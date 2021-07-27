"That content where an Asian girl pretends she is a moron is kind of racist": Twitch streamer Destiny on HAchubby's IRL streams 

South Korean stream HAchubby has been growing her Twitch community in leaps and bounds owing to her IRL content, where she appears alongside popular streamers like Mizkif. The 31-year-old variety streamer, however, has drawn a bit of criticism as the entire facade of being an oblivious Asian lady in America has started to grow stale. Twitch streamer Destiny had a few thoughts regarding HAchubby's content that he recently shared on stream.

Destiny calls out HAchubby's IRL streams, says pretending to be dumb is borderline racist

After being linked to a clip of HAchubby struggling to order food, Destiny goes off on a rant as to how he thinks that brand of content is insulting and borderline racist:

"That, the whole style of content where an Asian girl pretends to be a fu***ng moron and pretends she can't speak english over and over, to me I actually unironically think it's racist. If I was more hispanic and if there was some guy who walked up to me like "Ey, yo quiero Hamburger" doing that all day, I'd be irritated like the f**k is wrong with you."

As a bit of a background to his comment, HAchubby has been streaming English content for about two years at the time of writing and the "struggling to order food" aspect of her stream has been a constant since then. The inconsistency in this behavior is highlighted by a recent stream clip, where HAchubby can be seen ordering food completely normally and without any hiccups.

(timestamp 4:03:39)

In the clip above, HAchubby can be seen communicating in flawless English, which has drawn some criticism online. Some feel she is playing up her lack of english skills for the views.

Destiny goes on to compare his own situation where a rudimentary knowledge of Spanish was apparently enough for him to easily order food in Mexico. While it cannot be said definitively if HAchubby is pretending to not understand English that well, not being a native speaker is a significant challenge. People who pick up English later in life may find it harder to communicate in the language and are not necessarily faking it for views.

Also read: "We get buried behind Roblox and Minecraft": Dr Disrespect unhappy with underperforming streams on YouTube

Edited by Gautham Balaji