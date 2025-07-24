Temper in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, explained

Temper in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a layered mechanic that quietly grows in importance the deeper you go into the story. It’s tied directly to Wuchang’s left hand, where she inserts special Needles into acupoints to trigger temporary buffs. These buffs vary, depending on the type of Needle used, and can enhance elements like Feathering, Strength, or even weapon attributes.
Temper is Wuchang’s way of using ancient acupuncture to temporarily empower herself in combat. After you beat the Man-eating Dhutanga, the feature unlocks, and you’re given your first Needle. From this point onward, you can start inserting Needles into her hand to activate buffs mid-fight.
But unlike a passive upgrade, you activate Temper either from your inventory or via your quick slot. You’ll start off with a single Needle slot, but you can unlock more through the Impetus Repository. In total, Wuchang has five acupoints available:
- Yangchi
- Huizhong
- Tianjing
- Xialuo
- Jianliao
Each of these can hold a Needle, but again, you’ll need to invest in the right skill nodes to open them up. Once a Needle is in place and activated, its effect will last for a limited duration and then expire. Think of it as a one-time charge unless you unlock more.
How Temper in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers works during combat
You only get one Temper charge by default. This means you’ll have to use it smartly. Once activated, the effect kicks in immediately and runs for a short while before fading out. If you want to extend how often you can use it, more charges can be unlocked through the Impetus Repository, in the same place you upgrade other core abilities.
The Temper mechanic adds an extra layer of depth to encounters, especially boss fights like Reborn Treant – Soulwood, where timing your buffs can make a real difference. During the battle, there’s a moment where the boss draws in a pool of blood. That’s your window. Move in close, trigger your Temperance charge on a one-handed sword, and begin hammering away to apply the Burn ailment.
The extra damage can help chunk the boss down quickly during this key phase.
Temperance and weapon compatibility
Here’s something easy to miss: not all Needles work with every weapon. If your weapon already has a fixed elemental type, like lightning or fire, you won’t be able to pair it with a Needle of a different element. A good example is the Moonlight Dragon Long Sword, which comes with a built-in lightning effect.
This restriction is tied to each individual weapon. So if one of your weapons can’t use a Needle, another might. You can check all this by resting at a Shrine and navigating to the Temper tab, where it shows exactly which Needles are usable with which weapons.
This concludes our guide on Temper in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
