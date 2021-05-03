Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning: All the Shadow Items in the game

With Set 5 Reckoning, the League of Legends-based board game, Teamfight Tactics, will introduce an entirely new mechanic known as the Shadow Items in the game.

Quite similar to their original counterparts, the Shadow Items can be created by fusing some of the Shadow components. There are a total of 36 Shadow Items in Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning, and each of these items boasts high rewards but at an enormous cost.

Balance has been broken, and the Mist is coming.



Side with the forces of order or the legions of chaos in TFT: Reckoning. pic.twitter.com/OY4JWymR63 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 27, 2021

Each of the Shadow items is risky to use, and as they are created around the theme of corruption. Hence, it’s essential to keep an eye out for their downside, as depending on the situation the player is in, the item negatives can indeed start to outweigh the positives.

However, the new Shadow Item mechanic is quite an interesting one, and it’s sure to make the games even more exciting in this set.

All Shadow Items in Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning

You can always count on Nimblefoot...unless there are coins to be earned. Then all bets are off. 🪙 pic.twitter.com/HNsQeuSLI3 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 29, 2021

Caustic Deathblade

Contributing to a kill grants the wearer plus-15 attack damage for the remainder of combat. This effect can be stacked any number of times (starting at three stacks). The wearer receives a penalty of minus-20 percent health.

Zeke’s Bleak Herald

When combat begins, the holder reduces the attack speed of all allies within one Hex in the same row by minus-25 percent attack speed. The holder then gains 40 percent attack speed for each affected ally.

Guardian Fallen Angel

Good on frontline units and tanks, Guardian Fallen Angel returns a champion with 80 percent of their health while shredding all negative effects. The catch is that the wearer’s attack speed is reduced by 50 percent. A normal Guardian Angel returns a champion with 400 HP.

Hextech Gunblade of Immortality

The holder’s spells heal the nearest ally with missing health for 60 percent of the damage dealt. This heal cannot affect the holder.

Evil Giantslayer

The holder’s Abilities and attacks do 45 percent bonus damage. If the target has less than 1100 maximum Health, the holder’s Abilities and attacks do 15 percent decreased damage instead.

Sacrificial Infinity Edge

Grants 75 percent critical strike chance (including components). Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes plus-one percent critical strike damage. The wearer also gains 50 percent critical strike damage. Each time the wearer crits, they deal three percent of their maximum HP to themselves as true damage.

Sacrificial Bloodthirster

The wearer gains 40 percent attack speed for three seconds once they heal to 90 percent health. But the item deals 25 percent true damage to the wearer at the beginning of combat.

Image via Riot Games

Spectral Spear of Shojin

The holder’s attacks restore 14 Mana on-hit. The holder deals 20 percent less damage.

Rabadon’s Caustic Deathcap

The holder gains 125 percent additional ability power, and the wearer receives a penalty of minus-20 percent health.

Ionic Dark-Spark

Enemies and allies within two Hexes are zapped when they cast an ability, taking magic damage scaling with their maximum mana. Enemies take 200 percent of their maximum mana, and allies take 100 percent of their maximum mana. Whenever an ally or enemy is zapped, the wearer gains five ability power for the rest of combat.

Guinsoo’s Sacrificial Rageblade

Basic Attacks grant nine percent bonus attack speed for the rest of combat, but the wearer is dealt 2.5 percent of their maximum health for each attack. The bonus attack speed can stack any number of times.

Image via Riot Games

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality

Each time the holder casts their spell, they gain maximum health equal to 300 percent of their maximum mana. The holder then heals for the maximum health that was gained from that spell cast.

Locket of the Silver Lunari

When combat begins, the holder and all allies within two Hexes in the same row gain 60 bonus armor, and magic resist but gain five less mana per attack.

Mor-evil-lonimicon

When the holder deals magic damage with their ability, they burn the target, dealing 100 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage over 25 seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent for the duration of the burn. The holder’s ability deals 50 percent less damage.

