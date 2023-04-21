The best guns in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is finally available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, and the latest saga has been released after many years of delay.

When it comes to in-game weapons, players have plenty to choose from. While melee weapons are more widely available, guns will be high on the wishlists of many.

Like the first game, Dead Island 2 puts emphasis on the melee weapons, some of which are quite fun. Yet, players may choose to keep their distance from the monsters, and guns are the perfect solution.

While all available weapons can be used effectively, some are better than others. This applies to guns as well, which makes it important for players to choose the best ones possible.

Dead Island 2 has some terrific guns to choose from

The number of guns available on Dead Island 2 is somewhat limited compared to typical shooters. But that doesn't mean there's a shortage of choices for players.

Each gun feels different and will allow plenty of diversity in how it works. That being said, here are the ones that have stood out according to the community:

Short-Barreled shotgun

Shotguns in Dead Island 2 are quite effective, irrespective of the one used. The Red Dragon is an amazing gun that doesn't unlock immediately. The Assault Shotgun is easier to use, but ammo management is a big issue. The Short-Barreled Shotgun is a perfect solution; it does enough damage and doesn't run out of ammo frequently.

It's worth noting, though, that shotguns will need to be modded properly. They have their limitations when players are swarmed by zombies in the game.

Hunting Rifle

The Hunting Rifle can do lot of damage per shot (Image via Deep Silver)

While many players might think the shotgun is the king of damage, that's not true. The Hunting Rifle in Dead Island 2 has amazing damage potential and can obliterate even the hardest enemies. It has a major weakness in the form of a reduced fire rate, so players must know when to use it.

The best situation to use Hunting Rifle is when combating a single zombie with high health. Since it's unlikely to be a big swarm, the slower fire rate shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Auto Carbine

There will be frequent instances where players will find themselves swarmed by an army of zombies. The Auto Carbine rifle, the game's version of the M4 or M16, is a perfect choice.

It has a high fire rate, which allows players to switch quickly between targets. The damage might not be as high as in the two previous entries, but it's enough to finish off weaker zombies.

