The Batman: Bruce Wayne's car revealed as Robert Pattinson returns to set 

Shooting for the highly-anticipated Robert Pattinson starrer, The Batman, recently resumed in Liverpool.

Production for The Batman had come to a halt last month after Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, as a result of which the shooting of the film received a setback. Moreover, it was recently announced that the Batman has been pushed to 2022 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was initially slated to release on the 1st of October, 2021. However, it will now open on the 4th of March, 2022. Amidst production delays and theatres shutting down, the move seems to be in the best interests of the much-awaited noir tale, which focuses on Bruce Wayne's early days of crime-fighting.

However, fans recently had a reason to rejoice as Robert Pattinson was spotted back on the sets of The Batman, looking dapper in a black suit and long locks:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne on the set of ‘The Batman’ (2022) pic.twitter.com/WdBLOzocbz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2020

📸 HQ | Robert Pattinson photographed on 'The Batman' set today! https://t.co/eckJ0AYRHz pic.twitter.com/DI4wzBCfuS — Robert Pattinson Online (@rpattinsonfr) October 12, 2020

That's not all. Fans also seem to have been offered a first glimpse at what is presumed to be a vintage Batmobile/Bruce Wayne's car as Pattinson was spotted sitting in the driver's seat of a black, sleek automobile:

Bruce Wayne driving his car.. pic.twitter.com/UitlbummjX — Robert Pattinson Online (@rpattinsonfr) October 12, 2020

As fans thronged to Liverpool's St. George's Hall to catch a glimpse of the brooding Bruce Wayne, more than 20 exclusive set photos have been revealed, which hint at a funeral scene taking place.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman

Ever since the official trailer for The Batman dropped at DC's Fandom event in August, anticipation for the film has been sky high, with fans looking forward to Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Caped Crusader.

The film is helmed by Matt Reeves (Planet of The Apes series) and has an ensemble cast which features the likes of Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

The film is expected to be based along the lines of the iconic comic 'Batman: Year One' and will focus on the makings of the man behind the myth as Bruce Wayne rises through adversity to inherit the classic cowl.

Initial scepticism aside, fans are now convinced that Robert Pattinson is a perfect Batman as they responded positively to the latest set photos taken in Liverpool.

Check out some of the reactions online as fans responded to Robert Pattinson's look and the Bruce Wayne car:

Batman filming again at St George’s Hall in Liverpool. Gothem police cars, transport and News vans. So cool to see. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/L52UyMmzbJ — Stephen Robinson⚡ (@xstex) October 11, 2020

📸 | Liverpool has transformed into Gatham City tonight for the new #Batman movie. #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/SYl72DOLZv — Explore Liverpool (@ExploreLpool) October 11, 2020

This man is Batman there’s really nothing more I can say. This one picture is more Batman than any other live action version pic.twitter.com/95CZHHLHCP — Alex 🍥 Creature of The Knight (@alexismenacing) October 12, 2020

That's my Bruce Wayne.



Robert Pattinson is going to deliver an all-time great performance as Batman! pic.twitter.com/L0yBdCAvPN — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 12, 2020

Can officially say I've seen Robert Pattinson in Liverpool today and I'm absolutely buzzing to watch The Batman pic.twitter.com/YCSM7beajP — Jamie Mountain (@JamieMountain01) October 12, 2020

Seeing all the pictures of Robert Pattinson on the Batman set makes me wanna drop everything and just doodle emo Bruce Wayne forever.. — Columbo (@ThisUserIsAngry) October 12, 2020

The 63 Stingray is gorgeous and it's a perfect Bruce Wayne car pic.twitter.com/jESGdRwuO2 — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) October 11, 2020

HOLY MR BRUCE WAYNE pic.twitter.com/jQR4ziL3MP — RoBatBlueTeam (@Monsieur_HJ) October 12, 2020

Robert’s going for the Anime Bruce Wayne look in Batman: Gotham Knights. pic.twitter.com/2NVU5xprwJ — JΛMΣƧ (@ImperiousLex) October 12, 2020

One particular user even had a hilarious response to the outfit worn by Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, which resembled his 'magical' days as Cedric Diggory from Harry Potter:

Batman is wearing a waterproof coat and it looks like he’s back in hog warts robes lmao pic.twitter.com/Q0UQd52CaB — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷🎃 (@ljwr_) October 12, 2020

The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theatres on the 4th of March 2022 - and as the recent set photos indicate, the hype could simply not get anymore real.