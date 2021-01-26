5 best Fortnite players going into 2021

Fortnite 2020 is over, and Fortnite 2021 is well underway. It is a chance to rise above the current reigning champions for those in the esports scene. The competition has never been more intense, and the five best Fortnite players going into 2021 are going to be tough to dethrone.
Current 2021 Fortnite Top 5 Players
#5 - Aqua
Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
David "Aqua" Wang, the 18-year-old Fortnite player from Austria, plays for Cooler Esport. His current PR for 2021 is 680, with an all-time PR of 113,300. Wang is a former Fortnite World Cup Duo Champion (2019). Like most top Fortnite players, he is prolific on both YouTube and Twitch.
#4 - Maken
Maken is a 16-year-old U.S.player formally affiliated with Team Kungarna North America. Currently, a Fortnite Free Agent, their current PR for 2021 is 1,150, with an all-time PR of 131,345. Maken is on both YouTube and Twitch.
#3 - Benjyfishy
Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
Keyboard: Wooting One
Mouse: Endgame Gear XM1 White
Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish is a 16-year-old English player currently affiliated with NRG Esports EU. His 2021 PR sits at 550 with an all-time PR of 169,935. Check out Benjyfishy's YouTube and Twitch channels to brush up on his favorite weapons and techniques.
#2 - Diggy and Marz
Diggy's Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
Diggy's Controller: Xbox Elite Controller
Marz's Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
Marz's Keyboard: Corsair K70 Lux
Marz's Mouse: Razer Deathadder V2
Kolbe "Diggy" Cordon (22) and Marco "Marz" Soto are an inseparable Fortnite duo. Soto comes into 2021 with a PR of 375 and an overall of 6,905. Cordon currently has no PR for 2021 but an all-time of 51,365. You can find both Diggy and Marz on YouTube (Diggy, Marz) and Twitch (Diggy, Marz).
#1 - Bugha
Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
Mouse: Finalmouse Air58 Ninja BCC Edition
Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is an 18-year-old Fortnite player from the U.S. He currently plays for team Sentinels with no 2021 PR ranking yet, and an all-time PR of 138,375. Giersdorf is the Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion (2019). He creates content on YouTube and streams frequently on Twitch.