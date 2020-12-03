The 3 Paths in CyberPunk 2077 and everything players need to know about them

Cyberpunk 2077 is probably the most awaited game of this year. Despite being delayed thrice, the hype still lives on.

The game boasts of an immersive gameplay experience with the choice of a start point. Players can choose three different ways to begin the game, each with their own different perks.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Life Paths in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Street Kid

The Street Kid life path in Cyberpunk 2077 puts the player in the shoes of a character who's grown up on the streets in Night City. Since they've grown up on the streets, they have the knowledge of where to get drugs, guns and most importantly, work.

Image via CD Projekt

The Street Kid life path starts off in a dive bar that the player frequents, and it's the bartender who gives them their first gig. What happens next is something which sets up the game.

#2 The Corporate

Advertisement

Image via CD Projekt

The Corporate storyline in Cyberpunk 2077 begins with the player being a part of the corporate world in Night City. The player holds a job profile in the counter intelligence sector and is sent on a mission to eliminate a particular person.

The person finds out and wipes out all of the players corporate perks, leaving them to defend themselves with whatever cash they have on them. How they get this cash is something the players get to find out while they begin the game.

#3 Nomad

Image via CD Projekt

Advertisement

The Nomad path begins in a remote garage outside Night City. The player has to fight their way into Night City and make their way to the next mission. In the Nomad path in Cyberpunk 2077, the player is a lone wolf trying to fix their own life up.

All these three paths merge into one after the first few missions. However, they do have their own specific missions as the game progresses. The developers have gone the extra mile for the sake of streamers, by adding a feature where they can disable copyrighted music from playing.

Worried about copyright issues when streaming or recording #Cyberpunk2077? Don’t be!



We’ve prepared a feature for all of the content creators: “Disable Copyrighted Music”. Just toggle it on and you’ll be ready to go!



More details available here:https://t.co/pGMBJMvXKQ pic.twitter.com/FUt5TucRpD — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 23, 2020

The hype around this game is real, and from the looks of it, it does look very promising. To top it off, Keanu Reeves plays the role of Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. His involvement with the player and the storyline will be worth looking out for as well.