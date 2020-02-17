TFT: Complete preview of patch 10.4.

More expected changes for patch 10.4

With set 3 on the way, Riot’s future patches for the ‘Rise of the Elements’ are not going to be big ones. And that fact is true for the upcoming patch 10.4 as well.

With a few more days to go before the patch officially hits the live servers, Riot has given us a few more sneak peeks at some of the changes that we can expect from this League of Legends based auto battler.

TFT’s lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer talked about several balance changes, especially for champions like Lucian and Senna, who’re getting some buffs this time around.

So, here is a complete preview of the patch as of yet:

Traits

Crystal (2/4): Maximum damage taken increased from 100/60 to 110

Maximum damage taken increased from 100/60 to 110 Glacial (2/4/6): Chance to freeze changed from 20/35/50 percent to flat 25 percent. New effect: On Freeze, deal 75/150/350 damage.

Chance to freeze changed from 20/35/50 percent to flat 25 percent. New effect: On Freeze, deal 75/150/350 damage. Poison (3): Maximum mana decreased from 50 percent to 33 percent.

Champions

One-tier units

Ornn: Spell damage increased from 100/200/300 to 125/250/450.

Spell damage increased from 100/200/300 to 125/250/450. Taliyah: Mana reduced from 50/80 to 30/80.

Two-tier units

Senna: Ally bonus damage increased from 15/40/65 to 20/45/70.

Three-tier units

Azir: Mana decreased from 75/100 to 50/100.

Mana decreased from 75/100 to 50/100. Nocturne: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8.

Four-tier units

Olaf: HP increased from 750 to 850. Spell bonus attack speed increased from 100/150/450 percent to 125/150/450 percent.

HP increased from 750 to 850. Spell bonus attack speed increased from 100/150/450 percent to 125/150/450 percent. Lucian: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 0.3/0.4/0.5 to flat 0.5.

Advertisement

Five-tier units

Singed: Spell damage increased from 150/300/2000 to 225/300/2000.

Spell damage increased from 150/300/2000 to 225/300/2000. Taric: Invulnerability duration changed from 3/3/5 to 2.5/2.5/8.

Invulnerability duration changed from 3/3/5 to 2.5/2.5/8. Zed: Attack speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1.

Quality-of-life changes

Players can mouse over stage tracker to see all the opponents they have faced during the match.

The Red buff tooltip accurately describes partial healing reduction.

Olaf’s spell now properly cleanses him off and makes him immune to all attack speed debuffs.