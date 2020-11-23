The best AUG loadout in Black Ops Cold War

As of the time of writing, there might not be a more powerful weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War than the AUG tactical rifle.

Equipped with a 2x magnified scope automatically and the ability to one-burst enemies at close to medium range, the AUG is a current fan-favorite for a reason. While it was recently nerfed, it didn't really do anything to harm the overall effect of this powerful weapon.

However, even the best player might struggle using this gun if the right loadout isn't equipped. There's a certain consensus as to what's the best set of attachments for the AUG to maximize its strengths and minimize its weaknesses.

Best AUG loadout in Black Ops Cold War

If you're hitting all of your shots, it shouldn't take more than two bursts to kill an enemy with the AUG in your hands. Although, sometimes an errant shot will sail past an enemy's head and you could be in trouble.

For this reason, the best loadout for the AUG contains that attachments that bump up its rate of fire and accuracy to ensure that even if you do miss a shot or two, it can be made up for easier.

Since the loadout uses an ample amount of attachments, you'll need to equip the Gunfighter Wild Card instead of something like Perk Greed. While this means you can't run Ghost and Ninja at the same time, the attachments used on this AUG are well worth the sacrifice.

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 18" Rapid Fire

Body: Tiger Team Spotlight

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: 45 RND

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: CQB Pad

The overall goal of this loadout is to ensure the AUG can still one-burst enemies in Black Ops Cold War. However, it also allows you to see enemies at a longer range and have better accuracy while shooting at them.

Lastly, the Handle and Stock offer some close-quarters benefits that should help if you see an enemy within a couple of meters of you. It's not ideal to rush around with a tactical rifle but those attachments give you a fighting chance against an SMG or fast-firing AR.