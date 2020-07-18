The 5 best online Android games under 100MB in 2020

Cramped for space, but need something to drive away the boredom of sitting at home? These fun games are all under 100MB, ensuring that you don't have to spend hours scouring your gallery for stuff to clear, and the only thing you need is a working internet connection. Oh, and the endorphin kick comes complementary with thes games.

Five best online Android games under 100MB

8 Ball Pool (55MB)

One of the most legendary, yet minimalistic online multiplayer games of all time, everyone has had an 8 Ball Pool phase. While it might seem like any other sport, this game brings about a wave of emotions, from the euphoria of striking the ball perfectly, to the anger upon pocketing the cue ball, to the funny trash talk with random people you play with. Not only is this game simple to follow, but a great exercise to prepare for real-world pool.

Ludo King (46 MB)

With over 400 million downloads, this game became a rage during the lockdown era, bringing a sense of normalcy back to friendships. It perfectly captures all the exciting elements from the Ludo board game, including luck, which can potentially pave the way for huge tantrums. What gives it an edge over the board game is that our friends can no longer cheat us in the game, with their vindictiveness being limited to entertaining trash talk.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars (85MB)

Winner of the Best Game of the Year Award in 2017 from Google Play, this fun and creative game allows players to design their own battle bot in the most intricate manner and equip it with outlandish weapons and gadgets. This is where the fun starts, with users getting to engage their bots in epic battles with other players online, where the bot with the superior design stands a better chance of winning. Users can also come together to form gangs and take on other gangs, in this visual masterpiece which is just as fun to watch as it is to play.

Tennis Champion 3D - Online Sports Game (43MB)

While your backhand might not be great on court, you can definitely make it unplayable on screen through this great 3-D simulation of tennis. Apart from great graphics and accurate physics, this game also replicates the tension of the sport, with intensely competitive online multiplayer matches and career modes that will make you forget that it isn't just a mobile game.

Score! Hero (97MB)

With over 720 levels, this game provides simulations of every great set-piece ever converted into a goal on the football field. Not only do you get to relive the goals scored by your heroes, but also to recreate some iconic moments in world football, and become the on-field hero you idolise.