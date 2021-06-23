Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning patch 11.13 official notes brings massive system and balance changes 

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.13 will be introducing a significant number of balance changes to set 5 Reckoning.
The League of Legends-based board game will be looking to make a lot of changes to the trait meta as it stands today and balance each of the champions as much as possible.
Moreover, Sacrificial Infinity Edge will also be getting a mini-rework this time around, along with Trundle, Nidalee, and Kayle.
Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning patch 11.13 official notes
#1. Armory system changes in Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13:
- Chances of seeing a Stage 4-2 Armory have been increased.
- Chances of seeing an emblem at Stage 4-2 Armory have been slightly decreased.
- Chances of seeing components and full times at Stage 4-2 Armory have been slightly increased.
- Chances of seeing a Stage 5-2 Armory have been decreased.
- Chances of seeing a special item (Neeko’s Help, Loaded Dice, Spatula, Shadow Spatula) at Stage 5-2 Armory have been slightly reduced.
- Chances of seeing a component or emblem at Stage 5-2 Armory have been greatly reduced.
- Chances of seeing a full item at Stage 5-2 Armory have been slightly increased.
- Chances of seeing a special item at Stage 6-2 or 7-2 have been decreased.
- Two full items and two special items have been replaced with four full items.
- Two components and two special items have changed to two components and two full items.
Patch 11.13 trait changes
- Skirmishers: Shield increased from 25/40/60 to 25/45/75 percent maximum health
- Dragonslayer: Self bonus ability power adjusted from 30/80/140 to 30/70/140
- Forgotten: Base attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/70/140 to 25/65/125
- Forgotten: Bonus per Shadow item increased from 10 to 15 percent
- Ironclad: Armor reduced from 40/90/180 to 35/85/170
- Knight: Block amount increased from 15/40/80 to 20/40/70
- Legionnaire: Attack speed changed from 25/60/110/180 to 25/60/110/195
- Ranger: Bonus attack speed increased from 70/180 to 75/180 percent
- Redeemed: Ability power/armor/magic resist increased from 30/60/90 to 30/60/100
- Renewer: HP and mana regeneration slightly adjusted from 3/6/10 to 3/6/9 percent
#2. Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13 champion buffs and nerfs
One-cost Set Five changes
- Kled: Gains bonus damage every fourth attack, even while mounted
- Kled: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
- Poppy: Maximum mana buffed from 40/80 to 30/70
- Poppy: Buckler Toss damage increased from 150/250/350 to 150/250/400
- Poppy: Buckler Toss shield increased from 250/350/450 to 250/375/525
- Ziggs: Health nerfed from 500 to 450
- Ziggs: Arcane Bomb damage increased from 250/350/450 to 250/375/525
Two-cost Set Five changes
- Varus: Holy Arrows attack damage ration nerfed from 150/160/180 to 150/155/165 percent
- Kennen: Starting mana buff adjusted from 50/125 to 60/125
- Kennen: Flame Rush damage buffed from 150/200/250 to 150/225/350
- Trundle rework: Trundle drains his target’s strength, reducing their health, armor, magic resist, and attack damage by 35 percent—granting himself 100/130/200 percent (modified by AP) of the drained stats for eight seconds
- Trundle: Mana adjusted from 0/60 to 30/80
Three-cost Set Five changes
- Yasuo: Burning Blade damage nerfed from 300/400/750 to 250/350/700
- Yasuo: Burning Blade stacking on-hit damage reduced from 30/40/75 to 25/35/70
- Ashe: Enchanted Arrow damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/450/750
- Nidalee rework: Nidalee transforms into a cougar and leaps behind the lowest health enemy. While in cougar form, Nidalee gains 45 percent dodge chance, 40/50/75 percent attack speed, and her attacks become melee attacks that deal 200/300/600 bonus magic damage every fourth attack
- Katarina: Sinister Blade primary damage reduced from 200/250/420 to 180/250/420
- Katarina: Sinister Blade secondary damage nerfed from 100/125/210 to 90/125/210
- Lee Sin: Cripple damage reduced from 250/350/750 to 250/350/700
- Lux: Prismatic Illumination shield nerfed from 150/225/400 to 125/200/400
- Zyra: Grasping Roots hitbox is getting slightly increased
Four-cost Set Five changes
- Ryze: Attack speed adjusted from 0.75 to 0.8
- Ryze: Empowered Rune Prison stuns secondary targets for half the stun duration (.75/1/2). His main target is still stunned for the full duration at 1.5/2/4
- Aphelios: Dark Vigil base damage increased from 100/150/300 to 125/150/300
- Jax: Attack speed increased from 0.85 to 0.9
- Karma: Soulflare damage reduced from 240/300/700 to 225/280/700
- Rell: Attract and Repel shield amount nerfed from 350/500/3000 to 300/450/3000
- Taric: Starting mana adjusted from 100/200 to 120/200
Five-cost Set Five changes
- Kayle: Health buffed from 500 to 650
- Kayle: Attack damage increased from 60 to 75
- Kayle: Attack speed adjusted from 1.0 to 1.1
- Kayle: Number of attacks per immunity was changed from 10 to 15
- Kayle: Ascension AOE spell damage nerfed from 200/300/10000 to 80/125/4000
- Teemo: Cruelty Infernal Soul damage reduced from 140/175/666 to 130/160/666
- Volibear: Starting mana adjusted from 100/200 to 110/200
#3. Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13 item nerfs and buffs
- Sacrificial Infinity Edge rework: Shadow Infinity Edge deals damage on attack and ability cast instead of on every instance of critical damage.
- Sacrificial Infinity Edge tooltip rework: Grants 75 percent critical strike chance (including components). Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes plus-one percent critical strike damage. The holder also gains 30 percent critical strike damage. Each time the holder attacks or casts their ability, they take true damage equal to three percent of their maximum health.
- Ionic Spark: Damage adjusted from 200 to 250 percent of caster mana.
- Eclipse Cape: Self burn was changed to the first eight seconds of combat from the entirety of combat.
- Archdemon’s Staff of Immortality: (Revert) Mana ratio adjusted from 400 to 350 percent.
- Giant Slayer: Maximum health threshold reduced from 1750 to 150.
- Giant Slayer: Bonus damage reduced from 80 to 75 percent.
- Redemption: AOE damage reduction adjusted from 30 to 25 percent.
- Locket of the Silver Lunari: Armor and magic resist changed from 70 to 60.
#4. Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.13 bug fixes
- Eight Assassin will no longer turn off the trait’s bonus.
- Summoned units like Wolf, Daisy, Heimerdinger’s Turret, and Zz’Rot’s Voidspawn will now correctly have 130 percent base critical strike damage.
- An issue where Reforger was creating the same component from a reforged one has been resolved.
- Eclipse Cape will apply self-burn if equipped mid-combat.
- Teemo was showing up in the shop with a gold purchase option after being rolled with Loaded Dice. He will now show up as an HP purchase.
- A known bug with Soraka’s tooltip displaying a 35 percent mana reave at three-stars was introduced while working on a potential Soraka change. Three-star Soraka will still be reaving for 50 percent. The bug will be resolved next patch.