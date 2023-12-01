Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.24 early notes: Caitlyn and Zac buffs, Binary Airdrop changes, and more

Teamfight Tactics' game design director, Stephen "Mortdog" Mortimer, has provided players and Set 10 Vegas Open participants with the Remix Rumble 13.24 patch notes. In his own words during a livestream on November 30, 2023, the developer usually doesn't reveal update rundowns for the game so early, but he has made an exception this time around.

This article lists the official 13.24 patch notes of Teamfight Tactics.

Early notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.24

Expand Tweet

Gameplay Reworks

Normal & Ranked

These portals have been renamed:

1st Augment Gold

Golden Prelude

1st Augment Prismatic

Prismatic Prelude

3rd Augment Gold Golden Finale

3rd Augment Prismatic ⇒ Prismatic Finale All Silver Augments ⇒ Silver Symphony

All Gold Augments ⇒ Golden Symphony

All Prismatic Augments ⇒⇒ Prismatic Symphony Gold Per Augment ⇒ Augment Payout

Gold Per Item

3-Cost Start

Item Payout

3-Cost Champion

Triple Champion Start ⇒ 3 Champions

Player Health Increase ⇒ Larger Legends

Double Item Carousel ⇒ Loaded Carousels

Hyper Roll

Stage 10 now has three additional PvP combat rounds.

Trait Changes

8-Bit

AD Per Stack: 3.5/6/10% ⇒ 4.5/7.5/12%

Grand Prize Score: 456,789 (234,567 HR) ⇒ 345,678 (199,999 HR)

Country

3 Piece Attack Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%

5 Piece Omnivamp Bonus: 20% ⇒ 15%

Guardian

Guardian Shields: 30/50/70% ⇒ 25/40/60%

Jazz

HP Per Trait: 2/3/4% ⇒ 1.5/2/3%

Damage Per Trait: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1.5/2%

Bruiser

HP: 20/40/80% ⇒ 20/45/85%

Crowd Diver

Base Bonus Damage: 5/30/70% ⇒ 5/30/60%

Executioner

Critical Strike Damage: 15/30/45% ⇒ 5/25/45%

Headliner Adjustments

Bonus

Kennen: 75 HP (4% Max HP Heal) ⇒ 75 HP 2% Max HP Heal

Bard: Doot Damage: 95/140/215 ⇒ 85/125/190

Katarina: 200 HP 45% Bounce Damage ⇒ 150 HP 25% Bonus Damage

Miss Fortune: 25% AD ⇒ 20% AD

Samira: 15% AD 10% Crit ⇒ 5% AD 10% Crit

Sett: 250 HP ⇒ 150 HP (compensation for bug fix)

Zac: 150 HP 10 AP ⇒ 200 HP 15 AP

Ziggs: 5 AP 10 Mana Reduction ⇒ 5 AP 5 Mana Reduction

Augment Changes

Silver

Good for Something I: Now correctly has a 30% drop chance instead of 50% (bugfix)

Reach the Summit: Now grants 10 gold and 50XP

Young Wild & Free: Now correctly drops gold. Lowered to 2g

Gold

Bigger Shot: No Longer does more damage than intended

Live for Danger: Bonus Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%

Ramping Rhythm: Now starts Rapidfire champs at 3 stacks immediately

Submit to the Pit: Stats 3 ⇒ 5

That's Jazz Baby: HP Per Stack: 40 ⇒ 20 and AS Per Stack 3% ⇒ 2%

Prismatic

Binary Airdrop: Grants a component ⇒ Grants 2g

Endless Hordes: 15% ⇒ 10% (HP Reduction)

Infernal Contract: 75g ⇒ 90g

Champion Balances

Kennen: 160/240/360 ⇒ 145/215/325 Spell Damage

K'Sante: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40 Mana and 700% ⇒ 800% Spell AD%

Yasuo: 275% ⇒ 290% Spell AD%

Yone: 750 ⇒ 800 HP and 200/200/205% ⇒ 210/210/215% Spell AD%

Akali: 0.85 ⇒ 0.9 AS and 250/250/500% ⇒ 275/275/550% Spell AD%

Caitlyn: 375/375/750% ⇒ 390/390/800% Spell AD%

Ezreal: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85 AS and 330/330/600% ⇒ 350/350/400% Spell Slam AD%

Zed: 175/175/350% ⇒ 185/185/370% Clone AD%

Kayn: 0.85 ⇒ 0.95 AS and 380/575/4000 ⇒ 400/600/4000 Spell Damage

Ziggs: 30/70 ⇒ 30/75 Mana and 2 ⇒ 1 Extra small bombs per cast

Annie: Spear of Shojin ⇒ Jeweled Gauntlet (Superfan Item)

Ahri: 3 star now fires 2 projectiles per cast. Spell damage reduced from 1500 to 820 and Empowered spell damage lowered from 2400 to 1400.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where sometimes Illaoi would revive two tentacles with her cast instead of one

Teaming Up I correctly grants 2 three-cost units.

Akali properly combines when your bench is full

The Showtime Portal is now available in Hyper Roll

The Radiant Item portal now displays the correct round in its tooltip in Hyper Roll

Gambler's Blade & Diamond Hands are now properly in the Artifact pool and are affected by Pandora's Items Qiyana can no longer give units invisible 4th items

Your KDA pattern no longer changes after triggering Last Stand

Augment Little Buddies now works with True Damage Akali

Wellness Fund, Risky Moves and Tiniest Titan+ have been removed from the Double Up augment pool

Gambler's Blade now works correctly in Hyper Roll, and uses the Hyper Roll modified values.

Using an Item Remover on a champion without enough empty item bench slots will now correctly bounce off, rather than removing as many items as possible.

Headliner Sett's permanent health gain now functions

Poros on Poro-Ranger HQ no longer disappear when zooming in

Health Bar no longer blocks Chibi Kai'Sa when performing CTRL+2 and CTRL+4

For all prancies, Angry Mark VFX for CTRL + 2 no longer clips into head

Blank Slate should no longer sell a Tome of Traits on the bench

Submit to the Pit now only applies benefits to Moshers

Blinged Out now grants full benefits for Thieves' Gloves

Double Up: Fixed an issue where Crowd Divers could rarely become invulnerable for the rest of combat

Patch 13.24 of Teamfight Tactics will go live on December 6, 2023. These changes are currently only available on PBE servers.