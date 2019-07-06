TFT: Twisted Fate is coming to Team Fight Tactics

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 06 Jul 2019, 23:44 IST

Via Riot Games

After a successful opening week on the live servers, Team Fight Tactics is getting its first patch update soon. Twisted Fate has made its way to PBE servers as the latest addition to the TFT roster.

Twisted Fate will be classified as Sorcerer, as well as a Pirate, and will be taking his W ability 'Wild Card' from the main game to TFT. Players can generate one of three random effects with this ability: deal damage to enemies, stun target, or restore mana to himself or his allies. There will be now 41 playable champions in the game with the addition of Twisted Fate.

The unit will cost two gold and has a base HP, Mana of 450 and 50. Pirates definitely needed a new unit since the class is pretty difficult to build around. Players can also combine Twisted Fate with other sorcerer units for a pretty neat result: his W can regen mana for his teammates, which can be very effective.

Elise will now be considered one gold character, which makes her much more viable. She still feels underwhelming and her class combination is somewhat not powerful. Her ability to spawn mini-spiders just doesn't do any damage, especially moving towards the mid game or late game. Nevertheless, she can be a pretty decent unit for the early game, especially when combined with Nidalee and Shyvana for the shapeshifter buff.

Riot is hosting the first ever TFT tournament on the Twitch Rivals. The tournament will feature 64 popular streamers battling out in a $125k prize pool tournament. The tournament will run from July 17-18. The full line up of the streamers are yet to be announced but expect some big names in there. You can catch the action on Twitch Rivals channel or follow the individual streamers.