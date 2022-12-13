Tekken 7 patch 5.10 (December 13) official notes: new Character Panel Set, Streaming Mode, bug fixes, and more

The Tekken 7 patch 5.10 is currently live for the PS4/PS5, PC, and Xbox which has introduced a fair amount of quality-of-life features to the fighting game.

The latest update of the game has now added a new Character Panel Set along with a Streaming mode which was something that the community was looking forward to for quite some time now.

Apart from this, there are several bug fixes and gameplay improvements that Bandai Namco has sought to tackle.

However, unlike update 5.00 there will be no new characters added to the Tekken 7 line-up this time around. Patch 5.10 will be revolving around the new quality-of-life features along with fixes to some of the gameplay issues that the title has been facing in recent weeks.

Tekken 7 fans looking for a details description of patch 5.10 can look up Bandai Namco’s official website.

However, for a brief overview here are all the major highlights.

Tekken 7 patch 5.10 official notes

1) Addition of New Customization Items

Character Panel Set has been added.

2) Addition of Streaming Mode

Streaming Mode has been added to the Game Options.

When Streaming Mode is activated, the online ID/gamertag of the opponent on the VS screen and the battle screen in Ranked Match, Player Match, and Quick Match will be replaced to the character name.

3) Expanded Character Selection Features

Players can now register their favorite character and costume combination and select it with one button.

Added a feature that remembers the last costume that was selected until the game is closed.

4) Modified Tournament Settings

Made some modifications to the Tournament Settings in Game Options. When Tournament Settings are switched on, players will not be able to use the following character selection features in the Versus Battle:

“Favorite” settings

Character costume selection

Saving of last costume selected

5) Updated Connection Status Info Display

Made the following changes to the connection status info display:

Connection status info display format updated.

Text color in some parts of the display updated to show sync status.

Info added on the processing load of the PCs used in the match.

Replays saved in previous versions cannot be played after the update is applied.

The Tekken 7 patch 5.10 update is currently available and is approximately 21 GB in size. Players on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One will be able to download the patch for free.

This might be the final update the game receives in 2022.

