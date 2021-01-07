Fortnite Season 5 is now in full-force, and the battle royale island is brimming with new adventures for players to explore.

However, what hasn’t necessarily changed is Epic Games’ tradition of shuffling weapons each season. Fortnite Season 5 has a horde of exotic weapons to offer, some of which are unlike anything the game has ever seen before.

This time around, players can trade some gold with NPC bosses found around the island to bag an exotic weapon of their choice. This is unlike previous seasons of Fortnite, where players would have to eliminate bosses to acquire a “mythic” weapon.

With that in mind, here are some of the best exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Best exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

#1 - Storm Scout Sniper

Storm Scout (Exotic) is an excellent item to devise rotation strategy (Image Credits: GuadaFN on YT)

The Storm Scout is a long-range weapon that was initially introduced back in 2019. To acquire the weapon, head over to Hunters Haven on Fortnite Season 5. Once there, locate Lexa, who is an anime NPC character roaming around the POI. The item can be bought for 500 gold bars and comes with six heavy bullets initially.

Storm Scout Sniper location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Apart from sniping players while maintaining a safe distance, the weapon can also help track the map's next safe zone location. This will give players an early heads up and prove to be an excellent item to keep by your side for safer rotation strategies.

#2 - Booms Sniper Rifle

The Boom Sniper Rifle explodes after you hit an opponent with it (Image Credits: GuadaFN)

While this weapon may not be the most overpowered item in the game, it has its benefits. For players that prefer a passive style of gameplay, the boom sniper is the perfect item to ensure chaos from a distance and watch opponents go down with a “boom."

Boom Sniper location in Fortnite Season 5 (Image Credits: Trohpygamers)

However, the weapon only does 10 damage when the bullet strikes the enemy. A few seconds later, the hit is followed by a blast doing another 60 damage, which brings the total up to 70 per hit.

The item can be found on a desolate island right behind Stealthy Strongholds for 600 gold bars.

#3 - The “Dub” Shotgun

The Dub shotgun can do up to 120 damage per shot. (Image Credits: GuadaFN on YT)

The Dub is a combination of the double-barrel shotgun and the flint lock pistol. The weapon is only useful for close-range fights and has the capability to end fights in seconds. However, there is a major drawback that comes with it.

The "Dub" shotgun location in Fortnite Season 5

The Dub shotgun only has two bullets, much like its predecessor, the double-barrel shotgun, which could prove troublesome if players miss their shots. Fortunately, Dub doesn’t have a “cool down” mechanism like other shotguns, allowing players to essentially “double pump” with it. This could be an excellent tactic in box-fight situations.