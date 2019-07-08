TFT: Ranked system is coming to Team Fight Tactics

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 08 Jul 2019, 01:04 IST

Via Riot Games

Team Fight Tactics has been performing well since its release this week. Everybody has been binging on the game and as expected, the ranked system is on its way. The release read:

"Ranked TFT will look very similar to Ranked on Summoner’s Rift. You’ll still have the same tiers and divisions, and at the end of every game, you’ll gain or lose LP based on how well you did. We want your rank in TFT to feel as satisfying as your rank on Summoner’s Rift, even if details like how much LP you earn might be a bit different. Being Diamond in TFT should be similar to being Diamond in LoL, and only the best players should be able to reach Challenger."

The ranked system in TFT will be similar to the ranked system in League of Legends, meaning players will be placed ranging from Bronze to Challenger depending upon their calibre.

You will get LP if you finish in the top 4 of your game. Similarly, you will lose LP if you finish below the 4th position. Depending upon your position you will get/lose the LP.

Unlike League, there will be no promotional series in TFT. Every time you reach the mark of 100 LP you will be bumped to the next division. Similarly, when your LP reduces to zero, you will be demoted. The system is more dynamic but it would be interesting how this goes along with the MMR.

If you are in Gold elo, you will be able to queue with up to 5 friends. If you are Platinum or above, you can queue with up to 3 friends.

The rank system is expected to arrive in patch 9.14. The release further stated:

"Our current plan is to kick off the first Ranked season for TFT during patch 9.14. We want to make sure everything is in a good, stable spot before we start up Ranked, but we’re also excited to get you all out there grinding LP as soon as possible."

