PUBG Mobile. Image: TecHLecToR.

All PUBG Mobile players are aware of Tencent Games. If you are a PUBG Mobile player, you might remember seeing the logo somewhere. If you cannot quite place it, then you must take your mind back to the first thing that you see on your screen as soon as you open PUBG Mobile. Yes, it is none other than the Tencent Games logo.

PUBG Mobile has been in difficult waters in the last few days when people started taking the #BoycottChina slogan seriously. It has created a dilemma among PUBG Mobile players. In order to know more about PUBG Mobile, we must know more about Tencent Games.

Tencent Games: Origination

Tencent Games is the video games publishing division of Tencent Interactive Entertainment. Now, Tencent Interactive Entertainment is a division of Tencent. Tencent is a Chinese multinational company. It also takes pride to be the largest video game company in the world. That’s right. The world.

Tencent Games. Image: Twitter.

Tencent has tried to expand its base by further acquiring shares in other famous video game companies. In early 2011, it acquired 92.78% of equity interest in Riot Games and in June 2012, it also acquired shares in Epic Games.

PUBG, initially a video game, fell into the hands of Tencent when it was banned in China in 2017. Tencent took the initiative to release PUBG in China and it became an instant hit. After that, it developed the mobile version of the game, PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Corporation. Image: MCV/DEVELOP.

PUBG, the video game, was the brain child of Brendan Greene, an Irish-born video gamer and was developed and published by PUBG Corporation, an internal studio of Bluehole, a South Korean video game company (now known as Krafton Game Union). You must have seen the PUBG Corporation logo after the Tencent Games logo while opening PUBG Mobile.

Tencent also acquired 1.5% ownership in Bluehole. It is also rumoured that Tencent Games earned a whopping $1.34 billion just from PUBG Mobile!