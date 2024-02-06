Tekken 8 server downtime for patch 1.01.04: Maintenance schedule for February 6/7 

The Tekken 8 servers will be taken down temporarily for all platforms on February 6/7, 2024, for patch 1.01.04. Bandai Namco will be deploying a new update that will bring a fair bit of balance to many of the game's characters and fix most of the performance issues.

Maintenance will be a long one, and the Tekken 8 servers are expected to be down for approximately five-and-a-half hours. Bandai Namco will release patch notes 1.01.04 once the maintenance period is done.

Tekken 8 maintenance schedule for February 6/7

The Tekken 8 servers will be temporarily disabled for all platforms and all regions during the following time:

10:30 JST, February 7, 2024

02:30 CET. February 7, 2024

17.30 PST, February 6, 2024

The servers are expected to be back up on:

16:00 JST, February 7, 2024

08:00 CET. February 7, 2024

23.00 PST, February 6, 2024

During this time, Online play and matchmaking will be disabled. However, players will be able to enjoy the story and other offline features.

What to expect from Tekken 8 patch 1.01.04?

According to Bandai Namco, patch 1.01.04 will primarily focus on balance adjustments and fixing some of the major performance issues that the game is facing. This will be the first major patch coming to Tekken 8 post-release, and there are sure to be a lot of balance changes hitting a lot of characters in the game.

There is much to do regarding balance in the title, especially regarding picks like Devil Jin. Hopefully, the developers are looking to introduce some nerfs to some of the more overpowered characters in the game.

Additionally, the patch is also going to affect Ghost data in Super Ghost Battles and other Ghost matches. The Tekken 8 developers state:

“Ghost data from previous versions remain available, but character behavior and moves will be updated with the balance changes brought by the patch.”

Players are also requested to record all of their favorite replays before the update drops, as they will not be available after 1.01.04 officially goes live.