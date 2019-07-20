Teamfight Tactics: 7 tips you should follow if you are planning to play TFT Ranked

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 20 Jul 2019, 11:40 IST

Via Riot Games

TFT Ranked is now live on the game servers. It's similar to the league ranked system except that you won't have to play the promotional series. If you are planning to give it a try, do make sure to practice some normal games before diving in. Here are 7 tips if you are just beginning with the game-

1) Play around the champions you are dealt with. Although it's random it's very important to make use of the available champions. This is way more effective than just looking out for specific units right from the beginning.

2) Building the right items is very important. There are always meta items or items in general that are good on specific champions. Don't just rush into combining items from the get-go and plan ahead of what you are trying to achieve.

3) Following up the previous point, don't combine your items before the PvP round starts. There are three rounds before the actual PvP round starts. These are the minion rounds where you can get random items. Make sure to hold onto your items until the PvP round starts. This will give you a better idea regarding the build path you want to follow.

4) TFT is an easy game to get into but difficult to master. On the first look, the game seems very simple but as you dedicate more time to it you will find that its more than just a board game. The more you practice the better you will get.

5) Success in the game depends on you being as flexible as possible. Learn to adapt to different strategies and different play styles. Sticking with only one play style will result in you losing more games.

6) You can keep an eye on each of your opponents by just clicking on their name. Make sure to keep a tab on every opponent so that you can prepare beforehand.

7) Lastly, don't depend on the luck or blame it for your loss. There is an obvious RNG element attached to the game but using it to your own favor is the real deal.