Sacrificial Gauntlet

The holder’s magic and true damage from their ability can critically strike. The holder gains 40 percent critical strike damage and 20 percent critical strike chance. After the holder casts their ability, they lose 15 percent of their maximum health.

Refracted Bramble Vest

Refracted Bramble Vest doesn’t have a drawback but does function differently. It grants 200 bonus magic resist, which includes the components.

Eclipse Cape

Every 1.5 seconds, a random enemy within three Hexes is burned for 25 percent of their maximum health over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent. The holder is burned for four percent of their maximum health every second, and any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent.

Gargoyle Stoneplate of Immortality

The holder heals themselves for 45 Health every two seconds for each unit targeting them.

Image via Riot Games

Titan’s Revenge

Every three seconds, the holder’s next basic attack deals 25 percent of the total damage they have taken since the last empowered attack as true damage.

Dark Shroud of Stillness

When combat begins, the holder shoots a beam straight ahead and behind that delays affected enemies’ and allies’ first ability cast, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they are cast.

Frozen Dark Heart

Reduces the attack speed of all enemies within two Hexes by 50 percent. The attack speed of allies (except the holder) within one Hex is reduced by 50 percent.

Warmog’s Sacrificial Armor

Grants 1800 bonus health (including components). The holder takes 100 true damage each second.

Turbulent Zephyr

When combat begins, the holder summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for eight seconds. Once the enemy returns to combat, they gain 30 attack damage and 30 percent ability power for the rest of combat. The Shadow item ignores CC immunity.

Unstable Zz’Rot portal

When the holder dies, a Construct with 500 Health arises to continue the fight. When it dies, it deals 500 true damage to enemies within one Hex.

Vengeful Trap Claw

Blocks the first enemy ability that hits the holder, then teleports them to the ability’s caster, and causes both units to start targeting each other. They deal 20 percent increased damage to each other.

Sacrificial Redemption

The holder radiates an aura to all allies on the board except themselves and heals them for 20 percent of their missing health every five seconds. Each time this happens, the holder damages themselves for 10 percent of their current health as true damage.

Refracted Dragon’s Claw

Refracted Dragon’s claw negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits while also reducing the incoming magic damage by 15 percent.

Runaan’s Untamed Hurricane

The wearer’s attacks fire bolts at two nearby enemies, dealing 50 percent of the holder’s attack damage. These bolts can critically strike but do not apply to on-hit effects.

Caustic Quicksilver

Caustic Quicksilver is a Unique item that provides immunity to Crowd Control indefinitely at the cost of 20 percent less than the maximum health of the wearer.

Chalice of Malice

When combat begins, all of the holder’s allies within one Hex in the same row gain 50 ability power for the rest of combat. The holder loses 20 ability power instead of gaining any.

Rapid Deathcannon

Increases the holder’s attack range by one Hex. Additionally, the holder gains a 40 percent bonus attack speed when there are no enemies within a two Hex radius. The holder’s attacks can no longer miss.

Final Whisper

When the holder inflicts a critical hit, both the target’s armor and magic resist are reduced by 50 percent for five seconds. The holder’s armor and magic resist are also permanently reduced by 25 percent.

Hand of Vengeance

At the beginning of combat, the holder gains both of the following: 40 attack damage and 40 ability power. Basic attacks and abilities heal for 40 percent of damage dealt.

Statikk Stiletto

Every other attack from the holder unleashes chain lightning that strikes four enemies, dealing 55 magic damage and reducing their magic resist by 70 percent for five seconds. The holder receives minus-33 percent attack damage.

Very Dark Blue Buff

After casting their ability, the holder gains 15 mana. If the holder has less than 60 percent health, this is increased to 50.

Trickster’s Gloves

It creates two full Shadow Set Five Reckoning items that can either benefit or destroy the champion Trickster’s Gloves is equipped to.