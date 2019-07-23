×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

TFT: Hits and misses in the game right now

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
7   //    23 Jul 2019, 06:09 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

TFT 9.14 patch is out on the live servers which includes the new ranked mode. People have been playing the game mode a lot which clearly justifies its viewership on Twitch. Since the patch is relatively new here are the best and worst things right now in the game-

#1 The latest champion addition, Twisted Fate, seems very underwhelming. The two gold Unit is categorized as Pirate and Sorcerer. His ability allows him to proc one of three random buffs. This includes deal damage to an enemy, Stun an enemy or regenerate mana for the Units around him. He seems subpar and doesn't provide much.

Both Pirate and Sorcerer are in a strong state right now, so it's better to go with other Units.

#2 Assasins are by far one of the most used team composition right now. It's also one of the most frustrating ones to play against. There aren't many counters available right now, but one has surfaced right now.

The idea is to go with Volibear as your primary damage dealer and build a team around Brawlers.

One item that is a must in this composition is Rapid Fire cannon which allows Volibear to affect everyone while he is using his ultimate. You can also give him items like Dragon Claw, Rageblade or Zeke's Herald.

Since Brawlers are not popular right now, you can easily get them on the reel. You can start with Warwick and Blitzcrank and then add champions like Rek'Sai and Cho'Gath to the table. Not only you will deal a lot of damage with Volibear you are very tanky with the additional health from Brawler's buff.

#3 Locket of Solari was one of the most busted items in this patch before it was hotfixed. Now instead of giving nearby allies a 300 points shield it gives 200. It's still decent and in no way underwhelming.


Tags:
League of Legends
Advertisement
TFT: 3 best team cops in the game
RELATED STORY
TFT News: Team Fight Tactics is now available on PBE
RELATED STORY
Teamfight Tactics: 7 tips you should follow if you are planning to play TFT Ranked
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Team Fight Tactics (TFT) now Available on Live Servers
RELATED STORY
TFT: Will Teamfight Tactics be the next big thing?
RELATED STORY
TFT: Twisted Fate is coming to Team Fight Tactics
RELATED STORY
TFT: Ranked system is coming to Team Fight Tactics
RELATED STORY
TFT: Riot to hold first TFT tournament
RELATED STORY
TFT: Beginners Guide to Team Fight Tactics
RELATED STORY
TFT: 3 Team compositions that you can try as a beginner
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us