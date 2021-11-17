Teamfight Tactics Set 6 patch 11.23 official notes: Galio nerfs, Gankplank, and Miss Fortune nerfs

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 patch 11.23 will be bringing extensive changes to the League of Legends-based board game.

Galio will be buffed this time around along with the Bodyguard and the Colossus trait, while Gangplank, Miss Fortune, and Samira get their names on the nerf list.

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 patch 11.23 official notes

Set Six Hextech Augment changes

Ardent Censer: Moved from Gold to Silver tier

Lifelong Learning: Moved from Gold to Silver tier and is no longer offered as a third Augment choice

Runic Shield: Duration nerfed from infinite to a total of eight seconds

Runic Shield: Shield scaling across all three tiers was buffed from 250/375/500 to 300/450/600 percent ability power

Share the Spotlight: The shared bonus was increased from 75 to 100 percent

Titanic Force: The health threshold was buffed from 1,300 to 1,400

Titanic Force: Maximum percent health for bonus attack damage was reduced from four to three percent

Woodland Charm: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier

Woodland Charm: Health of the copy was buffed from 1,200 to 1,500

Underdogs: Health regeneration per second was increased from 10 to 12 percent missing health. A cap of 200 health per second was added.

Built Different: Players will no longer see most Heart, Soul, and Emblem Augments after choosing Built Different. The trait will also no longer get offered in the third Augment Armory

Built Different: Health was adjusted from 300/450/600 to 300/400/500

Built Different: Attack speed was decreased from 50/65/80 to 50/60/70 percent

Binary Airdrop: Moved from Silver to Gold tier. Item randomization will now avoid giving Set Six champions items that don’t synergize with the unit.

Sharpshooter: Damage falloff increased from 40 to 45 percent

Windfall: The Augment will now grant the correct amount of 20/25/30 gold

Training Dummy: Health reduced to 500

All for One: Health percentage of ally granted to the Tyrant upon death was reduced from 40 to 33 percent

Portable Forge Ornn item changes

Death’s Defiance armor buffed from 25 to 50.

Manazane increased from 100 to 200 mana regeneration.

Obsidian Cleaver armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 70 percent.

Randuin’s Sanctum armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50.

Rocket Propelled Fist health increased from 200 to 750

Rocket Propelled Fist mana buffed from 15 to 30.

Set Six trait changes

Academy: Starting attack damage and ability power reduced from 20/40/60/80 to 18/35/50/70

Academy: Attack damage and ability power per cast was adjusted from 3/5/10/15 to 3/5/8/12

Bodyguard: Champions with the Bodyguard trait will gain a shield shortly after combat begins when their taunt is triggered.

Bodyguard: Shield amount is 100/300/600/1000

Colossus: Colossus two had its damage reduction increased from 25 to 30 percent

Enforcers: Champions with the Enforcer trait can no longer detain units that are immune to crowd control and will skip over units that are banished by Zephyr.

Imperial: Team bonus damage was increased from 0/40 to 0/50 percent

Mercenary: Various die rolls are getting reduced across the board to lower the total power of the trait

Sniper: Champions with the Sniper trait will now gain +1 attack range. This includes units with a Sniper emblem

Sniper: Sniper units Jhin, Caitlyn, Tristana, Miss Fortune, and Kog’Maw have had their range reduced by one to compensate for the trait buff.

Bruiser: Bonus health adjusted from 125/250/400/700 to 125/225/350/700

Clockwork: Base attack speed increased from 10/25/50 to 10/30/55 percent

Mutant: Hyper-Adrenal Glands renamed to Hyper Adrenaline

Mutant: Cybernetic Enhancement bonus health increased from 400/800 to 450/900

Mutant: Voracious Appetite attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/50 to 25/40

Mutant: Metamorphosis attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from 10/20 to 5/10

Scrap: Changes were made to avoid giving Set Six champions items with poor synergy

Mercenary

Chest plus “X”: Gold reduced from five to four

Sword plus “X”: Gold reduced from eight to seven

Kraken/Soldier: Loaded Dice plus five gold reduced to Loaded Dice and two gold

Seven Mercenary: Item and four gold changed to just an item

Seven Mercenary: Neeko and six gold changed to Neeko and three gold

Seven Mercenary: Five-cost unit and six gold changed to a five-cost unit and two gold

