Teamfight Tactics patch 12.5 official notes: Brand buffs, Vi nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.5 will be introducing many changes to the League of Legends-based board game this time around.
Fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.5 official notes
TFT Tome of Traits system change
- No tailored Emblems: Changed from zero to four to zero to five active traits
- One tailored Emblem: Changed from five to six to five to seven active traits
- Two tailored Emblems: Changed form seven to eight to eight to nine active traits
- Three tailored Emblems: Changed from nine to 10 to 10 to 11 active traits
- Four tailored Emblems: Changed from 11 or more to 12 or more active traits
Set 6.5 Hextech Augments
- Battle Mage: Bonus ability power nerfed from 30/45/60 to 25/35/50
- Cybernetic Implants (Prismatic): Health reduced from 450 to 350
- Disintegrator: Bonus magic damage equal to target’s maximum health percentage reduced from 2/3/4 to 1.5/2.5/4 percent
- Electrocharge: Magic damage nerfed from 90/135/180 to 60/100/160
- Future Sight (Prismatic): Radiant Zephyr option banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds
- Future Sight (Prismatic): Radiant Sunfire Cape option maximum health burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent over the duration of 30 seconds
- Luden’s Echo: Bonus magic damage nerfed from 135/200/275 to 100/150/200
- Chemtech Unity: Moved from Silver to Gold tier
- Concussive Blows: Moved from Silver to Gold tier
- Concussive Blows: Cooldown reduced from seven to six seconds
- Four Score: The number of random four-cost champions gained was increased from three to four
- High Five: Can only appear as a third Hextech Augment option at Stage 4-6
- High Five: Gain five random five-cost champions
- Second Wind (Prismatic): Removed
- Woodland Trinket: Clone health buffed from 250 to 300
- Battlemage: No longer an option offered if you are playing two Sniper units
- Dominance: Dominance may appear if you are on a two or more win streak as opposed to you won the previous round
- Double Trouble: bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance nerfed from 40/50/65 to 30/40/50
- Golden Egg: The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Ionic Spark damage nerfed from 300 to 275 percent of maximum mana
- Golden Egg: The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Edge of Night second stealth health threshold increased from 25 to 30 percent
- Golden Gifts: Can now only appear as a second Hextech Augment choice
- Knife’s Edge: Players will no longer get offered the Knife’s Edge option if playing two more of the traits Arcanist, Scholar, Sniper, or Enchanter
- Portable Forge: The Collector Armory option chance to drop Gold was increased from 50 to 60 percent
- Swift Justice: Renamed to True Justice
- Treasure Trove: Silver and Gold Treasure Trove can only appear as the first Hextech Augment option from now on
- Tri Force: Can only get offered if a player has two or more three-cost units in play
- Tri Force: Health reduced from 233/333/433 to 133/233/333
Portable Forge Armory options
- Zhonya’s Paradox: Ability power increased from 45 to 50
- Zhonya’s Paradox: Armor and magic resistance increased from 35 to 50
- Zhonya’s Paradox: Ivnulnerablilty duration increased from 2.5 to three seconds
Set 6.5 Traits
- Bodyguard: Starting shield buffed from 150/350/700/1200 to 200/400/800/2000
- Enchanter: Heal and shield boost adjusted from 25/40/60/100 to 25/45/70/100 percent
- Enchanter: Magic resistance buffed from 20/35/50/75 to 25/45/70/100
- Hextech: Shield buffed from 100/150/300/600 to 120/170/340/600
- Twinshot: Bonus attack damage adjusted from 10/25/40/60 to 10/25/45/80
Innovator Hextech dragon
- The dragon will no longer grant a 75 percent critical strike chance
- Units buffed by the dragon roar will always critically strike if able
- Electrifying Roar critical strike damage increased from 10 to 25 percent
- Lightning damage increased from 500 to 600
Set 6.5 Champions
One-cost
- Brand: base spell damage buffed from 120/160/210 to 135/175/235
- Brand: Bonus spell damage adjusted from 150/225/300 to 165/225/300
- Jarvan IV: Attack speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.6
- Jarvan IV: Starting mana nerfed from 60/100 to 50/100
- Nocturne: Unspeakable Horror stun duration nerfed at three-star from 3.5 to three seconds
- Twitch: Piercing Bolt attack damage scaling percent adjusted from 125/135/150 to 125/130/140 percent
- Twitch: Spell base damage adjusted from 25/50/75 to 30/50/70
- Ezreal: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45
