Teamfight Tactics patch 14.1 official notes: New Portals, Emblem adjustments, Trait updates, and more

League of Legends is not the only game set to receive massive changes with patch 14.1. Teamfight Tactics is also set for a significant number of updates once the version goes live. The patch will lead to the revival of Galaxies mid-set, where the Return to the Stars mode will be temporarily available from January 24, 2024, with version 14.2.

Below is the list of all the changes that are making their way to TFT in patch 14.1.

Teamfight Tactics patch 14.1 official notes

Teamfight Tactics patch 14.1 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

1) Systems

New Portals

Spatula: Start with a Spatula.

Tactician’s Crown: Start with a Tactician’s Crown (gain +1 team size).

Support Anvil: Start with 1 Support item anvil.

Crescendo: Augments this game will be silver, gold, then prismatic tier.

Decrescendo: Augments this game will be prismatic, gold, then silver tier.

Champion Delivery: Twice per stage, gain a high-cost champion. The cost increases with game time.

Radiant Blessing: At 40 player health, receive a blessing that contains powerful loot. This occurs at 10 player health in Hyper Roll

Treasure Armory: On stage 4-7, choose a 5-piece package of powerful loot. This occurs on Stage 8-1 in Hyper Roll.

Wandering Trainers: Start with a Training Dummy with 3 permanently attached trait emblems.

Loot Subscription: At every stage, gain random loot from a highly varied pool.

Crab Rave: Dancing Crabs replace PvE encounters and drop bonus loot, but crabs on Stage 5+ are EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. Grants loot every other stage in Hyper Roll.

All Portals in the game have an equal chance of appearing

Streak Gold

You have to hit higher streaks to make gold now

1g: 2 - 3 ⇒ 3 - 4 wins/losses

2g: 4 ⇒ 5 wins/losses

3g: 5 ⇒ 6 wins/losses

Emblem Adjustment

Country is now craftable and comes from Spatula + Negatron Cloak

Jazz is now uncraftable

Hadliner Rules

1/2/3-cost Headliners have no restrictions based upon copies you own

4-cost Headliners can’t show up if you own more than 4 copies of that champion

5-cost Headliners can’t show up if you own more than 3 copies of that champion

2) Large Changes

Traits

8-Bit AD per Stack: 4.5/7.5/12% ⇒ 5/9/14%

Crowd Diver Bonus Damage: 5/30/60% ⇒ 12/30/50%

EDM Jax Spell Frequency: 7 ⇒ 8 sec

EDM Spell Effectiveness: 80/100/110/125% ⇒ 90/100/110/130%

EDM Frequency Reduction: 0/0/1/2 ⇒ 0/0/1/1 sec

Emo Mana Reduction: 20/25/30% ⇒ 20/30/40%

Emo Mana on Ally Death: 10/20/25 ⇒ 20/30/40

Emo 6 Piece Bonus AP: 20 ⇒ 10

Executioner base Critical Strike Damage: 5/25/45% ⇒ 5/20/30%

Executioner max Critical Strike Chance: 15/35/55% ⇒ 25/100/200%

Guardian max HP Shield Amount: 25/40/60% ⇒ 25/45/70%

Heartsteel NEW: Raise the Stakes! - Now after every 4 turns, you can cash out like normal OR you can choose to raise the stakes. If you do, your box turns golden and you are in high-risk mode. You gain double the hearts, but if you win a combat, you lose 50% of your current total. If you manage to lose 8 times in a row, gain an additional 80 bonus hearts.

Heartsteel base Heart Rate: 100/250/600/1000% ⇒ 100/225/550/1000%

Hyperpop Mana Per Cast: 3/5/7/10 ⇒ 5/10/15/20

Jazz max HP Per Trait: 1.5/2/3% ⇒ 1.5/2.5/4%

Sentinel Base Armor & MR: 16/35/60/125 ⇒ 16/35/55/100

Spellweaver changed the 10 piece (Prismatic) to a 9 piece (Gold)

Spellweaver base AP: 20/35/60/200 ⇒ 20/35/70/120

Spellweaver AP per cast: 1/2/3/10 ⇒ 1/2/3/4

Units: Tier 1

Annie Disintegrate Damage: 195/295/440 ⇒ 220/330/495

Annie Disintegrate powered up Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 40%

Annie Disintegrate powered up Second Disintegrate Damage: 115/170/255 ⇒ 80/120/180

Nami Mana buff: 15/75 ⇒ 15/60

Nami Disco Prison Stun duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1.25 sec

Nami Disco Prison now has a slightly lower mana lockout period to prevent cases of not getting mana for attacks at higher attack speeds (Rageblade at the Disco Nami is now online)

Olaf AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Olaf Berserker Rage Attack Speed based on missing 1% HP ratio: 0.12% ⇒ 0.15%

