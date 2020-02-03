TFT: What is Riot planning for Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics?

TFT Set 3 is just a month away

The League of Legends based auto battler from Riot games is highly popular, to say the least, and the devs are constantly trying to improve the player experience as much as possible.

Riot devs planing to make improements to all game modes

With over a month still left in the Rise of the Elements lifespan, Riot is already looking at ways in making the gameplay even better with their set 3. On 31st January’s Dev Corner post, League of Legends design director Andrei ‘Meddler van Roon talked about the current state that TFT is in at the moment.

He talked about a lot of things that set 2 got right, and a lot of things at it didn’t, which Riot will be looking to work on in the coming future.

The things Set 2 did well

Rise of the Elements encouraged players to make team comps that used multiple trait bonuses at the same time. Instead of concentrating on just one type of class or trait, players now made a more versatile in every game.

However, in Set 3, devs plan to make certain changes to the game, which will reward those players who go deep on particular traits and makes boards with six units and above.

The things that Riot needs to work on from Set 2

The games often got very hectic, especially when there were a lot of Summon Champions involved. It got rather difficult to keep track of what's going on, and the devs will be looking to fix that in Set 3 and make battles more streamlined and easy to follow.

Another issue players had with Rise of the Elements in how health regen and armor items slowed the early game down considerably. So, in Set 3, they will be laying more emphasis on making certain traits and spells which are bound to make the early half of the game more interesting.