TFT: Datamine shows Origin, Class, and Cost of all the champions

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    16 Jun 2019, 01:00 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

We know that Riot's latest game Team Fight Tactics will be hitting the live servers soon. There aren't a lot of details about what to expect from the game however a website has managed to data mine the PBE servers and now we have a bunch of information regarding the game.

There will be 50 champions available at the release of the game. This includes some new champs such as Pyke and most of the old champs like Ashe. The main thing that the website tells you is about the origin and class of all the champions. It also tells about the cost of the champion and its abilities.

The cost of champions determines its rarity. For example, 1 cost champions are easily acquirable at the start of the game followed by 2,3,4 cost and 5 cost champions being the hardest to acquire.

You will get 1,2 champions at the start of the game, 3,4 cost champions are usually for the mid-game while 5 cost champions are for late game.

Origin is basically like factions or clans in the game. These give certain abilities which are unique to that origin. Classes are also like origin and provide certainly passive abilities that help them in-game. Every champion in the game has an Origin and a Class. You can try different compositions by mixing different origin and classes together. This also grants certain synergies for picking the same classes champion in your team.

The final stats of the abilities and different passive things are not available yet but it should be updated pretty soon. You can head over to the website if you want all the information regarding different champions and their Classes and Origins etc. The game will hit the PBE servers on 18 June and will arrive to the live servers in patch 9.13. However, there is a chance that both of these get delayed but it should still arrive pretty soon.

Tags:
League of Legends
