Tekken 7 News: Negan gameplay trailer released; Marduk and Armor King out today

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    04 Dec 2018, 06:41 IST

Walking Dead's ruthless antagonist bashes skulls in his gameplay trailer
Walking Dead's ruthless antagonist bashes skulls in his gameplay trailer

Tekken 7 was released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in June 2017. Overall, the latest installment in the fighting game giant received great reviews, with critics boasting the graphics update on the latest generation of consoles and its ability to bring in both experts and novices in the genre.

Prior to its release, a few crossover characters were revealed. Akuma of Street Fighter fame was available in the core game and his announcement at the Tekken 7 King of the Iron Fist 2015 Grand Finals blew fans away.

After that was Geese Howard from the SNK Universe, followed by Noctis Lucis Caelum, the protagonist of Final Fantasy XV. Their fourth crossover character, Negan, was revealed in a sneak peek back at this year's EVO event.

On December 2nd, it was revealed that Craig Marduk and Armor King would hit stores on December 3rd. However, Bandai Namco also released the gameplay trailer of the Walking Dead villain, and it's just as gory and brutal as fans of the show were hoping for.

The trailer opened with the iconic Negan reveal from the Walking Dead. However, in place of the regular cast was replaced with Kazumi Mishima, Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Heihachi Mishima, and Paul Phoenix, among other Tekken stars, who were on their knees awaiting a downpour of barbed wire bat blows to their skulls. 

At the end of the trailer, Negan "kills" Paul Phoenix in a way only the Lucille wielding psycho truly can.

It's unknown when Negan or his stage will be available for purchase. However, he isn't the only DLC character coming in Season 2. Along with Armor King and Marduk being released today, Julia will join the other three to fill out Tekken 7's Season 2.

Are you planning on playing Negan? How about Armor King or Marduk? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
