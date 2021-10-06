Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 patch 11.20 official notes: More balance changes hit the board

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.20 will be bringing extensive balance changes to the League of Legends-based board game in the upcoming update.
There are just a few more weeks left before set six Gizmos and Gadgets come in, so Riot will be looking to tighten the balance changes this time around.
Teamfight tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.
Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 patch 11.20 official notes
Patch 11.20 trait buffs and nerfs
- Abomination: Monstrosity base attack damage buffed from 70/80/100 to 70/90/110
- Abomination: Monstrosity attack damage per level increased from 7/8/10 to 7/9/11
- Draconic three: Four turn egg chance increased from two to four percent
- Draconic Three: Average value of egg increased from 2.9 gold to 3.1 gold
- Draconic Five: Five turn egg chance increased from one to two percent
- Draconic Five: Average value of egg increased from 6.8 gold to 7.3 gold
- Draconic Five: A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers (20 percent chance inside the egg)
- Skirmisher: Bonus attack damage per second increased from 3/8/16 to 4/10/20
- Ranger: Attack speed buffed from 80/180/400 to 80/200/500 percent
- Hellion: Attack speed nerfed from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/70/125 percent
- Spellweaver: Ability power per stack reduced from 2/4/10 to 2/4/8
- Forgotten: Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed from 20/40/70/200 to 20/40/60/150
- Sentinel: Bonus attack speed reduced from 25/90/500 to 20/80/500 percent
- Sentinel: Shield reduced from 175/900/2,000 to 175/800/2,000
Patch 11.20 champion buffs and nerfs
One-cost
- Vayne: Silver Bolts true damage nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100
- Vayne: Attack damage nerfed from 40 to 35
- Kalista: Pierce attack damage scaling nerfed at three-star from 180/200/240 to 180/200/220 percent
- Kalista: Pierce base damage nerfed at three-star from 350/600/1000 to 350/600/900
- Kha’Zix: Taste their Fear damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/500 to 250/350/450
- Kha’Zix: Taste their Fear isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 750/1050/1500 to 750/1050/1350
- Kled: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60
- Kled: Violent Tendencies fourth attack AD nerfed from 200 to 150 percent
- Tristana: Attack damage buffed from 65 to 70
- Vladimir: Health buffed from 650 to 700
Two-cost
- Brand: Sear damage buffed from 600/900/1,500 to 650/950/1,750
- Soraka: Equinox damage adjusted from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400
Three-cost
- Nocturne: Umbra Blades base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100
- Nunu: Consume damage nerfed at three-star from 450/700/1,750 to 450/700/1,600
Four-cost
- Draven: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85
- Fiddlesticks: Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120
- Aphelios: Mana nerfed from 0/150 to 0/170
- Jax: Empowered Strike attack damage buffed from 200/220/400 to 220/240/500 percent
Five-cost
- Akshan: Heroic Swing bonus attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400
- Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85
- Viego: TBD