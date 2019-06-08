Tencent's PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace revenue crossed $100 Million in May 2019

Tencent Games

In May 2019, Tencent launched a new version of PUBG Mobile, one of the hottest games in the mobile gaming market. PUBG was unable to generate revenue from the game in China. The Chinese government refused the company to earn money via microtransactions. Then Tencent was forced to shut down the title and in May 2019 it released a new game called the Game for Peace.

The new title is more patriotic got approval from the Chinese government. There isn't much difference between PUBG Mobile and The Game for Peace. The graphics and gameplay of both games are almost the same. Apart from this Game for Peace looks like an anti-terrorist exercise and there are no violence and blood involved in it. Rather when you kill another player they wave at you from the ground meaning He/she is fine.

According to a new report from Mobile Intelligence firm Sensor Tower, this new version crossed a revenue of $4.8 Million (₹33 Crore approx.) in less than 24 hours in the month of May. Following this, it became the world's top grossing mobile app. And in just 72 hours it generated a revenue of $14 Million. Not only this, the total revenue for May 2019 crossed the value of $70 Million.

In the month of May, the two versions "PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace" together generated a revenue of $146 Million which is about 126% more than the revenue of PUBG Mobile alone in April ($65 Million approx.). This figures exclude the revenue from China. PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace have a share of $101 Million from Apple Store and about $45.3 Million from Google Play Store. To promote these games even more, Tencent is doing crossovers frequently with Gaming companies and Film Industry. The best example of both the gaming and movie crossovers are Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of Monsters respectively.

