'That's mega fake man': Ninja calls out streamers who talk bad about Fortnite

One of the most popular names associated with the world of Epic Games' Fortnite is Tyler Ninja Blevins.

The 29-year-old pro has grown to become one of the world's most influential and well-known gamers over his career, amassing millions of followers across the globe in the process.

Ninja owes a lot to Fortnite, as it is this game that started it all and elevated him to the level of an icon, thereby paving the way for his triumphant arrival as a potent force to reckon with on the gaming front.

After a brief period away from the game, when he tried out other titles like Valorant and Fall Guys, Ninja recently made a welcome return to Fortnite. These days, he can often be found streaming alongside fellow streamer, Ali SypherPK Hassan.

Ninja is also known to share his insights and views on many issues related to the game. During a recent stream, he spoke out on hypocrisy and all those who, despite making a name in the game, continue to speak ill of Fortnite.

Ninja shares his thoughts on Fortnite haters

[Timestamp: 0:12]

Advertisement

While Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular games across the globe, of late, several pros and fans have been criticizing this game for lack of innovation and for merely being a dead game.

While some criticism is justified, a few people just seem to be spewing hate without any justified reasoning, especially streamers who have become successful due to their exploits in Fortnite.

fortnite comm got the largest amount of hypocrites i've ever seen. — Teally (@teallyy) September 27, 2020

In a video clipped by FN Spotlight on YouTube, Ninja shares his thoughts on Fortnite haters, who come across as hypocritical and fake:

"Let me just say something about the people who talk bad about Fortnite, if they like once streamed the game and also gained more success than they previously had through the game... If someone talks bad about Fortnite and like genuinely means it, after it did help propel their career forward, that's mega fake man!"

He proceeds to give the example of his pre-Fortnite days and how this BR title made him the player he is today:

"People are gonna be like Fortnite made me, yeah man, if you think about it... I was good, I was a big streamer, was I the biggest? Not even close... and I would never say that I was."

Advertisement

"Did Fortnite make me who I am today? Absolutely! I'd be a f*****g moron to deny that, I would be the fakest piece of s**t on the planet... It made so many streamers big bro and YouTubers and content creators."

With Ninja officially back, the Fortnite community seems rejuvenated once again, as the good old days appear to finally be making a much-needed return.