Tahm Kench AD: 60 ⇒ 70

Tahm Kench Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 40

Taric Mirroball’s Blessing Damage: 100/150/225 ⇒ 250/375/565

Vi The Harder They Fall AD%: 220% ⇒ 330%

Vi The Harder They Fall empowered AD%: 320% ⇒ 450%

Vi recommended Items changed to Attack Fighter

Yasuo Synthesizer Strike AD per kill: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Units: Tier 2

Bard Improv Doot Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 200/300/450

Bard Improv will always cast 3 damage notes (Doots) and 1 healing note (Chime) while there is a valid heal target

Garen HP: 750 ⇒ 800

Garen Power-Up! HP gain: 200/215/230 ⇒ 215/230/245

Gragas Boogie Hour damage: 160/240/360 ⇒ 190/285/440

Kai’Sa Got the Boom AD%: 280/280/305% ⇒ 290/290/300%

Kai’Sa Got the Boom AP Damage: 30/45/65 ⇒ 40/60/90

Katarina AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Kayle Fires of Ascension empowered attacks bonus Damage: 35/50/75 ⇒ 35/55/80

Kayle Fires of Ascension final empowered attack Damage: 210/315/475 ⇒ 240/360/540

Units: Tier 3

Ekko Record Scratch Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 sec

Lux Laser Light Show Damage: 230/345/550 ⇒ 250/375/550

Mordekaiser Face-Melter Damage over 3 seconds: 200/300/480 ⇒ 220/330/525

Mordekaiser Face-Melter final Damage burst: 200/300/480 ⇒ 220/330/525

Units: Tier 4

Ahri AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75

Karthus starting Mana nerf: 40/120 ⇒ 30/120

Karthus Mortal Reminder number of targets: 5 ⇒ 4/4/6

Karthus Mortal Reminder Damage: 220/330/1000 ⇒ 270/405/900

Twisted Fate Hustle & Shuffle base Card Damage: 50/75/225 ⇒ 55/80/240

Twisted Fate Hustle & Shuffle AS needed per 1 bonus card: 40% ⇒ 20%

Viego Riff of the Ruined King slam AD%: 200/200/400% ⇒ 225/225/450%

Zac Mana buff: 60/130 ⇒ 60/120

Zac Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 70

Zac Let’s Bounce! Heal per bounce: 100/150/800 ⇒ 120/160/800

Units: Tier 5

Lucian AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Lucian Arpeggio Shot AD%: 55/55/1000% ⇒ 60/60/1000%

Lucian Arpeggio spell now correctly scales with attack speed

Qiyana Sample & Remix AD%: 500/500/1000 ⇒ 470/470/1000%

Qiyana Sample & Remix Itemless additional True Damage: 75% ⇒ 60%

Qiyana Sample & Remix number of Items Copied: 1/2/3 ⇒ 1/1/3

Sona The Drop Kinetic (Heal Form) Heal per auto: 4/7/100% ⇒ 5/8/100%

Sona The Drop Ethereal (Attack Speed Form) AS per Auto: 25/35/500% ⇒ 20/30/500%

Sona The Drop Ethereal (Attack Speed Form) AS on Cast: 125/175/777% ⇒ 100/150/777%

Sona The Drop Concussive (Damage Form) AP per auto: 2/3/100 ⇒ 3/4/100

Ziggs AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85

Ziggs Chaos Theory smaller bomb Damage: 70/105/400 ⇒ 90/135/500

Headliners

Evelynn: 100 HP & 15 AP ⇒ 100 HP & 20 AP

Olaf: 150 HP & 10 Armor/MR ⇒ 150 HP & 15 Armor/MR

Tahm Kench: 225 HP ⇒ 300 HP

Taric: 100 HP & 15 Armor ⇒ 150 HP & 15 Armor

Vi: 150 HP & 20% AD ⇒ 250 HP & 15% AD

Yasuo: 100 HP & 15% Omnivamp ⇒ 200 HP & 10% Omnivamp

Aphelios: 20% AD ⇒ 25% AD

Garen: 400 HP ⇒ 350 HP

Gnar: Jump slightly delayed to after initial enemy targeting

Gragas: 15% Damage & 10% DR ⇒> 18% Damage & 10% DR

Neeko: 200 HP & 20 Mana to Ally ⇒ 200 HP & 40 Mana to Ally

Zac: 200 HP & 15 AP ⇒ 300 HP & 20 AP

Kayn: 5 AP & Increased Rewards ⇒ 10 AP & Increased Rewards

Augments

Cybernetic Bulk I/II/III HP: 222/333/555 ⇒ 200/300/500

Best Friends I AS & Armor: 10 ⇒ 12

Consistency has been Disabled

Help is on the Way Turns to wait: 6 ⇒ 8

Rolling for Days I Rerolls Granted: 8 ⇒ 9

Rolling for Days I can now show up 3-2 and 4-2

Stationary Support Turns to wait: 7 ⇒ 8

Sticks & Stones debuff Duration: 3 ⇒ 5 seconds

Crash Test Dummies Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 1.25 seconds

Crash Test Dummies jump delayed to after initial enemy targeting

Expose Weakness (Executioner) Shred & Sunder: 40% ⇒ 30%

Extended Play (Punk) now grants 2 gold whenever a Punk champion is 2-starred.