Innovator

Base health nerfed from 650/1100/1900 to 475/750/1250

Base attack damage reduced from 50/75/100 to 40/50/65

Star level modifier increased from 15 to 25 percent

Hextech Dragon is now immune to crowd control

Hextech Dragon: Electrifying Roar spell fear range increased to five so that it hits the whole board

Hextech Dragon: Attack range was reduced from four to two Hexes

Hextech Dragon: Fear duration was reduced from four to three

Hextech Dragon: Third attack magic damage reduced from 750 to 500

Hextech Dragon: Electrifying Roar spell will now increase the ally damage buff by 50 percent

Set Six champion balance changes

One-Cost

Ezreal: Mystic Shot spell damage reduced from 30/60/90 to 250/50/100

Singed: Flinged spell main target stun adjusted from 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/2/3

Ziggs: Attack damage reduced from 45 to 50

Twisted Fate: Starting mana nerfed from 30/40 to 0/40

Garen: Maximum mana nerfed from 40/80 to 50/90

Two-Cost

Katarina: Shunpo spell damage increased from 180/225/300 to 190/240/320

Kog’Maw: Attack damage increased from 30 to 35

Swain: Death’s Hand spell healing reduced from 200/250/325 to 200/230/300

Trundle: Chomp spell attack damage scaling reduced from 150 to 140 percent

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Maximum mana buffed from 100/160 to 100/150

Gangplank: Health reduced from 800 to 750

Gangplank: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40

Gangplank: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Gangplank: Parrley spell base damage reduced from 125/150/200 to 110/135/170

Miss Fortune: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Miss Fortune: Make it Rain spell damage reduced from 300/400/600 to 275/375/550

Samira: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80

Samira: Flair spell ranged cast time reduced and attack damage scaling nerfed from 175/180/190 to 165/170/180 percent

Samira: Spell armor shred adjusted from 10/20/40 to 10/15/20

Shaco: Spell attack damage scaling increased from 175 to 185 percent

Four-cost

Dr. Mundo: Zap Dose spell magic damage ticks reduced from 100/150/300 to 80/125/300

Dr. Mundo: Zap Dose spell health explosion scaling reduced from 20/25/50 to 15/20/50 percent

Dr. Mundo: Zap Dose spell instant heal maximum health scaling reduced from 40 to 35 percent

Dr. Mundo: Zap Dose spell heal over time health scaling increased from 20/30/100 to 25/35/100 percent

Fiora: Blade Waltz spell startup delay has been slightly reduced

Urgot: Attack damage reduced from 75 to 70

Urgot: Spell attack damage scaling reduced from 30 to 25 percent

Yone: Attack speed reduced from 0.85 to 0.8

Five-cost

Jayce: Melee bonus armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 40

Jinx: Attack speed reduced from 1.1 to 1.05

Tahm Kench: Devour spell damage reduced from 1000/1600/30000 to 900/1450/30000

Yuumi: Health reduced from 850 to 800

Galio: Starting mana buffed from 180/300 to 200/300

Galio: Colossal Entrance spell damage increased from 125/250/2000 to 150/250/2000

Patch 11.23 bug fixes

The Sharpshooter Twinshot Hextech Augment will no longer work with Sniper attacks

The Clockwork Broken Stopwatch Hextech Augment will now freeze units that have immunity from crowd control

Items like Zeke’s Herald and Zephyr created from the Binary Airdrop Hextech Augment now trigger at the start of combat

Allies of Blitzcrank will now retarget to his Rocket Grab target if they are in range of the target

The Arcanist Runic Shield Hextech Augment will no longer grant shields to units that are on the bench

Training Dummies should stop showing up during the “end of match” and “match history” screens

Mercenary Orbs are getting moved to the right so they are no longer hidden by the Hextech core

An issue in Hyper Roll where Yordles have refused to combine and star-up should be resolved. There is another bug in which the TFT team is keeping an eye on

Gold Collector will no longer grant gold during PvE rounds

Taric will no longer fail to heal himself if his primary heal target is taken out while Taric is casting

Edited by Yasho Amonkar