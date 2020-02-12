Teamfight Tactics: PBE patch 10.4 notes and updates

TFT patch 10.4 is introducing minor balance changes

With the Teamfight Tactics set 3 expected to arrive just a few months later, Riot is going to be making some last-minute adjustments to the game and bring in some tweaks to certain champions and classes.

Set 2, ‘Rise of the Elements’, is on its last cycle and Riot is currently working on some small balance adjustments in the PBE at the moment.

Though big changes might be on the horizon pretty soon, for now, we will have to do with some nerfs and buffs to some of the champions. Master Yi and Senna are getting some minor nerfs, while Malphite and Taliyah are getting a bit of a boost in the damage department.

So here is the current TFT PBE Patch notes for 10.4:

Origins

Crystal

Two champ max damage taken per hit reverted from 120 to 100.

Classes

Glacial

Two champion magic damage increased from 50 to 75.

Four champion magic damage increased from 125 to 150.

Six champion magic damage increased from 250 to 300.

Champions

Malphite

2-star Malphite getting a small buff

Damage reverted from 150/250/1,000 to 150/300/1,000.

Master Yi

Attack speed and bonus damage duration reverted from eight to six.

Nami

Damage reverted from 100/200/1,000 to 100/200/300.

Ally bonus damage reverted from 50/75/500 to 25/50/300

Senna

Damage reverted from 100/200/300 to 50/100/150.

Ally on hit buff duration reverted from four to six.

Ally on hit buff damage lowered from 25/60/100 to 20/45/70. Vs Live: from 15/40/65 to 20/45/70.

Taliyah

Knockup duration reverted from 1.5 seconds to two seconds.