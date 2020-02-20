TFT- Riot introduces Set 3: Galaxies

ERiot introduces Set3: Galaxies in Wednesday's Dev Post

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Team Fight Tactics’ Set 3 and what new element it will be bringing to the game.

Riot has finally given fans an insider into the new set in yesterday's Dev Post and it simply looks other-worldly.

TFT’s lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and communications strategist Blake “Beernana” Edwards introduce Set 3 to us in the name of Galaxies. The game will now aim at putting players in the middle of the League of Legends universe, where they will be fighting ‘intergalactic wars.’

Set 3 will also introduce "new champions, traits, skins, boards, Little Legends, and a new-set-wide mechanic". Although the previous Elemental Hex System in Set 2 was successful, Riot will be completely doing away with the mechanic this time around and replace it with a unique Galaxy System.

While some games will be played out with normal auto-battle rule sets, others will take players away to different universes and provide them with unique rules to play around.

Riot gives an example of a Neekoverse Galaxy where the players will start with two ‘Neeko’s Help’ items. Neeko’s Help has been one of the most coveted items in TFT so far, and by giving every player 2 of these at the beginning of the round, the game will force them to think strategically before using them. Another Galaxy that the devs talk about puts four-cost units on the very first carousel of the game.

With this Galaxy system, Riot wants to make sure that each game of TFT feels a bit different. and that the same strategy that worked in the previous game will not work in this one. Set 3 will keep players on their toes and force them to adapt to the changing rule state of the various Galaxies.