Top 5 Game of Thrones video games you cannot miss

Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones just aired today and we're reaching the end of the journey with HBO's adaptation of The Song and Ice and Fire series. If you're one of those people who feel existential and can't get enough of a universe you invested yourself into, there are lots of media available that revolve around the Game of Thrones universe.

The books are still incomplete and there are also spin off books as well as a series (in development). But there are also some video games made from these series. Before the series even aired, there was a text-based video game called Blood of Dragons and it was released way back in 2007.

Most Game of Thrones video games are usually spin-offs or tell stories centuries or decades before the events of the show. Some also include characters from the main series and allows you to control these character. Here are some of the best Game of Thrones games you can play.

#5 Game of Thrones (2012)

Released: 15 May 2012

Available on: PC, PS3, Xbox 360

Game of Thrones is a role playing game (RPG) that is about 7 years old now. It is a single player game where players control the fictional characters of Alester Sarwyck and Mors Westford. The game switches between the two characters and features a huge open world.

The game takes place concurrently with the events of Season 1. There is also a DLC which allows you to play a story that takes place 10 years before the plot of Season 1. The game allows you to make choices between actions and those actions have consequences. You can choose between 4 different endings of the game as well.

While the game is enriched with a great combat system and tough choices, the reception for the game has been slightly mixed, some in favour and some not in favour. Still, the game is one of the closest things we have to an open world RPG set in the Game of Thrones universe.

