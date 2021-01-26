5 best Fortnite players going into 2021

Fortnite 2020 is over, and Fortnite 2021 is well underway. It is a chance to rise above the current reigning champions for those in the esports scene. The competition has never been more intense, and the five best Fortnite players going into 2021 are going to be tough to dethrone.

Current 2021 Fortnite Top 5 Players

#5 - Aqua

Image via prosettings.net

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

David "Aqua" Wang, the 18-year-old Fortnite player from Austria, plays for Cooler Esport. His current PR for 2021 is 680, with an all-time PR of 113,300. Wang is a former Fortnite World Cup Duo Champion (2019). Like most top Fortnite players, he is prolific on both YouTube and Twitch.

Advertisement

#4 - Maken

Little is known about Maken

Maken is a 16-year-old U.S.player formally affiliated with Team Kungarna North America. Currently, a Fortnite Free Agent, their current PR for 2021 is 1,150, with an all-time PR of 131,345. Maken is on both YouTube and Twitch.

#3 - Benjyfishy

Image via estnn.com

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Keyboard: Wooting One

Mouse: Endgame Gear XM1 White

Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish is a 16-year-old English player currently affiliated with NRG Esports EU. His 2021 PR sits at 550 with an all-time PR of 169,935. Check out Benjyfishy's YouTube and Twitch channels to brush up on his favorite weapons and techniques.

#2 - Diggy and Marz

Advertisement

Diggy

Diggy's Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

Diggy's Controller: Xbox Elite Controller

Marz's Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Marz's Keyboard: Corsair K70 Lux

Marz's Mouse: Razer Deathadder V2

Kolbe "Diggy" Cordon (22) and Marco "Marz" Soto are an inseparable Fortnite duo. Soto comes into 2021 with a PR of 375 and an overall of 6,905. Cordon currently has no PR for 2021 but an all-time of 51,365. You can find both Diggy and Marz on YouTube (Diggy, Marz) and Twitch (Diggy, Marz).

#1 - Bugha

Bugha

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Mouse: Finalmouse Air58 Ninja BCC Edition

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is an 18-year-old Fortnite player from the U.S. He currently plays for team Sentinels with no 2021 PR ranking yet, and an all-time PR of 138,375. Giersdorf is the Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion (2019). He creates content on YouTube and streams frequently on Twitch.