Thanks to the Fleetwood Mac Cranberry Juice Skateboarder, 'Dreams' is ruling the music charts 43 years later

A 1977 Fleetwood Mac song is currently ruling the roost and continues to dominate the music charts - all thanks to a viral TikTok video.

Over the past few days, you may have come across the sight of Fleetwood Mac's iconic drummer, 73-year old Mick Fleetwood vibing to the tunes of his band's 1977 hit single 'Dreams' and simultaneously cruising along the streets on a skateboard - all while sipping Cranberry juice.

The frame-worthy moment is the result of a viral TikTok video which has now catapulted its maker to global fame.

In the original TikTok, a middle-aged man by the name of Nathan Apodaca, known by his user name 420doggface208, can be spotted skateboarding and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' while chugging a jug of Ocean Spray's Cranberry juice.

I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that pic.twitter.com/NfdLsgLkxu — DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) September 25, 2020

Little did he know that a video of his Fleetwood Mac 'morning vibes' would transform him into an overnight sensation.

Soon after the freewheeling clip went viral, people began to praise it for being wholesome and trippy all at once; so much so that it even caught the eye of the band behind the earworm of a track, Fleetwood Mac themselves.

They responded with a simple message which said it all: 'We love this':

Dreams is a single from Fleetwood Mac's 11th studio album 'Rumours', which came out in 1977 and went on to peak at No.1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Now, after 43 years, the catchy Fleetwood Mac song is back into the limelight, courtesy of Nathan Apodaca's viral TikTok.

Fleetwood Mac is one of the most decorated and bestselling rock bands of all time, with 'Rumours' itself selling more than 40 million copies worldwide.

From being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to winning numerous other accolades, Fleetwood Mac stands as one of the all-time yesteryear greats.

Even after 43 years, the songs of Fleetwood Mac are as evergreen as ever, as witnessed in Apodaca's TikTok, which has led to a huge surge in popularity for Dreams. According to a report by BBC, Spotify users in the UK played Dreams more than a million times after his viral video.

Last week, Fleetwood Mac's Dreams also returned to the UK Top 100 at number 85 and is expected to continue its rapid rise up the charts.

doggface impact — 🥴 (@dedleavess) October 6, 2020

And what does the man of the moment have to say about his new-found celebrity status? In a statement reported by The New York Times, Apodaca was as humble as ever:

"It’s just a video on TikTok that everyone felt a vibe with....I’m happy that I could chill the world out for a minute.”

After the enormous success of his viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok video, which has also done wonders for the Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice brand, the company decided to repay him in their own trademark manner - by gifting him a cranberry red pickup truck, replete with jugs of Cranberry juice!

Image Credits: The New York Times

Things certainly seem to be looking up for the 37-year-old labourer who, before blowing up all over the internet, worked at a potato warehouse and currently lives in a trailer outside his brother's house.

As of now, he has received numerous interview requests, a collaboration offer for a Fleetwood Mac/Cranberry Juice style promotional video from Travis Scott and thousands of dollars in donations.

Talk about the power of 'Dreams'.