (7): 80 percent of damage is true damage
- Mutant Veracious Appetite (7): Gain 40 attack damage and ability power each time an ally dies
- Mutant Cybernetic (5): Health reduced from 1,000 to 900
- Scrap: Ezreal and Irelia will no longer roll Hextech Gunblade and Morellonomicon
- Socialite: Breakpoints changed to 1/2/3/5
- Socialite (1): Bonus damage reduced from 20 to 15 percent
- Socialite (5): All bonuses are doubled
- Twinshot: Breakpoints changed to 2/3/4/5
- Twinshot: Units have a chance to proc twice at 40/55/70/100 percent
- Twinshot: Attack damage is now 10/25/40/60
- Twinshot: Tooltip now specifies that Twinshot works with ability casts as well
4) TFT Set 6.5 champion changes
One-cost
- Kassadin: Kassadin now has the traits Mutant and Scholar
- Kassadin: Health increased from 700 to 750
- Ziggs: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55
Two-cost
- Blitzcrank: Blitzcrank’s traits are now Scrap and Bodyguard
- Swain: Swain’s traits are Hextech and Arcanist
- Swain: Death’s Hand damage reduced from 250/340/480 to 225/300/450
- Talon: Talon’s traits are Debonair and Assassin
- Talon: Blade’s End damage adjusted from 450/625/950 to 450/650/950
- Talon VIP bonus: Blade’s Edge bleed now deals true damage and lasts 100 percent longer
Three-cost
- Ekko: Ekko’s traits are now Scrap, Assassin, and Innovator
- Ekko: Attack damage increased from 50 to 65
- Ekko: Health increased from 650 to 700
- Ekko: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40
- Ekko: Parallel Convergence damage reduced from 175/225/375 to 150/200/350
- Gangplank: Parley base damage increased from 110/150/200 to 120/160/225
- Leona: Leona’s traits are Debonair and Bodyguard
- Leona VIP bonus: Leona heals for 0.8 percent maximum health every second for each unit targeting her
- Malzahar: Malefic Visions damage reduced from 650/900/1100 to 625/875/1050
- Vex: Personal Space shield amount increased from 525/675/850 to 550/700/900
- Vex: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50
- Zac: Yoink! spell has Zac taking 75 percent reduced damage while casting his ability
- Zac: Spell damage reduced from 400/525/999 to 300/400/600
Four-cost
- Braum: Vault Breaker stun duration reduced to 2/3/6 to 1.75/2.25/8 seconds
- Orianna: Spell damage adjusted from 350/550/1200 to 300/450/1200
- Vi: Vi’s traits are now Rival, Enforcer, and Bruiser
- Vi: Health reduced from 1,000 to 900
Five-cost
- Galio: Colossal Entrance spell damage reduced from 200/300/9001 to 150/225/9001
- Galio: Spell stun duration changed from 1.5/1.75/9.5 to 1/1.5/10
- Galio: Spell now gains an additional five percent of his maximum health as damage
- Jinx: JInx’s traits are Rival, Scrap, and Twinshot
- Jinx: Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling adjusted from 200/210/888 to 220/230/888 percent
- Jinx: After casting her spell she will now auto attack random valid targets with each attack
- Tahm Kench: Damage adjusted from 900/1350/30000 to 900/1350/30000
5) Set 6.5 item changes
- Guardian Angel: Removed
- Edge of Night: Added
- Edge of Night: When the holder first drops below 50 percent health, they enter a stealth mode, becoming untargetable and shredding negative effects. Upon coming out of stealth, the unitholder gains 40 percent bonus attack speed. It is a Unique item (one per champion).
- Brink of Dawn (Radiant): Grants 55 percent bonus attack speed after coming out of stealth and triggers a second time upon dropping to 25 percent health.