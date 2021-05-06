The best Bruen MK9 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Before Black Ops Cold War was introduced into Warzone, the Bruen MK9 was an unstoppable force that spearheaded the Modern Warfare meta.

After each Black Ops Cold War Season, the Bruen MK9 lost more and more of its power. Now, the Bruen MK9 is in a more balanced state within Warzone Season 3, but it's not the beast that it used to be by default.

In the past, the Bruen MK9 was chosen for the incredible damage it could output, the decent stability for a light machine gun, and the fast reloads when compared to the capacity that the weapon had.

Some of that remains true, but it just needs the right attachments in order to promote how well the weapon performs in Warzone. With a few adjustments, the weapon will feel similar to its past self.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The perfect Bruen MK9 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

For any loadout in Warzone Season 3, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses it has. On the Bruen MK9, that means capitalizing on the damage range and power while making up for the lack of mobility that the light machine gun has.

The best attachments for the Bruen MK9 in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : XRK Summit 26.8"

: XRK Summit 26.8" Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optic : Subjective

: Subjective Laser: Tac Laser

Monolithic Suppressor

This muzzle attachment is a staple for almost all Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone. Monolithic Suppressors provide sound suppression and a much-needed effective damage range boost. They aren't as powerful as their Black Ops Cold War counterparts, but still important nonetheless.

XRK Summit 26.8"

Another attachment that will help the Bruen MK9 with range, this barrel adds two major stats. One stat is effective damage range, and the other is bullet velocity, which makes all ranges more efficient.

60 Round Mags

These mags are a game-changer that will make the Bruen MK9 act more like an assault rifle in Warzone compared to other light machine guns. Instead of a long reload time with a belt, the magazine gives players a quick reload.

Optic

Optics are always subjective, and what players plan to do with the build will change the best optic. Holographic sights are a good default if players are unsure.

Tac Laser

A Tac Laser will give the Bruen MK9 some needed ADS speed while also increasing accuracy on the weapon. However, the laser will be visible to everyone.