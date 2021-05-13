With some changes to the Warzone weapon balances, Modern Warfare weapons like the M13 are becoming more prominent. In the current state of Warzone, most weapons are viable to some degree, and that means players can make their own M13 loadout.

One of the best aspects of the M13 is its accuracy. The weapon is very similar to the Kilo in terms of control, but it packs a little more punch. It won't hit as hard as something like the RAM-7 or the AMAX, but it can hold its own.

Attachments that players can choose for the M13 are plentiful and allow for diversity in Warzone. When an entire setup is created, the M13 becomes an assault rifle that has the ability to make shots at long range and plenty of control.

What is the best M13 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

One of the best aspects of the M13 is its accuracy (Image via Activision)

With any loadout in Warzone Season 3, the idea is to enhance the strength of a given weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. On the M13, that means capitalizing on the control of the assault rifle and increasing the range that it has.

The best attachments for the M13 in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Barrel : Tempus Marksman

: Tempus Marksman Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x

On almost any Modern Warfare assault rifle class, the Monolithic Suppressor is a necessary attachment. This includes the M13, which receives an effective damage range increase and sound suppression from the Monolithic Suppressor.

The second staple attachment for Modern Warfare assault rifles in Warzone is the Commando Foregrip. There are grips that provide more recoil control than the Commando, but they all cost mobility in turn. The Commando Foregrip provides stability without taking away much mobility or ADS speed at all.

On the M13, the best barrel option is the Tempus Marksman. It provides all of the necessary stats such as effective damage range and bullet velocity that are invaluable in Warzone.

Almost all weapons in Warzone need an ammunition boost, and the 60 Round Mags are the best options on the M13. They allow players to stay in the fight and melt enemies longer.

Finally, the best default optic is the VLK 3.0x optic. It's the general assault rifle choice for Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone.