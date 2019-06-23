TFT: Will Teamfight Tactics be the next big thing?

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6 // 23 Jun 2019, 14:12 IST

Via Riot Games

League of Legends is one of the most successful esports titles of all time. The game still has the biggest player base out of any other esports title. Riot Games, the parent company for League of Legends has now come up with a new game called Teamfight Tactics. The game is an Autobatller similar to Autochess from DOTA.

The big question here is how big can Team Fights become?

The game has all the ingredients to be a successful name. Autbattler genre has become extremely popular in the past few months, all thanks to Autochess. It is a genre which is easy to get into but difficult to master. It's very engaging and fun at the same time.

Team Fight Tactics is already pulling up some big numbers. The game is always in the top two in the list of the most watched games on Twitch and it's not even out on Live servers yet!

Many major streamers are gravitating towards the game. Disguised Toast, Redmercy, and Scarra are few of the many popular streamers who have all the good things to say about the game. Not only League streamers but non-League streamers such as Kripparrian are also trying out TFT. The queue times are insanely long as of now due to many people trying to get into a match. This tells explains the popularity of the game right now.

Will it be an esports title?

Honestly, why not? The game seems to be on right track. It is easy to watch and anybody can get into it. The time frame also seems to favour the game. Like Battle Royale blew up back in 2016, this seems to be the year of the Autobattler.

However, it's still a very young genre and we will have to wait and watch how does it performs. Reality often doesn't meet expectations so it could be just a vanilla period for the game as of now. Whatever may be the case the game seems to have the potential to become the next big thing.