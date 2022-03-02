Teamfight Tactics patch 12.5 official notes: Brand buffs, Vi nerfs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.5 will be introducing many changes to the League of Legends-based board game this time around.

Fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

12.5 Patch Notes: Patch 12.5 is the first patch of Neon Nights, and it's packed with balance changes to maintain a healthy meta during its four weeks.12.5 Patch Notes: riot.com/3vsymlM Patch 12.5 is the first patch of Neon Nights, and it's packed with balance changes to maintain a healthy meta during its four weeks.▶️ 12.5 Patch Notes: riot.com/3vsymlM https://t.co/x7tfhwll0g

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.5 official notes

TFT Tome of Traits system change

No tailored Emblems: Changed from zero to four to zero to five active traits

One tailored Emblem: Changed from five to six to five to seven active traits

Two tailored Emblems: Changed form seven to eight to eight to nine active traits

Three tailored Emblems: Changed from nine to 10 to 10 to 11 active traits

Four tailored Emblems: Changed from 11 or more to 12 or more active traits

Set 6.5 Hextech Augments

Battle Mage: Bonus ability power nerfed from 30/45/60 to 25/35/50

Cybernetic Implants (Prismatic): Health reduced from 450 to 350

Disintegrator: Bonus magic damage equal to target’s maximum health percentage reduced from 2/3/4 to 1.5/2.5/4 percent

Electrocharge: Magic damage nerfed from 90/135/180 to 60/100/160

Future Sight (Prismatic): Radiant Zephyr option banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds

Future Sight (Prismatic): Radiant Sunfire Cape option maximum health burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent over the duration of 30 seconds

Luden’s Echo: Bonus magic damage nerfed from 135/200/275 to 100/150/200

Chemtech Unity: Moved from Silver to Gold tier

Concussive Blows: Moved from Silver to Gold tier

Concussive Blows: Cooldown reduced from seven to six seconds

Four Score: The number of random four-cost champions gained was increased from three to four

High Five: Can only appear as a third Hextech Augment option at Stage 4-6

High Five: Gain five random five-cost champions

Second Wind (Prismatic): Removed

Woodland Trinket: Clone health buffed from 250 to 300

Battlemage: No longer an option offered if you are playing two Sniper units

Dominance: Dominance may appear if you are on a two or more win streak as opposed to you won the previous round

Double Trouble: bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance nerfed from 40/50/65 to 30/40/50

Golden Egg: The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Ionic Spark damage nerfed from 300 to 275 percent of maximum mana

Golden Egg: The Radiant Relics option with Radiant Edge of Night second stealth health threshold increased from 25 to 30 percent

Golden Gifts: Can now only appear as a second Hextech Augment choice

Knife’s Edge: Players will no longer get offered the Knife’s Edge option if playing two more of the traits Arcanist, Scholar, Sniper, or Enchanter

Portable Forge: The Collector Armory option chance to drop Gold was increased from 50 to 60 percent

Swift Justice: Renamed to True Justice

Treasure Trove: Silver and Gold Treasure Trove can only appear as the first Hextech Augment option from now on

Tri Force: Can only get offered if a player has two or more three-cost units in play

Tri Force: Health reduced from 233/333/433 to 133/233/333

Portable Forge Armory options

Zhonya’s Paradox: Ability power increased from 45 to 50

Zhonya’s Paradox: Armor and magic resistance increased from 35 to 50

Zhonya’s Paradox: Ivnulnerablilty duration increased from 2.5 to three seconds

Set 6.5 Traits

Bodyguard: Starting shield buffed from 150/350/700/1200 to 200/400/800/2000

Enchanter: Heal and shield boost adjusted from 25/40/60/100 to 25/45/70/100 percent

Enchanter: Magic resistance buffed from 20/35/50/75 to 25/45/70/100

Hextech: Shield buffed from 100/150/300/600 to 120/170/340/600

Twinshot: Bonus attack damage adjusted from 10/25/40/60 to 10/25/45/80

Innovator Hextech dragon

The dragon will no longer grant a 75 percent critical strike chance

Units buffed by the dragon roar will always critically strike if able

Electrifying Roar critical strike damage increased from 10 to 25 percent

Lightning damage increased from 500 to 600

Set 6.5 Champions

One-cost

Brand: base spell damage buffed from 120/160/210 to 135/175/235

Brand: Bonus spell damage adjusted from 150/225/300 to 165/225/300

Jarvan IV: Attack speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.6

Jarvan IV: Starting mana nerfed from 60/100 to 50/100

Nocturne: Unspeakable Horror stun duration nerfed at three-star from 3.5 to three seconds

