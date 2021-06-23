Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning patch 11.13 official notes brings massive system and balance changes 

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.13 will be introducing a significant number of balance changes to set 5 Reckoning.

The League of Legends-based board game will be looking to make a lot of changes to the trait meta as it stands today and balance each of the champions as much as possible.

Moreover, Sacrificial Infinity Edge will also be getting a mini-rework this time around, along with Trundle, Nidalee, and Kayle.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning patch 11.13 official notes

The TFT Reckoning EU Qualifiers has commenced! Read more about it in our article below!



🔖https://t.co/UdfZGlbSCe pic.twitter.com/sOf08QcIuP — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) June 9, 2021

#1. Armory system changes in Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13:

Chances of seeing a Stage 4-2 Armory have been increased.

Chances of seeing an emblem at Stage 4-2 Armory have been slightly decreased.

Chances of seeing components and full times at Stage 4-2 Armory have been slightly increased.

Chances of seeing a Stage 5-2 Armory have been decreased.

Chances of seeing a special item (Neeko’s Help, Loaded Dice, Spatula, Shadow Spatula) at Stage 5-2 Armory have been slightly reduced.

Chances of seeing a component or emblem at Stage 5-2 Armory have been greatly reduced.

Chances of seeing a full item at Stage 5-2 Armory have been slightly increased.

Chances of seeing a special item at Stage 6-2 or 7-2 have been decreased.

Two full items and two special items have been replaced with four full items.

Two components and two special items have changed to two components and two full items.

Patch 11.13 trait changes

Skirmishers: Shield increased from 25/40/60 to 25/45/75 percent maximum health

Dragonslayer: Self bonus ability power adjusted from 30/80/140 to 30/70/140

Forgotten: Base attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/70/140 to 25/65/125

Forgotten: Bonus per Shadow item increased from 10 to 15 percent

Ironclad: Armor reduced from 40/90/180 to 35/85/170

Knight: Block amount increased from 15/40/80 to 20/40/70

Legionnaire: Attack speed changed from 25/60/110/180 to 25/60/110/195

Ranger: Bonus attack speed increased from 70/180 to 75/180 percent

Redeemed: Ability power/armor/magic resist increased from 30/60/90 to 30/60/100

Renewer: HP and mana regeneration slightly adjusted from 3/6/10 to 3/6/9 percent

#2. Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13 champion buffs and nerfs

We've got TFT's second anniversary (and a free Little Legend 👀), Armory adjustments, balance changes, and more coming in Patch 11.13. 🎂



📝 Read the full Patch Notes here: https://t.co/W1ljSex3xw pic.twitter.com/dkD7TySjoN — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) June 22, 2021

One-cost Set Five changes

Kled: Gains bonus damage every fourth attack, even while mounted

Kled: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Poppy: Maximum mana buffed from 40/80 to 30/70

Poppy: Buckler Toss damage increased from 150/250/350 to 150/250/400

Poppy: Buckler Toss shield increased from 250/350/450 to 250/375/525

Ziggs: Health nerfed from 500 to 450

Ziggs: Arcane Bomb damage increased from 250/350/450 to 250/375/525

Two-cost Set Five changes

Varus: Holy Arrows attack damage ration nerfed from 150/160/180 to 150/155/165 percent

Kennen: Starting mana buff adjusted from 50/125 to 60/125

Kennen: Flame Rush damage buffed from 150/200/250 to 150/225/350

Trundle rework: Trundle drains his target’s strength, reducing their health, armor, magic resist, and attack damage by 35 percent—granting himself 100/130/200 percent (modified by AP) of the drained stats for eight seconds

Trundle: Mana adjusted from 0/60 to 30/80

Three-cost Set Five changes

Yasuo: Burning Blade damage nerfed from 300/400/750 to 250/350/700

Yasuo: Burning Blade stacking on-hit damage reduced from 30/40/75 to 25/35/70

Ashe: Enchanted Arrow damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/450/750

Nidalee rework: Nidalee transforms into a cougar and leaps behind the lowest health enemy. While in cougar form, Nidalee gains 45 percent dodge chance, 40/50/75 percent attack speed, and her attacks become melee attacks that deal 200/300/600 bonus magic damage every fourth attack

Katarina: Sinister Blade primary damage reduced from 200/250/420 to 180/250/420

Katarina: Sinister Blade secondary damage nerfed from 100/125/210 to 90/125/210

Lee Sin: Cripple damage reduced from 250/350/750 to 250/350/700

Lux: Prismatic Illumination shield nerfed from 150/225/400 to 125/200/400

Zyra: Grasping Roots hitbox is getting slightly increased

Four-cost Set Five changes

Ryze: Attack speed adjusted from 0.75 to 0.8

Ryze: Empowered Rune Prison stuns secondary targets for half the stun duration (.75/1/2). His main target is still stunned for the full duration at 1.5/2/4

Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage increased from 100/150/300 to 125/150/300

Jax: Attack speed increased from 0.85 to 0.9

Karma: Soulflare damage reduced from 240/300/700 to 225/280/700

Rell: Attract and Repel shield amount nerfed from 350/500/3000 to 300/450/3000

Taric: Starting mana adjusted from 100/200 to 120/200

Five-cost Set Five changes

Kayle: Health buffed from 500 to 650

Kayle: Attack damage increased from 60 to 75

Kayle: Attack speed adjusted from 1.0 to 1.1

Kayle: Number of attacks per immunity was changed from 10 to 15

Kayle: Ascension AOE spell damage nerfed from 200/300/10000 to 80/125/4000

Teemo: Cruelty Infernal Soul damage reduced from 140/175/666 to 130/160/666

Volibear: Starting mana adjusted from 100/200 to 110/200

#3. Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13 item nerfs and buffs

Image via Riot Games

Sacrificial Infinity Edge rework: Shadow Infinity Edge deals damage on attack and ability cast instead of on every instance of critical damage.

Sacrificial Infinity Edge tooltip rework: Grants 75 percent critical strike chance (including components). Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes plus-one percent critical strike damage. The holder also gains 30 percent critical strike damage. Each time the holder attacks or casts their ability, they take true damage equal to three percent of their maximum health.

Ionic Spark: Damage adjusted from 200 to 250 percent of caster mana.

Eclipse Cape: Self burn was changed to the first eight seconds of combat from the entirety of combat.

Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality: (Revert) Mana ratio adjusted from 400 to 350 percent.

Giant Slayer: Maximum health threshold reduced from 1750 to 150.

Giant Slayer: Bonus damage reduced from 80 to 75 percent.

Redemption: AOE damage reduction adjusted from 30 to 25 percent.

Locket of the Silver Lunari: Armor and magic resist changed from 70 to 60.

#4. Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games

Eight Assassin will no longer turn off the trait’s bonus.

Summoned units like Wolf, Daisy, Heimerdinger’s Turret, and Zz’Rot’s Voidspawn will now correctly have 130 percent base critical strike damage.

An issue where Reforger was creating the same component from a reforged one has been resolved.

Eclipse Cape will apply self-burn if equipped mid-combat.

Teemo was showing up in the shop with a gold purchase option after being rolled with Loaded Dice. He will now show up as an HP purchase.

A known bug with Soraka’s tooltip displaying a 35 percent mana reave at three-stars was introduced while working on a potential Soraka change. Three-star Soraka will still be reaving for 50 percent. The bug will be resolved next patch.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod