The best Diona Genshin Impact Build

Genshin Impact's Diona gets a lot of love for her cute look, icy shields, and healing. The half-human, half-cat, 4-star character tends to land an A rank on tier lists.

She is a good support for any Genshin Impact party, protecting other characters and triggering elemental reactions.

Genshin Impact Diona Support Build

Best Diona Genshin Impact shield build

Sacrificial Bow

Weapon:

Sacrificial Bow: 4-Star

After damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40/50/60/70/80% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30/26/22/18/14s.

Image via gamesatlas.com

Artifact Set:

x4 Noblesse Oblige (Energy Recharge / HP% / Healing Bonus)

x2 - Elemental Burst DMG +20%

x4 - Using an Elemental Burst, increase all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This build focuses on Diona's Icy Paws ability. Since Diona's shield absorptions' basis is her Max HP, the HP% will be a significant factor boost. The healing bonus stacks on top of this to provide even better healing, even though it is not the build's focus.

The energy recharge will let Diona pull off burst more frequently.

While these three stats are the priority for Noblesse Oblige, keep an eye for energy recharge, elemental mastery, and HP as substats.

Best Diona Genshin Impact heal build

Sacrificial Bow

Weapon:

Sacrificial Bow: 4-Star

After damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40/50/60/70/80% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30/26/22/18/14s.

Image via @Choonaroo: Twitter

Artifact Set:

x4 Maiden Beloved (Energy Recharge / Cryo DMG Bonus / Healing Bonus)

x2 - Character Healing Effectiveness +15%.

x4 - Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.

Players who want Diona for her shield and healing ability should look into swapping Noblesse Oblige for x4 Maiden Beloved. Focus on energy recharge, cryo DMG bonus, and healing bonus with the substats elemental recharge, elemental mastery, and HP.

Building Diona in this manner will allow players to focus more on her signature mix, damaging foes and healing allies.

Substitutions

If Genshin Impact players are missing any of the items above, Diona also works well with the Favonius Warbow, The Stringless, or Recurve Bow.

The exile artifact set is also of use. Keep in mind that players will not get the kind of performance out of Diona with these items that they will with the suggested builds above.