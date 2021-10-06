×
Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 patch 11.20 official notes: More balance changes hit the board

Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 patch 11.20 official notes (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
Modified Oct 06, 2021
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.20 will be bringing extensive balance changes to the League of Legends-based board game in the upcoming update.

There are just a few more weeks left before set six Gizmos and Gadgets come in, so Riot will be looking to tighten the balance changes this time around.

Teamfight tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 patch 11.20 official notes

TFT patch 11.20 continues to tighten the balance, but also adds fun twists to make for a memorable close to the set. View the full patch notes at: riot.com/3FhQDEM https://t.co/0iHOUBStyJ

Patch 11.20 trait buffs and nerfs

  • Abomination: Monstrosity base attack damage buffed from 70/80/100 to 70/90/110
  • Abomination: Monstrosity attack damage per level increased from 7/8/10 to 7/9/11
  • Draconic three: Four turn egg chance increased from two to four percent
  • Draconic Three: Average value of egg increased from 2.9 gold to 3.1 gold
  • Draconic Five: Five turn egg chance increased from one to two percent
  • Draconic Five: Average value of egg increased from 6.8 gold to 7.3 gold
  • Draconic Five: A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers (20 percent chance inside the egg)
  • Skirmisher: Bonus attack damage per second increased from 3/8/16 to 4/10/20
  • Ranger: Attack speed buffed from 80/180/400 to 80/200/500 percent
  • Hellion: Attack speed nerfed from 10/30/80/140 to 10/30/70/125 percent
  • Spellweaver: Ability power per stack reduced from 2/4/10 to 2/4/8
  • Forgotten: Bonus attack damage and ability power per stack nerfed from 20/40/70/200 to 20/40/60/150
  • Sentinel: Bonus attack speed reduced from 25/90/500 to 20/80/500 percent
  • Sentinel: Shield reduced from 175/900/2,000 to 175/800/2,000

Patch 11.20 champion buffs and nerfs

Egads! 🛠️ TFT: Gizmos & Gadgets is coming in patch 11.22. https://t.co/UG0PA7ep2N

One-cost

  • Vayne: Silver Bolts true damage nerfed from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100
  • Vayne: Attack damage nerfed from 40 to 35
  • Kalista: Pierce attack damage scaling nerfed at three-star from 180/200/240 to 180/200/220 percent
  • Kalista: Pierce base damage nerfed at three-star from 350/600/1000 to 350/600/900
  • Kha’Zix: Taste their Fear damage nerfed at three-star from 250/350/500 to 250/350/450
  • Kha’Zix: Taste their Fear isolation damage nerfed at three-star from 750/1050/1500 to 750/1050/1350
  • Kled: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60
  • Kled: Violent Tendencies fourth attack AD nerfed from 200 to 150 percent
  • Tristana: Attack damage buffed from 65 to 70
  • Vladimir: Health buffed from 650 to 700

Two-cost

  • Brand: Sear damage buffed from 600/900/1,500 to 650/950/1,750
  • Soraka: Equinox damage adjusted from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400

Three-cost

  • Nocturne: Umbra Blades base damage buffed from 80/90/100 to 100/100/100
  • Nunu: Consume damage nerfed at three-star from 450/700/1,750 to 450/700/1,600

Four-cost

  • Draven: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85
  • Fiddlesticks: Mana buffed from 50/125 to 60/120
  • Aphelios: Mana nerfed from 0/150 to 0/170
  • Jax: Empowered Strike attack damage buffed from 200/220/400 to 220/240/500 percent

Five-cost

  • Akshan: Heroic Swing bonus attack speed nerfed from 70/85/400 to 60/70/400
  • Kayle: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 85
  • Viego: TBD