Heroic Grab Bag Gold: 2 ⇒ 4

Little Buddies HP: 90 ⇒ 75

Ramping Rhythm (Rapidfire) starting Stacks: 3 ⇒ 4

Return on Investment Rerolls required: 18 ⇒ 16

Submit To The Pit (Mosher) REWORKED: now grants the benefits based on nearby allies at the start of combat. 5 ⇒ 3 stats.

Teaming Up II now can only show up on 4-2

Three’s a Crowd HP per 3-cost: 80 ⇒ 75

Binary Airdrop now specifies that it will grant a recommended item. (No functional change)

Endless Hordes HP Reduction: 20% ⇒ 15%

Tiniest Titan+ Gold: 8 ⇒ 15

Items

Adaptive Helm Front Row Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 40

Adaptive Helm Back Row Bonus AP: 15 ⇒ 20

Archangel’s Staff AP per 5 Seconds: 25 ⇒ 30

Bloodthirster now also grants 15 AP

Blue Buff bonus Damage on Takedown: 10% ⇒ 8%

Dragon’s Claw HP Increase: 5% ⇒ 10%

Evenshround Armor & MR for 10 seconds: 20 ⇒ 25

Gargoyle Stoneplate now also grants 100 HP

Hextech Gunblade base AD & AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Ionic Spark now also grants 200 HP

Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 30 ⇒ 35

Morellonomicon now also grants 15% Attack Speed

Rabadon’s Deathcap AP: 60 ⇒ 50

Rabadon’s Deathcap bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 20%

Red Buff Bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 6%

True Damage Emblem Bling Bonus removed

Radiant Items

Jak'sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm) Armor & MR: 45 ⇒ 60

Urf-Angel's Staff (Archangel) AP per 4 seconds: 35 ⇒ 40

Blessed Bloodthirster also grants 30 AP

Dragon's Will (Dragon Claw) HP Increase: 8% ⇒ 18%

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle) now also grants 250 HP

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle) base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 50

Hextech Lifeblade (Gunblade) AD: 10 ⇒ 30

Hextech Lifeblade (Gunblade) AP: 40 >> 50

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) now grants 400 HP

Glamorous Gauntlet (Jeweled Gauntlet) AP: 55 ⇒ 65

More More-ellonomicon also grants 25% Attack Speed

Rabadon's Ascended Deathcap AP: 110 ⇒ 70

Rabadon's Ascended Deathcap bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 50%

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) AS: 70% ⇒ 60%

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) Bonus Damage: 10% ⇒ 8%

Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) starting Shield: 40% ⇒ 50%

Legacy of the Colossus (Steadfast Heart) base Damage Reduction: 9% ⇒ 12%

3) Small Changes

Traits

Country bonus Armor & MR for Hecarim: 0/20/60 ⇒ 0/15/50

K/DA bonus max HP & AP/AD: 10/15/22/50 ⇒ 9/15/24/40

Pentakill 10 - Bonus Damage: 110% ⇒ 99%

Superfan Ziggs Item: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Spear of Shojin

True Damage 9 - Bonus True Damage: 125% ⇒ 99%

Units: Tier 1

Corki Blown to 8 Bits AD%: 320% ⇒ 300%

Evelynn Whiplash AS on cast: 120% ⇒ 150%

K’Sante Block the Haters base Damage Reduction: 30% ⇒ 25%

Lillia Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 70/130

Units: Tier 2

Jax Counter Melody leap primary Damage: 230/345/520 ⇒ 220/330/500

Pantheon Too Tough To Kill Damage Reduction AP: 15% ⇒ 20%

Twitch Bottled Anarchy AD: 225% ⇒ 250%

Twitch Bottled Anarchy secondary shard explosions: 6 ⇒ 4

Units: Tier 3

Lulu Tastes like Glitter primary Damage: 240/360/575 ⇒ 250/375/600

Miss Fortune Double Time AD%: 270/270/275% ⇒ 280/280/290%

Neeko Cosplay Shield from Ally HP ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Units: Tier 4

Caitlyn Champ Hunt AD%: 390/390/800% ⇒ 360/360/750%

Caitlyn Champ AP: 25/40/120 ⇒ 40/60/200

Poppy Hammer Time Heal per Hit: 6% ⇒ 5% of max HP

Thresh HP: 1000 ⇒ 1050

4) Bug Fixes

Endlessly Hoarding: Endless Hordes will no longer delete items from Training Dummies.

Fixed a bug where Karthus could target untargetable objects (like Zed clones)

Craftable Emblems will no longer roll into abyssal masks from Pandora’s Items or Reforgers in Double up.