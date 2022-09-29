Terraria 1.4.4 update: How to download, patch notes, and all you need to know

The 1.4.4 update for Terraria was just released on September 28. The highly anticipated Labor of Love update is finally here, and gamers are excited about all the possibilities it brings to the game. The action-adventure sandbox game has been out for 11 years and hasn't had too many major updates, so this one is a big one for devoted players.

There is no cross-platform multiplayer for the game, but to eventually introduce that, the 1.4.4 update is the first simultaneous release to all platforms. Re-Logic maintains that they want to make the game cross-platform in the future.

Terraria 1.4.4: Complete guide to the Labor of Love update

Labor of Love is one of the most highly anticipated updates to any game in recent memory. There's new merchandise, new features, and more.

Labor of Love is here! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for a special message from the team, a look at brand new Labor of Love merch, and the changelog (minus a few surprises)

Here are some of the most significant changes included in the big update:

Equipment loadouts now allow up to three separate sets to be set aside.

Void Bag can now be opened and closed and functions similarly to a second inventory.

A brand new Rubblemaker item was introduced. It can be used to place over 200 background objects with basic resources.

There are quite a few new pets added.

A brand new potion was added, the Biome Sight. It highlights evil blocks.

A new bread item, liquid type, and wool type were introduced.

Town slimes are now found at the Zoologist.

Town slimes also have eight designs.

In the Jungle, two new tropical birds are introduced and can spawn there.

Life Crystals and Mana Stars can now be placed.

Combine a Shadow Chest and a chain to make a locked chest.

Flymeal is a new item used to unstick NPCs.

A new kart is added the Fart Kart. As the name suggests, it makes a sound effect while driving.

The Digging Molecart can now be obtained much more quickly in the early game.

Cell Phone and Bundle of Balloons are both now materials.

The Rare Pirate Item will now drop twice as frequently.

The Golem boss received a buff.

Players can now exchange their current pet with a pet license.

Terrariums can now be stacked.

Glowing Mushrooms give off the light they are painted as.

Here's how to download the update. Many consoles and platforms will eventually automatically install the update. Nevertheless, if it hasn't, it can be done manually.

On Xbox One, visit the Updates section of the "My Games & Apps" location. If it's not there, try visiting the Xbox Store. On PlayStation, check the app for updates by hovering over it, waiting for the options to come up, and selecting to check for updates.

The update APK files should be available on Android in the Google Play Store. On iOS devices, the App Store's update section or Terraria's page will have the update available.

The download is available on PC from the game's launcher. The same is true for other computer versions of Terraria. For more information, check out the official Terraria website.