Two-cost
- Ashe: Number of arrows from spell increased from 6/7/8 to eight across the board
- Ashe: Volley spell range increased by one Hex
- Rek’Sai: Base spell damage will no longer scale with ability power and her resist steal percentage was removed
- Rek’Sai: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45
- Rek’Sai: Heal without ability power scaling at 150/250/400 changed to 150/200/350 with ability power scaling
- Rek’Sai: Heals for 250/350/500 health that scales with ability power if she has already bit her target
- Corki: Bombardment damage adjusted from 200/260/333 to 220/275/350
- Lulu: Wild Growth bonus health buffed from 325/350/375 to 350/370/390
Three-cost
- Ekko: Starting mana nerfed from 80/120 to 60/120
- Gnar: Range of Mega Gnar’s boulder increased by one Hex
- Lucian: Relentless Pursuit damage buffed from 175/275/300 to 185/295/315
- Lucian: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 30
- Malzahar: Malefic Visions damage nerfed from 625/875/1050 to 600/825/950
- Morgana: Soul Shackles shield adjusted from 425/550/750 to 475/575/675
- Senna: Piercing Darkness attack damage percentage reduced from 160 to 150 percent
- Senna: Piercing Darkness base damage adjusted from 80/125/200 to 80/120/180
- Tryndamere: Spinning Slash base spin damage nerfed from 60/90/150 to 50/75/100
Four-cost
- Ahri: Starting mana buffed from 0/50 to 30/50
- Ahri: Angle between each Orb buffed from 20 to 10
- Alistar: Pulverize damage nerfed from 200/350/1200 to 150/250/1000
- Braum: Vault Breaker stun duration adjusted from 1.75/2.25/8 to 2/2.75/8 seconds
- Draven: Range increased from three to four
- Draven: Now has innate 25 percent armor penetration
- Draven: VIP bonus armor penetration nerfed from 50 to 25 percent
- Draven: Spinning Axes attack damage percentage adjusted from 150/160/400 to 170/180/400 percent
- Draven: Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/200/500 to 120/150/400
- Vi: Piltover Pulverizer damage adjusted from 150/225/450 to 125/200/450
- Vi: Spells third cast damage adjusted from 300/400/900 to 250/350/900
- Renata: Toxic Poison damage nerfed from 45/70/240 to 40/65/220
- Jhin: Curtain Call attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/200/300 to 175/200/300 percent
- Kha’Zix: Arid Assault was renamed Void Assault
- Irelia: Attack damage reduced from 90 to 85
- Sivir: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8
Five-cost
- Tahm Kench: Devour damage on crowd control immune targets increased from 35 to 50 percent
- Galio: Colossal Entrance maximum health scaling increased from five to six percent
- Zeri: Attack damage increased from 80 to 85
- Jinx: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45
- Kai’Sa: Attack speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2
Set 6.5 Items
- Bramble Vest: Critical strike bonus damage reduction reduced from 100 to 75 percent
- Bramble Vest: Reflect damage buffed from 60/80/120 to 75/100/150
- Mistral: Banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds
- Sunlight Cape: Burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent of 30 seconds
TFT Set 6.5 bug fixes
- Players in Hyper Roll will no longer end up with less than the minimum intended item components from PvE rounds
- Players who stack Tri Force one and two will now gain the proper amount of mana
- Recombobulator will correctly spawn Magnetic Removers in the top left like other Set 6.5 loot Augments
- Archangel’s Embrace is now only available in one Hextech Augment tier as opposed to multiple
- The tooltip for Radiant Banshee’s Claw will now specify that it blocks up to 600 ability damage
- Tahm Kench will no longer deal damage to a unit affected by Silco’s spell without consuming and disabling them first
- Units with the Enforcer trait can no longer detain a unit that has a Radiant Quicksilver or untis affected by a Radiant Zephyr
- Warwick with a Mutant Emblem will no longer deal more damage than intended
- Yordle mana costs will update immediately now when switching between the breakpoints of three and six
- Tahm Kinch will no longer stun and deal damage to enemies who escaped his stomach with Edge of Night
- Cho’Gath’s health bonus will now activate as intended when first placed on the battlefield
- Silco can no longer cast his spell on a target that is inside the belly of Tahm Kench
- The Hextech Augment Luden’s Echo will no longer deal zero damage the first time a unit is put onto the battlefield
- Players will no longer get offered the Set 6.5 trait Augments for Hextech, Debonair, or Striker upon choosing the Hextech Augment Built Different