Twitch: Piercing Bolt attack damage scaling percent adjusted from 125/135/150 to 125/130/140 percent

Twitch: Spell base damage adjusted from 25/50/75 to 30/50/70

Ezreal: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45

Two-cost

Ashe: Number of arrows from spell increased from 6/7/8 to eight across the board

Ashe: Volley spell range increased by one Hex

Rek’Sai: Base spell damage will no longer scale with ability power and her resist steal percentage was removed

Rek’Sai: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

Rek’Sai: Heal without ability power scaling at 150/250/400 changed to 150/200/350 with ability power scaling

Rek’Sai: Heals for 250/350/500 health that scales with ability power if she has already bit her target

Corki: Bombardment damage adjusted from 200/260/333 to 220/275/350

Lulu: Wild Growth bonus health buffed from 325/350/375 to 350/370/390

Three-cost

Ekko: Starting mana nerfed from 80/120 to 60/120

Gnar: Range of Mega Gnar’s boulder increased by one Hex

Lucian: Relentless Pursuit damage buffed from 175/275/300 to 185/295/315

Lucian: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 30

Malzahar: Malefic Visions damage nerfed from 625/875/1050 to 600/825/950

Morgana: Soul Shackles shield adjusted from 425/550/750 to 475/575/675

Senna: Piercing Darkness attack damage percentage reduced from 160 to 150 percent

Senna: Piercing Darkness base damage adjusted from 80/125/200 to 80/120/180

Tryndamere: Spinning Slash base spin damage nerfed from 60/90/150 to 50/75/100

Four-cost

Ahri: Starting mana buffed from 0/50 to 30/50

Ahri: Angle between each Orb buffed from 20 to 10

Alistar: Pulverize damage nerfed from 200/350/1200 to 150/250/1000

Braum: Vault Breaker stun duration adjusted from 1.75/2.25/8 to 2/2.75/8 seconds

Draven: Range increased from three to four

Draven: Now has innate 25 percent armor penetration

Draven: VIP bonus armor penetration nerfed from 50 to 25 percent

Draven: Spinning Axes attack damage percentage adjusted from 150/160/400 to 170/180/400 percent

Draven: Spinning Axes base damage nerfed from 150/200/500 to 120/150/400

Vi: Piltover Pulverizer damage adjusted from 150/225/450 to 125/200/450

Vi: Spells third cast damage adjusted from 300/400/900 to 250/350/900

Renata: Toxic Poison damage nerfed from 45/70/240 to 40/65/220

Jhin: Curtain Call attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/200/300 to 175/200/300 percent

Kha’Zix: Arid Assault was renamed Void Assault

Irelia: Attack damage reduced from 90 to 85

Sivir: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8

Five-cost

Tahm Kench: Devour damage on crowd control immune targets increased from 35 to 50 percent

Galio: Colossal Entrance maximum health scaling increased from five to six percent

Zeri: Attack damage increased from 80 to 85

Jinx: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

Kai’Sa: Attack speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Set 6.5 Items

Bramble Vest: Critical strike bonus damage reduction reduced from 100 to 75 percent

Bramble Vest: Reflect damage buffed from 60/80/120 to 75/100/150

Mistral: Banish duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds

Sunlight Cape: Burn reduced from 120 to 90 percent of 30 seconds

TFT Set 6.5 bug fixes

Players in Hyper Roll will no longer end up with less than the minimum intended item components from PvE rounds

Players who stack Tri Force one and two will now gain the proper amount of mana

Recombobulator will correctly spawn Magnetic Removers in the top left like other Set 6.5 loot Augments

Archangel’s Embrace is now only available in one Hextech Augment tier as opposed to multiple

The tooltip for Radiant Banshee’s Claw will now specify that it blocks up to 600 ability damage

Tahm Kench will no longer deal damage to a unit affected by Silco’s spell without consuming and disabling them first

Units with the Enforcer trait can no longer detain a unit that has a Radiant Quicksilver or untis affected by a Radiant Zephyr

Warwick with a Mutant Emblem will no longer deal more damage than intended

Yordle mana costs will update immediately now when switching between the breakpoints of three and six

Tahm Kinch will no longer stun and deal damage to enemies who escaped his stomach with Edge of Night

Cho’Gath’s health bonus will now activate as intended when first placed on the battlefield

Silco can no longer cast his spell on a target that is inside the belly of Tahm Kench

The Hextech Augment Luden’s Echo will no longer deal zero damage the first time a unit is put onto the battlefield

Players will no longer get offered the Set 6.5 trait Augments for Hextech, Debonair, or Striker upon choosing the Hextech Augment Built Different

