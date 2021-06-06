The best JAK-12 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The JAK-12 was released late into the cycle of Modern Warfare and has been a powerhouse in Call of Duty: Warzone ever since. It can even compete with the best shotgun options in Warzone Season 3.

The JAK-12 can deal a significant amount of damage and has a high fire rate that can rival weapons like Street Sweeper. For these reasons, it has dominated multiplayer in Modern Warfare as a top pick. Attachments will even allow the weapon to serve as a close-quarter secondary in Warzone.

The JAK-12 has never been as blatantly broken as some of the other shotguns in Warzone. The weapon has had a fair balance for much of its time in Call of Duty. With the best set of attachments, the gun can also find success against other classes.

The best attachments on the JAK-12 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

As with any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strength of a weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the JAK-12, that means capitalizing on damage and adding some control or range.

Best attachments for the JAK-12 in Warzone

Muzzle : FORGE TAC Marauder

: FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel : ZLR J-3600 Torrent

: ZLR J-3600 Torrent Laser : 5mW Laser

: 5mW Laser Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 8-R Dragon's Breath

Most Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone require a muzzle attachment, and the JAK-12 is no different. The FORGE TAC Marauder will provide a tighter pellet spread, which will allow for greater range and reliability on each shot. More pellets in one area will equate to far more damage when shots are connected.

The ZLR J-3600 Torrent will provide everything that most players would expect from a barrel. It will give the JAK-12 damage and range bonuses that will make the weapon even more deadly.

Players that use the 5mW Laser should be wary of enemies that can see it, but it won't matter in close-quarter combat. The laser will also provide a ton of speed bonuses for the JAK-12.

The Merc Foregrip could be a flex pick, but it will add some hipfire control and accuracy to the JAK-12, which is fantastic for close-quarter combat.

Finally, the Dragon's Breath rounds are always an easy choice for Modern Warfare shotguns. They hit much harder than typical shotgun rounds.

