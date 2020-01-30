TFT: PBE 10.3 Patch notes and expected updates.

Riot experimenting with TFT 10.3 balance changes in the PBE Assassins are getting a balance tweak Light origin is getting nerfed Lucian is getting a nerf Orn will now see more relevance in game

With patch 10.3 set to release next week, Riot Games is seen to be doing a lot of experimenting with Teamfight Tactics on the PBE.

The League of Legends based auto battler game is set to receive some balance changes, which will affect certain origins, classes, and champions. Underdogs like Kog’Maw and LeBlanc are set to get some buffs, while the OP pieces like Yorick, Lux, and Lucian will see a significant decline in their damage output.

Classes

Assassin

Three champ crit chance increased from 65 percent to 70 percent.

Six champ crit chance lowered from 225 to 210.

Origins

Light

Three champ attack speed lowered from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Vs Live: from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Six champ attack speed lowered from 35 percent to 30 percent.

Nine champ attack speed lowered from 55 percent to 50 percent.

Shadow

Six champ increased damage lowered from 175 percent to 165 percent.

Champions

Braum

Damage reduction changed from 70/80/90 to 80/85/90.

Janna

Stun duration increased from one second to 1.5 seconds.

Kog’Maw

Damage increased from 125/275/425 to 150/300/500.

LeBlanc

Damage increased from 200/450/800 to 225/475/800.

Lucian

Damage lowered from 50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.

Vs: Live: From 25/30/50 percent to 30/40/50 percent.

Lux

Damage lowered from 600/900/9,999 to 550/900/9,999.

Olaf

Attack speed increased from 100/150/300 percent to 100/150/450 percent.

Ornn

Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25.

Critical strike curation increased from four seconds to 10 seconds.

Senna

Ally attack buff duration reverted from four seconds to five seconds.

On hit damage reverted from 25/65/100 to 15/40/65.

Yorick

Minion health lowered from 600/800/2,000 to 400/700/2,000.

This changes will seek to balance the current meta of TFT, and discourage players from rushing the Light Origin pieces every game.