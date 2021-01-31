The 5 most dominant Pokemon types in the Trading Card Game

In the Pokemon Trading Card Game, there are a total of nine different Types of Pokemon that Players have access to, and each has produced its own dominant strategy at different points in the history of the game.

While all types have had some incredible representation over the years, some types were bound to gain the edge and produce more consistent results. Looking over the history of the game, from the start, to more modern times, the struggle over dominant types has produced some interesting top contenders.

(Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the author of this article.)

Top 5 most successful Types in the Pokemon Trading Card Game

5. Grass Type

Image via Pkmncards.com

It’s a strange deal being able to list Grass as one of the top dominant types of Pokemon. Truly, this type has come a long way from the days of Scyther, Muk, and Vileplume pulling this type’s weight.

In the early days of Pokemon, the Grass Type was generally laughed out of a room. With that in mind, the Pokemon Type has come a long way with multiple placings in National Championships, World Championships, and other large Pokemon Events (thanks to the likes of Pokemon such as Jumpluff, Beedrill, and Vileplume). Grass Type turned its appeal around over the years, which is nothing short of a miracle.

4. Electric Type

Image via Pkmncards.com

The Pokemon type that first truly showed signs of real progress was easily the Electric Type. Starting as early as Base Set, Electric came out swinging in the form of Electabuzz, and would soon acquire the assistance of Rocket’s Zapdos from the Gym Challenge set.

Of course, Lightning doesn’t strike twice, but it does strike quick and furiously in multiple spots, which is exactly what this type has continued to do over the years. Thanks to the likes of different Pokemon, such as Luxray, Magnezone, and even Pikachu (nowadays, Pikachu and Zekrom work together with their counterpart, Zekrom/Pikachu GX Tag Team), this Type has continued to bring strong contenders into the Pokemon Trading Card Game - a trend that is likely to continue.

3. Water

Image via Pkmncards.com

The Pokemon type that needs no real introduction thanks to its countless iconic Pokemon, the Water type has produced incredible Pokemon over the years. Typically, Blastoise is one of the Pokemon that first comes to mind when mentioning this type.

Over the years, the Water type has produced many game-winning cards and strategies. In the early days of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Feraligatr snatched the mantle as the most dominant Pokemon, and deck, for many months.

From that point on, it was clear that the Water Type was ready to drown opponents in the sea, conjuring multiple top placements in high-level tournaments including multiple National Championships, World Championships, and other events. The Water Type continues to be featured in a number of game-winning decks even now, proving that H20 is vital to the health of the game.

2. Dark

Image via Pkmncards.com

The Dark Pokemon type did not always exist. Its first introduction to the Pokemon Trading Card Game came with the Neo Genesis set, and introduced a Special Dark Energy along with it. Years would pass before the Dark type would gain its own regular energy card.

With that in mind, Dark Pokemon were clearly up to trouble and devastation. The first two Dark Pokemon introduced to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Murkrow and Sneasel from Neo Genesis, would prove incredible (to the point that Sneasel was the first banned Pokemon Card in the game).

The Dark type would continue to show its strength throughout the history of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, with notable Pokemon such as Zoroark, Darkrai, and now Eternatus (normally a Poison and Dragon Type in the video games; Pokemon introduced the Poison Type as Darkness Type in the Trading Card Game).

1. Psychic

Image via Pkmncards.com

Many Types have had time in the spotlight. Many Types have tried to compete for the spot of number one. But, the Psychic Pokemon type takes the gold.

With the first Pokemon Games - Red and Blue, many understood Psychic to be an incredibly unbalanced type. In the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Psychic first gained the power of Alakazam to manipulate damage, and Mr. Mime to wall large amounts of damage.

Of course, Psychic would continue to not only manipulate the opponent’s methods of play, but would also conjure different paths to victory to claim multiple Championship series over the years. No other type has managed to claim the same amount of victories, or high rankings, as Psychic has throughout the years of Pokemon (nor dominated entire seasons of Pokemon play).