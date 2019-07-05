TFT: Riot to hold first TFT tournament

Via Riot Games

It's only been a week since Team Fight Tactics made its way to live servers and now it's coming up with its first tournament. Team Fight Tactics will be hosted by Twitch on their Esports division Twitch rivals.

The tournament will feature 64 popular streamers battling out in $125k prize pool tournament. The tournament will run from July 17-18. The full line up of the streamers are yet to be announced but expect some big names in there. You can catch the action on Twitch Rivals channel or follow the individual streamers.

Team Fight Tactics is an autobattler similar to AutoChess from DOTA. You essentially pick the best team possible out of a given selection and then deploy it on the board. Every round you get gold which you can spend to buy more powerful champions or increase the power of your already deployed team. Whenever all the champions in a team dies that person is eliminated. Last person standing on the board is the eventual winner.

The game has amassed major crowd in a short period of time. Since its release, the game is pretty much in the top two most-watched games in Twitch. There were many speculations regarding the esports scene of TFT and now with its first tournament already in line the potential definitely seems high.

The genre of autobattler seems to be the next big thing. It's very early to compare it to battle royale but you can't discard its potential. Number of big streamers are supporting the game which includes Pokimane, Disguised Toast and Scarra.

Dota and League of Legends will once again battle for the top spot but this time in the category of Autobattler. Both the games are having a wonderful reception as of now and only time will tell which one of the two games will eventually prevail.

