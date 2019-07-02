Tetris Royale: The Classic is Coming Back with a New Twist

TETRIS ROYALE

The Tetris company and N3TWORK decided to work together on upcoming mobile games and the first product out of the collaboration will be - Tetris Battle Royale.

According to N3TWORK Tetris Royale will be fast-paced Tetris game with a competitive gaming angle. The goal is to let a hundred player play the game while they can impact each other's game. The game will have its own classic puzzler mechanics untouched which is a good thing for the classic fans.

The main twist is the fact that Tetris will not enter the genre of battle royales. And it might as well be one of its kind. While battle royale games are taking over the world with running and gunning, Tetris will be a different stage to battle on.

The game will feature a hundred player competitive mode where players will be playing against each other. The rules are as simple as any other battle royale games - The last man standing wins.

N3TWORK announced that the game will have a leaderboard that players can follow as they climb up the ladder. The game will have seasonal updates and there will be daily tasks through which you can earn more optimization option, power ups and other perks.

Beside the multiplayer chaos, the single player classic tetris will be available in the game. Players can play solo marathon and boost their solo rank. The game will feature daily competitions for thousands of players everyday.

N3TWORK have not released anything official yet so we have no idea how it's going to look but I am ready to wait and see. T3TRIS is not only going to be on your mobile but you will actually play the classic against other humans now. The game itself was pretty touch as you progressed in the game. Considering the fact that now players will fight other players instead of the AI is just makes it something very very different.

