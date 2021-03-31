The best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

The FFAR 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone is a fantastic option for anyone looking to build an effective assault rifle, and it's prominent in Warzone Season 2.

When Black Ops Cold War merged with Modern Warfare in Warzone, the FFAR became a great option for an assault rifle with a ton of medium to close range potential.

The weapon has a great fire rate that allows players to shroud through armor easily at close range and beyond. On top of that, the recoil is manageable when compared to other rifles with similar fire rates. An FFAR is comparable to something like a RAM-7 from the Modern Warfare weapon lineup.

With the constant changes in the meta, the FFAR rose to the top of the weapon food chain, and it's a fantastic primary weapon choice. But alone, it won't be as effective. It needs to have the right attachments that promote a solid close to a medium-range rifle.

The ideal loadout for FFAR 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

The FFAR 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone should be built with fire rate and damage in mind. As mentioned before, the weapon itself is great for medium to close range. So the attachments should reflect that or fill in the gaps where the weapon falls short.

Agency Suppressor: Muzzle

An Agency Suppressor is essentially a must-have attachment to any assault rifle in Warzone.

The suppressor wasn't originally as effective when Black Ops Cold War merged with Modern Warfare. However, some adjustments made the Agency Suppressor serve the same purpose as the Monolithic Suppressor. At this point, it's the standard.

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag: Magazine

The FFAR eats through bullets fast, and sometimes it can be harder to control. That, on top of having to burn through shields, means that players will need some larger magazines. Using the Salvo solves that issue at the cost of some speed on the weapon, but the reload will at least be faster.

Raider Stock or Airborne Elastic Wrap

Both of these options will increase the speed of the weapon, especially ADS speed. The Raider Stock will add some additional strafe while the wrap adds some resistance to flinch. In that case, it's up to the player.

Field Agent Grip: Underbarrel

An FFAR has a good amount of recoil. And to account for that, players should equip the Field Agent Grip. It will counteract some of the vertical and horizontal recoil that the weapon has.

19.5" Reinforced Heavy: Barrel

There are a couple of barrel options on the FFAR that are viable, but the Reinforced Heavy will give the most effective damage range to the weapon. It's perfect for the medium-range engagements players will run into.