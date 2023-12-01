Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.24 early notes: Caitlyn and Zac buffs, Binary Airdrop changes, and more

Teamfight Tactics' game design director, Stephen "Mortdog" Mortimer, has provided players and Set 10 Vegas Open participants with the Remix Rumble 13.24 patch notes. In his own words during a livestream on November 30, 2023, the developer usually doesn't reveal update rundowns for the game so early, but he has made an exception this time around.
Early notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.24
Gameplay Reworks
Normal & Ranked
These portals have been renamed:
- 1st Augment Gold
- Golden Prelude
- 1st Augment Prismatic
- Prismatic Prelude
- 3rd Augment Gold Golden Finale
- 3rd Augment Prismatic ⇒ Prismatic Finale All Silver Augments ⇒ Silver Symphony
- All Gold Augments ⇒ Golden Symphony
- All Prismatic Augments ⇒⇒ Prismatic Symphony Gold Per Augment ⇒ Augment Payout
- Gold Per Item
- 3-Cost Start
- Item Payout
- 3-Cost Champion
- Triple Champion Start ⇒ 3 Champions
- Player Health Increase ⇒ Larger Legends
- Double Item Carousel ⇒ Loaded Carousels
Hyper Roll
- Stage 10 now has three additional PvP combat rounds.
Trait Changes
8-Bit
- AD Per Stack: 3.5/6/10% ⇒ 4.5/7.5/12%
- Grand Prize Score: 456,789 (234,567 HR) ⇒ 345,678 (199,999 HR)
Country
- 3 Piece Attack Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%
- 5 Piece Omnivamp Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%
Guardian
- Guardian Shields: 30/50/70% ⇒ 25/40/60%
Jazz
- HP Per Trait: 2/3/4% ⇒ 1.5/2/3%
- Damage Per Trait: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1.5/2%
Bruiser
- HP: 20/40/80% ⇒ 20/45/85%
Crowd Diver
- Base Bonus Damage: 5/30/70% ⇒ 5/30/60%
Executioner
- Critical Strike Damage: 15/30/45% ⇒ 5/25/45%
Headliner Adjustments
Bonus
- Kennen: 75 HP (4% Max HP Heal) ⇒ 75 HP 2% Max HP Heal
- Bard: Doot Damage: 95/140/215 ⇒ 85/125/190
- Katarina: 200 HP 45% Bounce Damage ⇒ 150 HP 25% Bonus Damage
- Miss Fortune: 25% AD ⇒ 20% AD
- Samira: 15% AD 10% Crit ⇒ 5% AD 10% Crit
- Sett: 250 HP ⇒ 150 HP (compensation for bug fix)
- Zac: 150 HP 10 AP ⇒ 200 HP 15 AP
- Ziggs: 5 AP 10 Mana Reduction ⇒ 5 AP 5 Mana Reduction
Augment Changes
Silver
- Good for Something I: Now correctly has a 30% drop chance instead of 50% (bugfix)
- Reach the Summit: Now grants 10 gold and 50XP
- Young Wild & Free: Now correctly drops gold. Lowered to 2g
Gold
- Bigger Shot: No Longer does more damage than intended
- Live for Danger: Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%
- Ramping Rhythm: Now starts Rapidfire champs at 3 stacks immediately
- Submit to the Pit: Stats 3 ⇒ 5
- That's Jazz Baby: HP Per Stack: 40 ⇒ 20 and AS Per Stack 3% ⇒ 2%
Prismatic
- Binary Airdrop: Grants a component ⇒ Grants 2g
- Endless Hordes: 15% ⇒ 10% (HP Reduction)
- Infernal Contract: 75g ⇒ 90g
Champion Balances
- Kennen: 160/240/360 ⇒ 145/215/325 Spell Damage
- K'Sante: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40 Mana and 700% ⇒ 800% Spell AD%
- Yasuo: 275% ⇒ 290% Spell AD%
- Yone: 750 ⇒ 800 HP and 200/200/205% ⇒ 210/210/215% Spell AD%
- Akali: 0.85 ⇒ 0.9 AS and 250/250/500% ⇒ 275/275/550% Spell AD%
- Caitlyn: 375/375/750% ⇒ 390/390/800% Spell AD%
- Ezreal: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85 AS and 330/330/600% ⇒ 350/350/400% Spell Slam AD%
- Zed: 175/175/350% ⇒ 185/185/370% Clone AD%
- Kayn: 0.85 ⇒ 0.95 AS and 380/575/4000 ⇒ 400/600/4000 Spell Damage
- Ziggs: 30/70 ⇒ 30/75 Mana and 2 ⇒ 1 Extra small bombs per cast
- Annie: Spear of Shojin ⇒ Jeweled Gauntlet (Superfan Item)
- Ahri: 3 star now fires 2 projectiles per cast. Spell damage reduced from 1500 to 820 and Empowered spell damage lowered from 2400 to 1400.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Illaoi would revive two tentacles with her cast instead of one
- Teaming Up I correctly grants 2 three-cost units.
- Akali properly combines when your bench is full
- The Showtime Portal is now available in Hyper Roll
- The Radiant Item portal now displays the correct round in its tooltip in Hyper Roll
- Gambler's Blade & Diamond Hands are now properly in the Artifact pool and are affected by Pandora's Items Qiyana can no longer give units invisible 4th items
- Your KDA pattern no longer changes after triggering Last Stand
- Augment Little Buddies now works with True Damage Akali
- Wellness Fund, Risky Moves and Tiniest Titan+ have been removed from the Double Up augment pool
- Gambler's Blade now works correctly in Hyper Roll, and uses the Hyper Roll modified values.
- Using an Item Remover on a champion without enough empty item bench slots will now correctly bounce off, rather than removing as many items as possible.
- Headliner Sett's permanent health gain now functions
- Poros on Poro-Ranger HQ no longer disappear when zooming in
- Health Bar no longer blocks Chibi Kai'Sa when performing CTRL+2 and CTRL+4
- For all prancies, Angry Mark VFX for CTRL + 2 no longer clips into head
- Blank Slate should no longer sell a Tome of Traits on the bench
- Submit to the Pit now only applies benefits to Moshers
- Blinged Out now grants full benefits for Thieves' Gloves
- Double Up: Fixed an issue where Crowd Divers could rarely become invulnerable for the rest of combat
Patch 13.24 of Teamfight Tactics will go live on December 6, 2023. These changes are currently only available on PBE servers.
