The Batman: Bruce Wayne's car revealed as Robert Pattinson returns to set 

Shooting for the highly-anticipated Robert Pattinson starrer, The Batman, recently resumed in Liverpool.
Production for The Batman had come to a halt last month after Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, as a result of which the shooting of the film received a setback. Moreover, it was recently announced that the Batman has been pushed to 2022 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
The film was initially slated to release on the 1st of October, 2021. However, it will now open on the 4th of March, 2022. Amidst production delays and theatres shutting down, the move seems to be in the best interests of the much-awaited noir tale, which focuses on Bruce Wayne's early days of crime-fighting.
However, fans recently had a reason to rejoice as Robert Pattinson was spotted back on the sets of The Batman, looking dapper in a black suit and long locks:
That's not all. Fans also seem to have been offered a first glimpse at what is presumed to be a vintage Batmobile/Bruce Wayne's car as Pattinson was spotted sitting in the driver's seat of a black, sleek automobile:
As fans thronged to Liverpool's St. George's Hall to catch a glimpse of the brooding Bruce Wayne, more than 20 exclusive set photos have been revealed, which hint at a funeral scene taking place.
Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman
Ever since the official trailer for The Batman dropped at DC's Fandom event in August, anticipation for the film has been sky high, with fans looking forward to Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Caped Crusader.
The film is helmed by Matt Reeves (Planet of The Apes series) and has an ensemble cast which features the likes of Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.
The film is expected to be based along the lines of the iconic comic 'Batman: Year One' and will focus on the makings of the man behind the myth as Bruce Wayne rises through adversity to inherit the classic cowl.
Initial scepticism aside, fans are now convinced that Robert Pattinson is a perfect Batman as they responded positively to the latest set photos taken in Liverpool.
Check out some of the reactions online as fans responded to Robert Pattinson's look and the Bruce Wayne car:
One particular user even had a hilarious response to the outfit worn by Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, which resembled his 'magical' days as Cedric Diggory from Harry Potter:
The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theatres on the 4th of March 2022 - and as the recent set photos indicate, the hype could simply not get anymore real.Published 12 Oct 2020, 19:13 IST